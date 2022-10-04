Arrest made in Athens weekend murder

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department has announced an arrest in a murder that took place in Athens on Sunday afternoon.

From the ACCPD:

On October 3, 2022, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested Floyd Johnson, 62, of Athens, GA, for the October 2, 2022 murder that occurred on Fairview Street. Johnson is charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

The investigation remains ongoing. Detectives are still attempting to identify and locate a female who was on scene when this incident occurred. ACCPD would like to speak with this female and encourages her to reach out to us. Additionally, anyone with information regarding the identity of this female is asked to contact Detective Harrison at 762-400-7361 or via email at david.harrison@accgov.com.

