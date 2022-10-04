Read full article on original website
Burning restrictions in place across Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Burning restrictions are in place across Kentucky with the beginning of fall wildfire hazard season, officials said. Outdoor burning is prohibited between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. if the fire is within 150 feet of any woodland, brushland or field with flammable materials, a statement from the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet said.
Tennessee's 208th Medical Company returns from overseas
SMYRNA, Tenn. (AP) — More than 50 Tennessee Army National Guard soldiers returned to Tennessee this week from a nearly yearlong deployment in the Middle East. The soldiers are from the 208th Medical Company, based in Smyrna. It is composed of a range of medical professionals, including combat medics, dentists, physicians and behavioral health specialists, according to a news release from the guard.
Advocates challenge Tenn. policy on restoring voting rights
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Voter rights advocates on Wednesday once again challenged Tennessee's policy on how people convicted of felonies out of state can participate in elections. The Tennessee Supreme Court listened to the arguments stemming from the 2020 lawsuit, where the Campaign Legal Center is challenging the requirements...
Blue Ridge Tunnel among nine sites added to Virginia Landmarks Register
The Blue Ridge Tunnel, which runs between Nelson and Augusta counties, was recently recognized for its historic significance. The Virginia Department of Historic Resources announced Sept. 22 the tunnel and eight other historic sites have been added to the Virginia Landmarks Register. The other sites were the Martinsville Historic District; African American Resources in Fauquier County; Goodloe House in Staunton; South Garden in New Kent County; Jarratt House in Petersburg; former Crest Kitchenette Motel (now the Cutty Sark Motel Efficiencies) in Virginia Beach; and Blue Marlin Lodge in Virginia Beach.
Editorial Roundup: North Carolina
Charlotte Observer/Raleigh News and Observer. September 29, 2022. Editorial: A new level of dishonesty: Mailers targeting NC Democrats photoshop the truth. Political advertisements, most of the time, should not be taken at face value. They habitually omit important context and contain truths that have been watered down into lies. And, in some cases, they simply invent things out of thin air.
Florida's island dwellers continue to dig out from Ian
Following Hurricane Ian's destruction, many residents on one Florida island have stayed put for days without electricity and other resources while hoping the lone bridge to the mainland is repaired. Pine Island, the largest barrier island off Florida's Gulf Coast, has been largely cut off from the outside world after Ian heavily damaged its causeway and rendered its towns reachable only by boat or aircraft. "We feel as a community that if we leave the island – abandon it – nobody is going to take care of that problem of fixing our road in and out," Pine Island resident Leslie Arias said Tuesday as small motor boats delivered water, tampons and other necessities. Nearly a week after the Category 4 storm clobbered southwest Florida, the full breadth of its destruction is still coming into focus. Utility workers continued to push ahead to restore power and search for anyone still trapped inside flooded or damaged homes, while the number of storm-related deaths has risen to at least 84 in recent days. At least 75 people were killed in Florida, five in North Carolina, three in Cuba and one in Virginia since Ian made landfall on the Caribbean island on Sept. 27, a day before it reached Florida's Gulf Coast. After churning northeastward into the Atlantic, the hurricane made another landfall in South Carolina before pushing into the mid-Atlantic states. There have been deaths in vehicle wrecks, drownings and accidents. A man drowned after becoming trapped under a vehicle. Another got trapped trying to climb through a window. And a woman died when a gust of wind knocked her off her porch while she was smoking a cigarette as the storm approached, authorities said. In hardest-hit Lee County, Florida, all 45 people killed by the hurricane were over age 50. President Joe Biden is scheduled on Wednesday to visit Fort Myers' Fisherman's Wharf in an area that was especially devastated by winds and surging tides.
Editorial Roundup: Tennessee
Johnson City Press. October 5, 2022. Editorial: Crowe’s ironic support of term limits. A recent political mailer from an organization pushing for congressional term limits has raised more than a few eyebrows. A glossy postcard paid for by Florida-based U.S. Term Limits was sent to the voters in the...
Maryland, bay states criticized before environmental meeting
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland, Virginia and Pennsylvania, the states with the largest runoff into the Chesapeake Bay, are not on track to meet their goals to restore the nation’s largest estuary by 2025. Those are the findings in a report released Tuesday during a video press conference...
Workplace deaths, injuries decline in Virginia
Fatal work-related accidents in Virginia dropped sharply from 2019’s peak as a 15-year decline in the number of all workplace injuries continued, the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry reported. Virginia saw a total of 118 work-related fatalities in 2020, the latest year for which data are available, a...
Culpeper man's butternut squash breaks state record
Paul Jarosh was so focused on cultivating big pumpkins, he didn’t pay much attention to a butternut squash that was growing by as much as a foot a week during the peak of summer. The Culpeper County man came to realize its giant potential and did better by the...
How to gauge the true extent of suicide by former service members? Two reports illustrate the challenge
The most recently released data from the U.S. Department of Veteran’s Affairs says the fewest veterans since 2006 died by suicide in 2020, according to the 2022 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report released on Sept. 19. The data also showed that 2020 was the second year in a...
Democrats call for review of how Youngkin political consultant won $268K tourism ad contract
This is a developing story from The Times-Dispatch. Read our previous story here: Virginia paid Gov. Youngkin's political ad agency $268k to make a tourism ad - featuring Youngkin. Virginia Democratic leaders on Wednesday called for an investigation of how Poolhouse, the political media firm utilized by GOP Gov. Glenn...
Virginia paid Gov. Youngkin's political ad agency $268K to make a tourism ad — featuring Youngkin.
The political advertising agency behind Glenn Youngkin’s successful bid for Virginia governor, which created his branding and specializes in work for Republican candidates, received a $268,600 contract from a state agency to produce a tourism video that heavily features Youngkin himself. People are also reading…. The contract between the...
Legacy of coal provides region's edge for securing reactor
A ready workforce, available land and a robust electric infrastructure stemming from the coal industry make Southwest Virginia the apparent favorite to secure a modular nuclear reactor but years of review lie ahead. Earlier this week Gov. Glenn Youngkin termed it “our moonshot” in calling for “launching a commercial, small...
Chesapeake Bay cleanup is off track, foundation warns
Draw a line from where Virginia’s Chesapeake Bay pollution was in 2009 until now and project it forward to 2025, and the state seems to be on track with its Bay cleanup promises — but closing the final gap is going to take work on farms and on city and suburban storm drains that so far is lagging, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation says.
Lawmakers ask inspector general for investigation of Youngkin political firm contract
Virginia House and Senate Democratic leaders sent a letter Thursday to a state oversight agency asking for an investigation of how the political media firm that works for Gov. Glenn Youngkin landed a $268,600 state contract in an unusual process. The Virginia Tourism Corporation awarded Richmond-based Poolhouse a contract in...
Va. registrars scramble with big backlog in 'motor voter' registrations
Local election registrars are scrambling to notify voters whose registration through the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles had been delayed since last spring. Virginia Elections Commissioner Susan Beals confirmed on Wednesday that the Department of Elections had forwarded approximately 107,000 voter registrations "recently submitted" through the DMV to local registrars to update voting rolls with new registrations, updated addresses and other changes.
IT problems delay some voter registrations; no data lost
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Intermittent computer network problems led to a recently discovered backlog of voter registration applications, Virginia officials said Wednesday. The glitch has been resolved and no voter registration data has been lost, Susan Beals, commissioner of the Department of Elections, said in a statement. But the issue has increased the workload for local registrars, who process the applications.
FEMA approves disaster declaration for July floods
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved a major disaster declaration for Buchanan and Tazewell counties after significant flooding events in July. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced the approval Wednesday. Substantial rainfall July 13-14 created record flash flooding and landslides in portions of the counties. The declaration provides federal support through public assistance and hazard mitigation grant programs to assist in recovery efforts and protect against future disasters.
