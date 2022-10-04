ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee, NC

thelaurelmagazine.com

Cashiers Valley Leaf Festival

Written By: Marlene Osteen | Issue: September - 2022. With art, music, and food, the Cashiers Valley Leaf Festival, slated for October 7-9 at the Village Green, is a celebration of all the good things of October in the mountains. In town and looking for something fun to do? Visit...
CASHIERS, NC
theonefeather.com

2022 Cherokee Indian Fair Baby Crawling Contest winners

The 2022 Cherokee Indian Fair Baby Crawling Contest was held on the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort Convention Center. The winners in the contest, sponsored by the Office of Vice Chief Alan B. Ensley, are shown below:. 6-9 Months Division. 9-12 Months Division.
CHEROKEE, NC
thevalleyecho.com

Black Mountain Home for Children's annual Fall Festival returns

An annual tradition is returning to the scenic campus of the Black Mountain Home for Children, Youth and Families, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, when the local nonprofit organization hosts its 2022 Fall Festival and Open House. Since 2005, this free event has provided a...
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC
Cherokee, NC
Lifestyle
City
Cherokee, NC
wgog.com

Golf cart accident leads to civil lawsuit

An Oconee County lawsuit filed for a man who, it is claimed, fell out of a golf cart and was injured and required treatment expenses at more than $400 thousand. The lawsuit was entered this week in the Common Pleas Court by a Charleston lawyer on behalf of Anderson resident John Stiles Jr. According to the allegations made against the Chickasaw Point Golf Club, Stiles was riding in a car driven by his friend Randy Dawson. Between holes number 7 and 8, it is alleged, the golf cart started to slide and flipped as the two went down a hill that featured a sloped asphalt pathway. And it’s that pathway, the lawsuit contends, which caused the accident. According to the allegations, the golf cart landed atop Stiles and caused severe bodily injuries. It claims there was no sign warning Stiles of the danger. A jury trial is requested.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
carolinaepicurean.com

Vintner’s Table opens (softly) at Burntshirt Vineyards

Burntshirt Vineyards Hendersonville has announced the Oct 7th Grand Opening of their impressive new restaurant, Vintner’s Table, but if you can’t wait, they’re quietly running a soft opening, open to the public. Go with the understanding that they’ve set up a pretty big restaurant, bar, tasting bar from scratch and are still working out a few kinks. They’re probably dealing with the same staff shortage as every other restaurant.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Tribe begins $275 million expansion at Murphy casino

One day after the seven-year anniversary of the Valley River Casino’s grand opening just outside of Murphy, tribal officials and casino executives gathered under a bluebird sky Thursday, Sept. 29, to break ground on an expansion project whose budget is more than double that of the initial construction. “The...
MURPHY, NC
luxury-houses.net

Showcasing a Classic Exterior that is Timeless with Meticulous Details, This Traditional Residence Lists for $7.49M in Asheville

The Residence in Asheville is on an exceptionally generous golf course lot offering extraordinary views of Mt Pisgah, now available for sale. This home located at 23 Eastwood Rd, Asheville, North Carolina; offering 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 9,570 square feet of living spaces. Call Marilyn Wright – Premier Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 828-279-3980) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Residence in Asheville.
ASHEVILLE, NC
theonefeather.com

CROSS COUNTRY: CMS Lady Braves, CHS Braves win at Robbinsville meet

ROBBINSVILLE, N.C. – The Cherokee Middle (CMS) and High School (CHS) cross country teams traveled to Robbinsville to participate in the Robbinsville Currahee Classic on the afternoon of Wednesday, Oct. 5. Both the CMS Lady Braves and the CHS Braves won the team events in their divisions. The CMS...
ROBBINSVILLE, NC
biltmorebeacon.com

Smathers family seeks justice after Mission Hospital trauma

In an attempt to seek justice for “egregious acts of medical and corporate negligence,” Canton’s first family‚ Mayor Zeb Smathers, his wife, Ashley, and son, Stone, are taking on the most powerful healthcare system in America. In the medical negligence and medical malpractice court action filed...
CANTON, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Schools across the nation have been hit with fake threats of an active shooter. The latest happened Wednesday involving numerous schools in South Carolina, including Greenville High School. Police received a call from an unknown man stating that there was a shooting at the school. The police were able to quickly determine that the threat was a hoax.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
weavervillenc.org

TOWN OF WEAVERVILLE NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING AND NOTICE OF REMOTE ELECTRONIC MEETING

TOWN OF WEAVERVILLE NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING AND NOTICE OF REMOTE ELECTRONIC MEETING. PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that the Weaverville Town Council will hold a public hearing during its regularly scheduled monthly meeting on Monday, October 24, 2022, beginning at 6:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter may be reached, for the purpose of receiving public input on proposed updates to the Town’s Comprehensive Land Use Plan. The proposed updates include a revised action plan table with updated priorities, an updated fact sheet containing recently updated demographics, and a sidewalk priority list that is proposed for adoption and inclusion into the Comprehensive Land Use Plan.
WEAVERVILLE, NC
WGAU

Investigators release 911 audio in Collier case

Investigators in the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office have released audio of the 911 call made by the family of Debbie Collier. Collier is the 59 year-old Athens woman who was reported missing on September 10; her body was found the next day, naked and partially burned, in woods near Tallulah Falls.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
travelyouman.com

Fontana Lake & Dam NC (Everything That You Need To Know)

The Great Smoky Mountains surround the gorgeous Fontana Lake, which is the biggest lake in Western North Carolina. The tallest dam east of the Rockies is the 480-foot Fontana Dam (the equivalent of a 50-story skyscraper). Learn about the 1940s construction at the Tennessee Valley Authority Visitor Center while you drive or walk over the dam. Fontana Dam is a stop on the Appalachian Trail, which runs from Georgia to Maine.
BRYSON CITY, NC
carolinajournal.com

Time to get rid of the soft-on-crime politicians

I’m less interested in partisan politics than some of my peers, but I’m tired of politicians coddling criminals. Violent crime is up in North Carolina and generally way up in many of America’s urban environments. Violent crime in Asheville is up 31% over five years. Statistics are telling, but behind the numbers are actual dead mothers, sons, and other loved ones wiped out because of rising lawlessness and a gross indifference to human life.
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

5 farms, 1 camp up for conservation in Buncombe County

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County commissioners will vote on six conservation easement projects this week. The projects would protect five farms in Asheville, Barnardsville, Leicester and Weaverville. Commissioners will also be voting on an easement purchase for 234 acres at Camp Woodson in Black Mountain in collaboration with Conserving Carolina.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC

