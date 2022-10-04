(Knob Lick, MO) A home on Canterberry Road, near Knob Lick in St. Francois County, is a total loss after a fire broke out at the residence Tuesday morning. Reports indicate firefighters were called to 800 block of Canterberry at 10:12. There was heavy smoke and flames coming from the home and the blaze was under control in about 20 minutes. No one was home at the time of the fire. One pet was rescued while two others were lost in the fire. The cause of the fire is being investigated by the State Fire Marshall. Wolf Creek, Farmington, Desloge, Park Hills, and the Big River Bonne Terre Fire departments responded to the blaze.

KNOB LICK, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO