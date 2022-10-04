Read full article on original website
Related
hospitalitytech.com
STUDY: Half of Small Businesses are Open to Investing in New Tech
Hello Alice and Square unveiled a new study to outline the challenges and opportunities faced by Hispanic-owned small businesses and to provide resources to meet their needs. Hello Alice, the free platform helping over one million small businesses grow, released this latest survey report in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. The survey was conducted in partnership with Square, the technology company helping sellers of all sizes run and grow their businesses, and The United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC).
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online
Pandora Expands Communications, Sustainability Departments
Pandora is adding to its global communications and sustainability departments, bringing in one new hire and promoting three company veterans. Pia Stoklund (pictured) has joined Pandora as vice president, employee communications and engagement, taking over from Christine Drud von Haffner. Her team will be responsible for global internal communications. Stoklund...
How liquor brands are shrugging off the family-run ethos to better diversify their workforces
Studies have frequently shown that ethnic and gender diversity on executive teams results in financial outperformance for the companies that are more inclusive. That data makes the business case for strengthening diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) an easy sell at alcohol producer Constellation Brands, where top leaders say the need is even more pronounced for consumer-driven brands. People want to see themselves in the brands they buy, Constellation contends, and thus diversity of thought internally will be well received externally.
hospitalitytech.com
At MURTEC Executive Summit: Fresh Ideas to Attract, Reward and Keep High-Value Customers
Restaurant executives attending MURTEC Executive Summit will learn how savvy brands are leveraging fresh ideas to build long-term customer relationships in the not-to-be missed session, Lifetime Loyalty: Fresh Ideas to Attract, Reward, and Keep High-Value Customers. Panelists include:. Susan Lucas, SVP of Technology at Cooper's Hawk. Dani Kimble, CMO, Menches...
IN THIS ARTICLE
salestechstar.com
Sabio Group to Support French Mobility Operator, Kisio, as It Takes First Steps on Digital Transformation Journey
Kisio selects Genesys Cloud as its new telephony system across 15 sites in France, taking its first steps in its digital transformation journey. Kisio selects Genesys Cloud as its new telephony system across 15 sites in France. • The strategic project is the first step in Kisio’s digital transformation journey...
geekwire.com
‘Inventions We Love’ highlights innovations across retail, parenting, health and beverage technology
“Inventions We Love” returned to the GeekWire Summit stage on Thursday in Seattle, where entrepreneurs and innovators showed off devices and services across a variety of disciplines. Leaders of four Seattle startups demonstrated inventions impacting the retail and grocery space; parenting and kids; healthcare; and the food and beverage...
hospitalitytech.com
Teriyaki Madness Deploys Digital Local Store Marketing
Teriyaki Madness has chosen Local Hero, a digital local marketing platform, to help the company’s franchisees expand their digital marketing capabilities and affordably capitalize on access to major digital media channels. After a successful test, Teriyaki Madness plans to roll-out Local Hero to its 125 franchise locations and to...
marktechpost.com
Researchers at MIT Startup ‘DataCebo,’ Introduce Synthetic Data Metrics: An Open-Source Python Library That Evaluates Synthetic Data By Comparing It To The Real Data That You’re Trying To Mimic
Synthetic Data (SD) Metrics is a new tool developed by DataCebo, a startup born out of MIT’s Computer Science & Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) in 2020. This open-source Python module was created with the goal of assisting businesses in assessing model-neutral tabular data by comparing artificially generated data sets to actual data sets. The application includes a wide range of indicators for efficiency, statistics, and data privacy. Additionally, it has reports that one may use to compile data and communicate with their team. As the SDMetrics library is model-agnostic, it may be used with any synthetic data, regardless of how it was produced.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Engadget
Meta will close its Substack newsletter competitor by early 2023
Bulletin, foray into the newsletter subscription space, is going away in early 2023, as first reported. The company confirmed to Engadget that it will pay out all Bulletin writer contracts. Writers can keep earning subscription revenue until the service shutters, and take their email lists and content archives to other platforms if they wish.
TechCrunch
Spotify acquires content moderation tech company Kinzen to address platform safety issues
Founded in 2017 by Áine Kerr, Mark Little and Paul Watson, Kinzen’s mission has focused on protecting public conversations from “dangerous misinformation and harmful content,” according to its website. This is an area Spotify has had direct experience with due to the controversy over its top...
wtwco.com
2022 Trends in pay for digital talent
High demand, economic volatility and changing employee expectations are combining to put heavy pressure on organizations to effectively attract and retain employees with critical digital skills. Finding and keeping IT and digital talent roles has been one of the biggest challenges for organizations around the world. 90% of organizations in...
Is Web3 (still) the Internet of the Future?
While some Web 2.0 businesses are already transforming their infrastructure by adding Web 3.0 elements, most ‘traditional’ internet-based companies and developers are still unaware of the whole Web 3.0 trend and how it can upgrade nearly any business. In this article, we thoroughly explain the differences between the...
salestechstar.com
Creatio Releases the No-Code Playbook, a 200-page End-to-end Guide That Empowers Teams to Deliver Business Applications of Any Complexity with No-Code
The Playbook provides guidance on how to organize efficient IT and business collaboration and deliver game-changing results leveraging the potential of no-code approach while staying compliant with governance requirements. Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, has...
KATU.com
Tips for Starting Your Social Media Platform
So you've decided you need to get on social media to generate some visibility for your biz. But you're completely freaked out; it's all so much! You're thinking, omg, do I need to lip synch? learn a dance? or spill the tea to be a success? Nope, it's easier than you think to build a social media platform, and I'm here with my top 5 tips to prove it. Click here for more information about Heidi B.
Bryan Landerman Joins Silversmith Capital Partners as Operating Partner, Chief Technology Officer
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Silversmith Capital Partners, a growth equity firm focused on supporting the best entrepreneurs in technology and healthcare, announced today that Bryan Landerman has joined the firm as Operating Partner, Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In this newly created role, Bryan will collaborate closely with entrepreneurs and leaders across the Silversmith portfolio as they look to leverage technology to deliver value through product-driven initiatives. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005070/en/ Bryan Landerman, Operating Partner, Chief Technology Officer, Silversmith Capital Partners (Photo: Business Wire)
Nickelytics, Serve Robotics, and The Ad Council Partner on Innovative Smokey Bear Out-of-Home Advertising Campaign
TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Nickelytics, a venture-backed B2B adtech startup that allows brands to execute hyperlocal out-of-home advertising campaigns, today announced the launch of one of the first major OOH ad campaigns to be placed on robots. The mobility company partnered with Serve Robotics, the leading autonomous delivery company, and the Ad Council to introduce one of the longest running public service campaigns in history to an innovative new format: delivery robots. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005368/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
nftevening.com
Exciting New Web3 Agency METAV.RS Helps Web2 Brands Transition into Web3 and the Metaverse
This week, METAV.RS, a start-up dedicated to helping brands get into the metaverse, has announced a successful €3M seed round. This seed round will speed up platform development, boost recruitment, and expand globally. The exciting start-up facilitates the creation of NFTs and their sale via dedicated websites, e-shops, or...
consumergoods.com
Pressed Revamps IT Infrastructure to Boost Expansion and Accelerate Digital Transformation
“Pressed is a growing company. To scale 40-plus stores a year, we needed a partner who can facilitate our growth,” said Blaine LaBron, Pressed VP of digital commerce and technology, in a statement. He noted that bundling managed services across all facets of store operations provides predictable monthly costs and service levels, as well as valuable business insights.
Digital Trends
Experts warn AI assistants are hurting the social development of children
The likes of Google Assistant and Alexa have been at the receiving end of privacy-related concerns for a while now, yet they continue to make inroads inside millions of homes. But it appears that they might also have a detrimental impact on the growth of children when it comes to their psycho-social development and acquiring core skills.
KIDS・
industrytoday.com
Robotics’ Impact on US Manufacturing Today and Tomorrow
US manufacturers comprise an estimated 11.5% of the country’s over-all output and employ about 10% of the workforce, according to the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM). And while the US currently ranks second in manufacturing productivity worldwide – surpassed only by China – there is need for improvement if we are to remain competitive with overseas sources. A key driver to upgrading our standing now and in the future lies in the use of sophisticated or “smart automation” enabled by robotics.
Comments / 0