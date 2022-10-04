ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Spun

Look: Ohio State Fans Are Grossed Out By Helmet Photo

Ohio State and Michigan are arguably the most bitter rivals in college football. So when an edited photo of a helmet combining the designs of the two programs went viral on Tuesday, Buckeye fans weren't too happy with the image. This theoretical helmet design depicted the classic Michigan helmet design...
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends or family from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
OHIO STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Julie O’Neill Leaving WCPO-TV: Where Is the Cincinnati Anchor Going?

The residents of Cincinnati have relied on Julie O’Neill as their go-to source for the past 27 years. O’Neill quickly established herself as a regular in people’s homes and morning routine. However, folks were concerned about her missing from the news desk for several days. Now, the news is out that Julie O’Neill is leaving WCPO-TV. Find out what happened and her future career plans here.
CINCINNATI, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio

Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in the southwestern part of Ohio, you can't go wrong with the donuts at Jim's. Customers love the huge apple fritters, blueberry cake donuts, Persians, and classic glazed donuts. When they're in season, patrons also recommend getting the pumpkin spice donuts, which are the perfect sweet treat for autumn.
OHIO STATE
AdWeek

Longtime WCPO Anchor Julie O’Neill Leaves Station After Being Taken Off AM Show

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WCPO morning anchor Julie O’Neill has left the Cincinnati ABC affiliate after 27 years. Cincinnati media writer John Kiesewetter said news...
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio or you happen to travel there often, keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Ohio that you should absolutely visit if you have never visited them before. All of them prepare absolutely delicious burgers and no matter who you prefer your burgers, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these burger places.
OHIO STATE
WAFB

2022 SPORTSLINE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Episcopal RB Braeden George

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Episcopal Knights are playing this season with inspiring memories of the late Jimmy Williams, who passed away this summer at the age of 43. So, perhaps, it’s fitting that a two-way threat at both running back and defensive back, like Williams used to be, sparked the Knights to a comeback win over Ascension Catholic at home on Friday, Sept. 30.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

NBC's Mike Tirico 'lucky' to have called end of Cincinnati Bengals' playoff win drought

Mike Tirico, in his first season as lead voice of NBC's "Sunday Night Football" alongside former Cincinnati Bengals great Cris Collinsworth, has been the primetime host of the Olympics in Tokyo and Beijing and hosted numerous golf and racing championships in addition to Super Bowl 56 between the Bengals and Los Angeles Rams - all since July of last year.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

'Sorry sir': Ted Karras was so excited about the Bengals' win he bumped an official

Cincinnati Bengals center Ted Karras was miked up during his team's win last week against the Miami Dolphins, and his enthusiasm was contagious. Karras, who is in his seventh NFL season and first with the Bengals, couldn't contain his excitement throughout the Bengals offensive line's dominant performance, which provided quarterback Joe Burrow with what he called the best protection of his NFL career.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Don't expect Nelly to wear Darnay Scott jersey for Bengals-Ravens halftime performance

The Baltimore Ravens announced Tuesday that Nelly will perform at halftime of their AFC North showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday night. Former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis was famous for emerging from the tunnel and doing his "squirrel dance" to Nelly's "Hot in Herre" during his Pro Football Hall of Fame career in Baltimore.
CINCINNATI, OH
Centre Daily

Joe Burrow Admits He’s Played Through ‘Head Injuries’ in the NFL

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow acknowledged that he's likely played with concussions in the past, including head injuries he's suffered in the NFL. "Yeah, it’s definitely happened," Burrow said on Wednesday. "For sure. Stuff like that happens all the time." He never had symptoms the following day, but there...
NFL
NOLA.com

Joe Burrow still shows love for Louisiana, starts foundation to help hunger, mental health

Joe Burrow still loves Baton Rouge. The former LSU and current Cincinnati Bengals quarterback has, this week, launched a nonprofit foundation – along with his parents Robin and Jimmy Burrow – to help meet the needs of families working to overcome food insecurity and childhood mental health issues. The Joe Burrow Foundation will provide resources and support to the underprivileged and underserved in Ohio and Louisiana.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Athens NEWS

Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Launches Nonprofit Foundation

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback and former Athens High School standout Joe Burrow has announced the launch of a nonprofit foundation – along with his parents, Robin and Jimmy Burrow – to help meet the needs of families who are working to overcome food insecurity and childhood mental health issues. The Joe Burrow Foundation will provide resources and support to the underprivileged and underserved in Ohio and Louisiana, it was announced in a release late Tuesday morning. ...
CINCINNATI, OH

