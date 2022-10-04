ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Taco Day 2022: Where to get free and cheap tacos

By Jacob Siegal
 2 days ago
If you were trying to decide whether or not to celebrate Taco Tuesday this week, we’re about to make your decision significantly easier. Tuesday, October 4th, also happens to be National Taco Day. If you were already planning to snag a few tacos for lunch, you are in luck, because some of the biggest restaurants and fast food chains are offering deals, discounts, and free tacos today. Scroll down to see some of the best National Taco Day deals.

National Taco Day 2022 deals and freebies

Below, you’ll find a list of restaurants currently offering deals for National Taco Day. Click the name of any restaurant to visit its website and learn more.

Taco Bell

For one day only, Taco Bell is bringing back its Taco Lover’s Pass. On Tuesday, October 4th, if you sign up for the Taco Lover’s Pass in the free Taco Bell app, you can redeem one of seven tacos every day for 30 consecutive days. All it will cost you is $10.

Here’s a complete list of every taco you can redeem with a Taco Lover’s Pass: Crunchy Taco, Crunchy Taco Supreme, Soft Taco, Soft Taco Supreme, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Doritos Locos Tacos, and the Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme.

Del Taco

As part of Del Taco’s 2022 Tacoberfest event, the fast food chain is offering deals every day of October. Tuesday is the first Taco Night, and from 3 PM to 11 PM, customers can get three snack tacos for $1.69 or three grilled chicken tacos for $2.69. Rewards members can also get double “Del Yeah!” rewards points all day in the Del Taco app.

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Rewards members with the Moe Rewards app can get $5 off every meal kit on National Taco Day. The meal kits feed 4-6 and include free chips and salsa.

Rubio’s Coastal Grill

Rubio’s Coastal Grill actually started celebrating National Taco Day on Monday, but you can still take advantage of the deal on Tuesday too. If you buy anything at Rubio’s this Tuesday, you can get any taco on the menu free of charge.

Chuy’s

Chuy’s is offering taco and drink specials all day on October 4th for Taco Day. You can add a ground beef taco to any entrée for $1, get a Tequila Floater in your margarita for $1, and get a free, dine-in entrée of your choice if you dress up like a taco.

Taco John’s

Get a free Beef Taco Bravo at Taco John’s with any purchase on Tuesday if you are a member of the Bigger Bolder Rewards loyalty program.

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina

At participating On The Border locations on Tuesday, get $2 beef, chicken, & veggie tacos, $4 premium tacos, and $3 bottled and canned beer for National Taco Day.

El Pollo Loco

Loco Rewards members can spend $10 on menu items other than tacos this Tuesday to get eight free tacos added to their loyalty accounts. They can redeem those free tacos at El Pollo Loco restaurants any time between October 5th – October 31st.

California Tortilla

Get a coupon for a free taco with every purchase at California Tortilla on National Taco Day which can be redeemed from October 5th – October 11th.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

Select tacos are $1.50 at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop on Tuesday, including their breakfast tacos and Baja tacos. You can also enter to win free tacos for a year, as every order placed through the Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Rewards app or receipt scanned into the app will be automatically entered into a random drawing. 100 participants will win 2 free tacos per week for 52 weeks.

