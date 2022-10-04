Read full article on original website
Howard “Dub” Edward Cox – Service 10/7/22 At 2 P.M.
Howard “Dub” Edward Cox of Fredericktown died Tuesday at the age of 89. The funeral service is Friday afternoon at 2 at Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown. Interment will be at the Oddfellows Cemetery in Fredericktown. Visitation for Howard Cox is Friday afternoon from noon until 2 at...
Margaret Ruth Gore – Service 10/10/22 11 a.m.
Margaret Ruth Gore of Bonne Terre died Tuesday at the age of 73. Her funeral service will be held on Monday morning at 11 o’clock at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Burial will be in the Leadwood Cemetery. Visitation is Sunday starting at 5 o’clock at...
Patricia “Patti” Ann (Lattray) McNiff – Graveside Service Pending
Patricia “Patti” Ann McNiff of Bloomsdale died Wednesday at the age of 76. A graveside service will be for a later date at the Valle Spring Cemetery in Ste. Genevieve.
Phillip Bruckerhoff – Service 10/8/22 At 10 A.M.
Phillip Bruckerhoff of Perryville died Wednesday at the age of 63. The funeral service is Saturday morning at 10 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Perryville. Burial will be at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation for Phillip Bruckerhoff is Friday afternoon from 4 until 8 at Ford & Young Funeral Home in...
Charles Courtway – Memorial Service 10/08/22 at 11am
Charles Courtway of De Soto died September 25th at the age of 87. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday morning at 11 at Mount Olive. Church in De Soto. Burial will be in Mount Olive Cemetery in De Soto. Arrangements are under the direction of the Mahn Funeral Home.
Jerry E Payne – Service 10/7/22
Jerry E. Payne of Cuba died Tuesday at the age of 70. The funeral service will be Friday afternoon at 2 at Hutson Funeral Home in Cuba. Visitation for Jerry Payne will be Friday from noon until 2 at Hutson Funeral Home.
Nelman Russell – Service 1pm 10/7/22
Nelma Russell of Park Hills died Monday at the age of 90. The funeral service will be 1:00 Friday at the Elvins Baptist Church with burial in the Doe Run Memorial Cemetery. Visitation for Nelma Russell will be 5:30 to 8:30 Thursday at Horton Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills.
Brother Leo (Francis) Keigher, C.M. – Service – 10/12/22 at 10:30 a.m.
Brother Leo Keigher of Perryville died October 2nd at the age of 92. The funeral service will be Wednesday morning, October 12th at 10:30 at Mary, Mother of God Chapel at St. Mary’s of the Barrens in Perryville. Burial will be at the Vincentian Community Cemetery in Perryville. Visitation...
Martin Vogt – Celebration of Life 10/08/22 1-6pm
Martin “Marty” Vogt died September 24th at the age of 66. A Celebreation of Life will be held this Saturday afternoon from 1 until 6 at the VFW Post #3777 in Festus. Visitation for Marty Vogt will be Friday evening from 4 until 8 at the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus.
Festus Blues and Funk Festival Coming up
Cape Town, South Africa, people celebrating and having fun at city party, jazz band playing. (Jefferson County) Back in July an intense heat wave canceled the “Blues and Funk Festival” sponsored by the Festus Tourism Commission. Fortunately, the “Dr. Zhivegas” band, the “Techno Bubble Bus” and various food...
Archdiocese buys small parcel next to cemetery
The St. John Cemetery in High Ridge has grown a little bit bigger. The St. Louis Archdiocese has agreed to buy a 0.25-acre piece of property off West Rock Creek Road next to the cemetery. The west entrance to the cemetery is on that small piece of property, which Benjamin...
Missouri Miracle Story Began 20 Years Ago On This Date
(Richwoods) 20 years ago to this day in the small Washington County community of Richwoods, an 11-year-old boy disappeared without a trace. That nightmare event had a storybook ending but that ending took four years and four months to materialize. Luke Turnbough says most know it now as the Missouri...
Canterberry Road Fire
(Knob Lick, MO) A home on Canterberry Road, near Knob Lick in St. Francois County, is a total loss after a fire broke out at the residence Tuesday morning. Reports indicate firefighters were called to 800 block of Canterberry at 10:12. There was heavy smoke and flames coming from the home and the blaze was under control in about 20 minutes. No one was home at the time of the fire. One pet was rescued while two others were lost in the fire. The cause of the fire is being investigated by the State Fire Marshall. Wolf Creek, Farmington, Desloge, Park Hills, and the Big River Bonne Terre Fire departments responded to the blaze.
Terre du Lac Man’s Games of Catch to Honor Son Will Exceed 365
(Farmington) If you’ve been wondering how a Terre du Lac man’s year-long journey of playing catch has been going recently…it seems to be chugging right along into the last couple months of his journey. Dan Bryan’s original plan was to play a game of catch with 365...
Local United Way Director Speaks At Statewide Conference
(Farmington) The director of the United Way of St. Francois County is back in the area after speaking at a statewide conference this week in Jefferson City. Cassie Thomas says she wasn’t at the state capitol to speak about the United Way. Instead, she was the keynote speaker at the annual Missouri Center for Independent Living Conference. She says she was there to tell the story of her daughter, Bryar.
Farmington Family Survives Hurricane Ian
IN SPACE - SEPTEMBER 12: In this satellite image provided by the National Aeronatics and Space Administration (NASA) and European Space Agency (ESA), Hurricane Florence churns through the Atlantic Ocean toward the U.S. East Coast on September 12, 2018. Florence slowed its approach to the U.S. today and was expected to turn south, stalling along the North Carolina and South Carolina coast and bringing with it torrential rain, high winds and a dangerous storm surge tomorrow through Saturday. The image was captured by ESA astronaut Alexander Gerst, currently living and working onboard the International Space Station. (Photo by ESA/NASA via Getty Images)
County couple turns haunting hobby into business
A Jefferson County couple is living their dream, but it might cause others to have nightmares. Jeannie and Jeff Sengheiser own Graveyard Ghoul Productions, producing and selling Halloween-themed costumes and props for homeowners and those who run haunted houses and similar attractions. The couple also owns and operates Hell Harvest...
The Samuel Cupples House built in 1888 was restored as a museum in St. Louis, Missouri
Samuel Cupples House, campus of Saint Louis University in St. Louis, Missouri.Farragutful, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Samuel Cupples House located at 3673 West Pine Mall in St. Louis is an old mansion that looks more like a castle. Construction for this mansion began in 1888 and took nearly two years to complete. It's located in St. Louis, Missouri on the campus of Saint Louis University. In 1976, the mansion was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Arnold man faces assault charge for allegedly stabbing man
Matthew Thomas Newlon, 34, of Arnold has been charged with two felonies for allegedly stabbing another man, leaving him critically injured. The incident happened Sept. 24 outside a home in the 1200 block of Airglades Drive in Arnold, and investigators believe Newlon ditched the knife in Plattin Creek in Crystal City following the incident, Arnold Police reported.
Police ID victims in fatal Hamel-area crash
A 17-year-old female from Alton and a 73-year-old female from Greenville have been identified by the Illinois State Police as the deceased victims in a Wednesday morning crash near Hamel. Police say Shelia M. Macon was driving the SUV that was hit by a truck-tractor semi-trailer that did not stop at the intersection of Routes 4 and 140. The 17-year-old passenger will not be publicly named due to her age.
