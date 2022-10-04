Read full article on original website
My review of Straw Hat Pizza in Fresno.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Wells Fargo 'Fraud Department' Scam Tricks Tulare, California Woman into Transferring $34K to ScammerZack LoveTulare, CA
My review of Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno. It didn’t make the grade.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Pieology. A place open at the right time.Mark-John CliffordClovis, CA
oandgnews.org
Football Takes on Redwood
After defeating The Mt.Whitney Pioneers 27-6 in their league debut our Varsity Football Team advanced their season record to 6-0. The Panthers scored 21 of their 27 points in the first half led by junior Quarterback Rocky Arguijo connecting for 22 out of 26 passes for a total of 191 yards. Those passes were mainly to senior Wide Receiver Alfredo Nunez. Nunez had a total of 89 yards receiving for the game. Senior Running Back Jaret Garcia led on the ground with 88 yards rushing. Garcia also scored 2 touchdowns contributing to the Panther’s early success in the game. Once again the defense stood out, only allowing 6 points the entire game. The physicality of the defense has helped tremendously to the team’s success this year, allowing an average of only 7 points per game.
goaztecs.com
Aztecs Gearing Up for Busy Weekend
SAN DIEGO – After a nearly four-week hiatus, the San Diego State swimming and diving team returns to action this weekend when it travels up the coast to face Pepperdine in a dual meet on Thursday, Oct. 6, before venturing to the Central Valley for the Chick-Fil-A Invitational, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7-8, in Fresno, California.
Hanford Sentinel
Last races of the season at the Keller Auto Speedway
The Keller Auto Speedway at the Kings Fairgrounds will finish the 2022 racing season this month with three races. Two races will be held this weekend starting at 6 p.m. — the 37th Annual Cotton Classic on Friday, Oct. 7, and the Morrie Williams on Saturday, Oct. 8. The...
Savannah Bananas coming to Fresno in 2023
The Savannah Bananas are coming to Fresno! The "World Famous Baseball Circus" will take to Chukchansi Park next July.
Hanford Sentinel
Looking Back in Lemoore: A 35-mph speed limit / high school forms band
Flu season is just around the corner, and county health officials are reminding area seniors to take advantage of the low cost community flu shot clinics this fall to protect themselves from influenza this winter. Because of increasing demand, more vaccine will be available this year. At a special public...
Fresno State, Clovis Community College instructor killed in crash near Sanger
A cyclist killed in a crash near Sanger on Sunday is being remembered as a dedicated instructor at both Fresno State and Clovis Community College.
fresyes.com
The Beginnings of Fresno
Ok, that last historical post about the USS Fresno was sure a lot of fun!. This week we found a full tv episode that documents the founding of Fresno starting with Leland Stanford and the Railroad all the way up to 1966!. It’s a full 25 minutes long but here’s...
csufresno.edu
Fresno State students react to the Joseph Castro investigation findings
With the release of a report investigating the actions taken by former Fresno State president Joseph Castro concerning Title IX complaints against former administrator Frank Lamas, some Fresno State students said they are upset by the lack of consequences Castro is facing. Despite the investigation from attorney Mary Lee Wegner...
One of the valley’s most terrifying haunts returns
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Raisin Hell Ranch say they are set to return, this week, on October 7th with gates opening at 7 p.m. They are offering expanded attractions and shorter lines. The Ranch says residents from the Central Valley will be presented with two haunted attractions to walk through… if you dare! These attractions […]
My review of Straw Hat Pizza in Fresno.
When I think of pizza, I usually want to go to a place with great dough and sauce. For me, the most important element of a pizza is the dough. The sauce is essential, but you can overlook the sauce if the dough is good; if you have tough dough or dough that hasn't been cooked all the way, it will ruin the best sauce and toppings. That's my opinion, and Patti feels the same way.
oandgnews.org
Then & Now – The Porterville High School Campus
Porterville High School opened in 1896. The original high school campus was actually located where Bellview Elementary School is. In 1922 a bond was passed and a new high school was built at our current location on Olive Avenue. However, that school looked a lot different than the school that we go to today, and even after the original building from this site was torn down because of earthquake damage and rebuilt as the campus that we now know and love in 1955. Still, even now things look much different than when this version of PHS was built. There have been many changes throughout the decades, and with the addition of the “H” building a few years ago and the new quad currently under construction, some alumni might find parts of our campus difficult to recognize. From lockers in most of the hallways, a panther statue in the front of the campus that our rival schools used to steal as a prank, and even a softball diamond in the middle of campus we’ve been through plenty of changes here at PHS. Here’s a look at a few:
How the Friant Dam uncovered a gold mine
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – During the construction of Friant Dam, crews found hundreds of pounds of gold that would be worth a fortune today. In the late 1930s, crews began working to quarry rock and cement in an area that was later turned into the Lost Lake Recreation Area. During the quarrying process, about […]
Was a pterosaur really spotted in the Fresno sky?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In the summer of 2007, a well-known cryptozoologist reported that he had spotted a prehistoric winged reptile flying in Fresno. Pterodactyls, which are a type of pterosaur in the group Pterosauria, lived over 130 million years ago with the dinosaurs and are believed by the scientific community to have since gone extinct. […]
Helicopter Crashes Into California Neighborhood in Heart-Stopping Video
Heart-stopping footage from a Ring camera captured the moment an out-of-control helicopter crashed into a California neighborhood. Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 2 hospitalized after helicopter goes down in Fresno neighborhood (https://youtu.be/fMDkTqOxbzM) As we can see in the shocking clip, the helicopter seemingly just dropped out...
yourcentralvalley.com
New area code coming to the Valley
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – A new area code will be introduced to parts of the Central Valley by the end of the year, but changes will only apply to new lines, according to the California Public Utilities Commission. The CPUC has announced that starting Nov. 28, 2022, any...
Housing Watch: Dip in Valley home prices could be near, experts say
Research shows average home prices around the country have started to dip around the US. Between June and August, the average price of a house in the Golden State dropped by $12,205.
What you need to know before heading out to the Big Fresno Fair
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Big Fresno Fair kicked off on Wednesday, October 5, and will run through Sunday, October 16. On the first day of the fair, county superstar Dwight Yoakam will be taking the stage at the Paul Paul Theatre. There will be 11 other concerts during the fair, including performances from Ice […]
Hanford Sentinel
Beautifying downtown Hanford
Enid Alaniz Ash paints a utility box on the corner of Seventh and Phillips streets in Hanford on Tuesday afternoon. The work is a continuation of the project started in 2019 by Main Street Hanford. The more then 20 boxes around the downtown area are adorned with a variety of...
‘Reimagining neighborhood’: Bid to buy Fresno store
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Neighborhood Industries announced on Wednesday the official kickoff to the public phase of its “Reimagining Neighborhood” capital campaign. The campaign includes purchasing, renovating, and re-investing in 353 E. Olive Ave where Neighborhood Thrift, their headquarters, is located. “The dream of buying our building has been years in the making,” said Anthony Armour, […]
Hanford Sentinel
San Joaquin Valley College celebrates 45th Anniversary
San Joaquin Valley College (SJVC), a family-owned college that provides a career-focused curriculum for students, will celebrate its 45th anniversary on Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Visalia campus, located at 8344 W. Mineral King Ave. The event will include several guest speakers including presentations from Congressman...
