Following Hurricane Ian's destruction, many residents on one Florida island have stayed put for days without electricity and other resources while hoping the lone bridge to the mainland is repaired. Pine Island, the largest barrier island off Florida's Gulf Coast, has been largely cut off from the outside world after Ian heavily damaged its causeway and rendered its towns reachable only by boat or aircraft. "We feel as a community that if we leave the island – abandon it – nobody is going to take care of that problem of fixing our road in and out," Pine Island resident Leslie Arias said Tuesday as small motor boats delivered water, tampons and other necessities. Nearly a week after the Category 4 storm clobbered southwest Florida, the full breadth of its destruction is still coming into focus. Utility workers continued to push ahead to restore power and search for anyone still trapped inside flooded or damaged homes, while the number of storm-related deaths has risen to at least 84 in recent days. At least 75 people were killed in Florida, five in North Carolina, three in Cuba and one in Virginia since Ian made landfall on the Caribbean island on Sept. 27, a day before it reached Florida's Gulf Coast. After churning northeastward into the Atlantic, the hurricane made another landfall in South Carolina before pushing into the mid-Atlantic states. There have been deaths in vehicle wrecks, drownings and accidents. A man drowned after becoming trapped under a vehicle. Another got trapped trying to climb through a window. And a woman died when a gust of wind knocked her off her porch while she was smoking a cigarette as the storm approached, authorities said. In hardest-hit Lee County, Florida, all 45 people killed by the hurricane were over age 50. President Joe Biden is scheduled on Wednesday to visit Fort Myers' Fisherman's Wharf in an area that was especially devastated by winds and surging tides.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO