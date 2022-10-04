Read full article on original website
elonnewsnetwork.com
Mental health awareness speaker Johnny Crowder addresses Elon students, campus community
Johnny Crowder participates with the crowd at Healthy Minds, Healthy Lives Wellness Forum presented by Elon's Beta Theta Pi chapter Oct. 3. Oct. 2 to 8 is National Mental Illness Awareness Week. To kick off events for the week, Elon University’s Beta Theta Pi chapter collaborated with keynote speaker Johnny Crowder to address students on mental health awareness. The first annual Healthy Minds, Healthy Lives forum was held in Whitley Auditorium on Oct. 3 and was open to all students, regardless of gender identity.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Hispanic Heritage Month books on display at Elon’s Belk Library
Personal accounts written by Hispanic and Latino authors can be checked out from Elon University’s Carol Grotnes Belk Library through Oct. 15. Elon University’s Carol Grotnes Belk Library often displays books that reflect current events. As Hispanic Heritage Month continues, the books on display highlight Hispanic and Latino authors.
Shooting reported near North Carolina A&T State University off-campus student housing: AggieAlert!
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There has been a reported shooting near North Carolina A&T State University off-campus student housing, according to an AggieAlert! The reported shooting occurred near the area of Sebastian Villages and Sebastian Courtyard, according to the original alert at 2:29 p.m. Reportedly, a black Nissan Rogue that was connected to the incident […]
NC county weighed school protest limits after Proud Boys showed up. Rules now on hold.
The proposed rules came in response to protests by Proud Boys and others over COVID mask rules. Did they go too far?
elonnewsnetwork.com
Ian's interruption: Elon students, families work around storm
Global E third floor residence hall lit by only emergency exit signs during campus power outage Sept. 30. Despite storm warnings and worries of canceled flights, Annmarie Dario flew up from Deerfield Beach, Florida, for Elon University’s 2022 Family Weekend on Friday morning. But when she landed, she found that her daughter, Abagale Dario, was without electricity and events for the rest of the day had been canceled.
Beechwood Cemetery -- a historic public cemetery in Durham -- is quickly running out of space
A historic public cemetery in Durham is running out of space but work is underway to solve the problem.
WXII 12
Old Town Elementary 'secure' status lifted
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: The school system has lifted the secure status for Old Town Elementary. PREVIOUS: Old Town Elementary is on "secure" status, according to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. This is different from a lockdown as there is no threat at the school. The on secure status is...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Father-son duo spruces up Elon's campus following storm
On the morning of Oct. 1, Chris Breedlove, owner of High Rock Land and Hardscapes Landscaping Company, received a dreaded phone call from Elon University. The university informed him that high winds from Hurricane Ian uprooted trees on campus — the same trees his company had planted only months before.
rhinotimes.com
Guilford County Plans Another Session For Federal Funds Giveaway
The Guilford County Board of Commissioners has handed out a whole lot of federal grant money in recent months, but the board has many more millions to go before they exhaust the $104 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding that has so far gone to things like water system projects, initiatives to enhance social services in the county, arts programs and much more.
Parent concerned about ‘toxic bullying’ in Livingstone College WBB program as school closes case
SALISBURY, N.C. — The parent of a local student-athlete is calling out Livingstone College in Salisbury over concerns of “toxic bullying” in the women’s basketball program and questioning the school’s investigation after it said no evidence was found to support the allegations. Gregory Turner told...
Roaches and expired food: This week’s Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Oct. 4)
An inspector this week noted that one Triangle restaurant was in need of “better control” to avoid health violations.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Fiona McAllister
elonnewsnetwork.com
Billy D’s holds soft opening at Elon University
Billy D's open for business on Oct. 5 after originally planning to open at the beginning of the fall semester. Forty-three days later than anticipated, Billy D’s Fried Chicken has opened. It was originally set to open within the fall semester, but was delayed due to issues with the general contractor, according to head chef and owner William Dissen.
ncconstructionnews.com
Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist breaks ground on new care tower in Winston Salem
Atrium Health leaders launched construction this week on the new $450 million care tower on the campus of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. The general contractor for the project is a joint venture between Brasfield & Gorrie and Frank L. Blum Construction Co. and the architects are HKS and CPL. Hundreds of local construction and design workers are involved in the project.
Caswell County high school on 'soft' lockdown, according to district officials
CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Caswell County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Sandra Carter, said Bartlett Yancey Senior High School went into a soft lockdown Thursday morning. EMS addressed the medical needs of two students after reportedly being unresponsive. This investigation is ongoing. Stay with WFMY News 2 for more updates.
Future of former Greensboro Regency Inn uncertain
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The former Regency Inn and Suites in Greensboro has been vacant for six months. It was used as a warming shelter for people experiencing homelessness this past winter. The old motel at 2701 North O. Henry Boulevard was planned to be permanent supportive housing but has instead been the target of vandals. There are several […]
$1.7 billion school bonds approved by Guilford County commissioners
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County commissioners voted 5-1 Tuesday to approve the $1.7 billion in bonds for Guilford County Schools. Voters approved the bonds at the polls over the summer. On Tuesday, commissioners gave the final say on if the school system will get the money. For the past...
WITN
NCDHHS announce new options for child support payments
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - It is now easier for parents to pay child support payments with the new options from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). The DHHS announced payments for child support can now be made through Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, Paypal, a Walmart Money Center, and debit or credit via phone.
'We have a gang feud going on here in Durham': Court documents detail FBI's investigation into Durham gangs
New court documents from the sentencing of gang members for the death of a 9-year-old boy reveal something Durham city leaders have denied for years: Gangs are in several neighborhoods in the city and the FBI is investigating them. The documents explain who is in the gangs and how arrests...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Hurricane Ian foils Family Weekend plans
Students seen walking on campus with umbrellas as Elon University starts to experience inclement weather from Hurricane Ian Sept. 30. As Elon University freshman Addison Fry got ready for classes the morning of Sept. 30, her family — who was originally supposed to come for Family Weekend — was still over 600 miles away at home in Orlando, Florida. Hurricane Ian grounded Fry’s family in Florida, and they were stuck waiting out the storm and attending to damage afterward.
