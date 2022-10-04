Read full article on original website
Niagara County seeking public input on opioid settlement plan
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The head of Niagara County's Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services will host a public meeting next week to present a draft plan on how to use the county's portion of opioid settlement money. Director Laura Kelemen is giving the presentation on Tuesday, October 11...
New York State receives $60 million to help residents with heating bills this winter
With energy bills expected to rise across New York State this winter, roughly $60 million of federal funds through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) will support residents to defray their home energy costs. Read more here:
Disputed plan to drop Erie County sales tax on heating fuels now includes natural gas
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As we approach the winter heating season and projected higher costs for natural gas and other heating fuels, some Erie County lawmakers are pushing for the elimination of the county's sales tax on those fuel sources. 2 On Your Side originally reported on this proposal last...
More Help From New York State Available To Help With Water Bills
A new program from New York State that was started earlier this year to help residents who have fallen behind on their water and/or sewer service get caught up just got an additional boost of funds and is accepting new applications. Back in January 2022, The New York State Office...
'Rainbow Fentanyl' arrives in New York State
While the fight against fentanyl and other opioids rages on in Erie County and across New York State, a new potential threat could be lurking with the emergence of “Rainbow Fentanyl”. Read more here:
Church group sues New York State on gun law restrictions
BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State's revised concealed carry gun permit law — which was approved by Gov. Kathy Hochul and lawmakers earlier this year to address the U.S. Supreme Court ruling, which struck down the previous state law — is now facing a new legal challenge.
Western New York village set to drop ban on open containers
ANGOLA, N.Y. — The Angola village board voted on Monday to allow open containers of alcohol after several weeks of discussions. “Anything that we can do to improve the economy, if this is a little step forward, then it's great,” said BTR Brews owner Brandy Lombardo. BTR Brews...
New York State DMV Announces Temporary Shutdown
There can be nothing more frustrating than having to wait in long lines at the DMV. Thankfully, Erie County seems to have figured out how to make things easier and even allow people to schedule appointments. There are multiple locations around Western New York to get your vehicle business done....
Buffalo leaders urge Gov. Hochul to sign 'Grieving Families Act' into law
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — State lawmakers are urging Governor Hochul to give more help to people who lost family members in the Tops mass shooting and other acts of violence. Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes is calling on the governor to sign the "Grieving Families Act." New York's wrongful...
NYS Safe Streets Coalition urges Governor Hochul to sign bill that would further empower municipalities.
NYS Safe Streets Coalition, of which GObike Buffalo is a part, is looking for answers as to why a bill – to significantly increase state funding when municipalities implement Complete Streets changes to their streets and roadways, making it easier for municipalities to do so – has not been signed into law. The bill was successfully passed by both houses, but has been sitting on the Governor Kathy Hochul’s desk since June, with nary a word from her office.
New York State Department of Transportation looking to hire over 600 statewide, nearly 90 in Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Across the state, the New York State Department of Transportation is hiring fleet technicians and highway maintenance workers. The openings include both permanent and seasonal roles. 649 positions are currently available across the state, 86 of which are right here in Western New York. “Our...
Home Energy Assistance Programing Opening Up In New York State
As fall and cooler weather begins to arrive in New York State, it's quickly becoming time to prepare for cooler weather to turn into cold weather. That cold weather will cause all of us to turn our furnaces and fireplaces up and with all of the recent increases in heating fuel prices, that undoubtedly means some huge winter bills are on the way.
Beware of new Amazon scam alert happening in WNY
LEWISTON, N.Y. — Lewiston Police are warning people of a new scam going around. They say someone received a phone call from someone pretending to be from Amazon. The caller asked if they had bought travel tickets. The person was then connected with a supposed U.S. Marshals agent who provided them their full name, badge number, and case number. They said they were investigating a money laundering scheme which was taking place in Ohio, Indiana and New York.
New York State Department of Health proposes new drinking water regulations
The New York State Department of Health has proposed new regulations for 23 additional contaminants in drinking water and the public has the next 60 days to review and comment on the proposal. The new regulations aim to address emerging contaminants like PFAS or other potentially harmful substances used in...
Afternoon News Brief
A Batavia man already in prison for child sex abuse will have more time to consider a plea offer on the latest charge he’s facing following a court appearance in Genesee County on Monday. 41-year-old Wesley Thigpen is being given time to consider an offer of a guilty plea to predatory sexual assault against a child, a Class A-II felony, with a sentence of 10 years to life. Last month, the judge rejected his prior plea offer, which would have capped Thigpen’s sentence at 13 years. Members of local law enforcement and the victim’s family objected to that prior plea deal, saying it wasn’t enough time. Thigpen is already in prison on a guilty plea from 2019; that plea to child sex abuse capped his prison term to four years. Thigpen also asked for a new attorney, a motion that the judge denied. He is scheduled back in court again on October 24th.
Oishei Children's Hospital receives approval for new high risk maternity unit
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Oishei Children's Hospital has received approval to open a new High Risk Maternity Unit to accommodate the growing number of newborn deliveries. Earlier this year, the hospital submitted a Certificate of Need to the New York State Department of Health. The approval allows the hospital to construct 12 private inpatient rooms that support and co-locate the care for the hospital's high-risk antepartum maternity population.
Sodexo looking to fill open hybrid positions in accounting at its Buffalo office
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Soxdexo is hiring for accountant, accounting analyst, and accounting assistant positions at its Buffalo office and will host a job fair on October 19. The job fair will take place from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 400 Airborne Parkway. You will be able to tour the office, network with the hiring managers and have the opportunity to get a new free headshot.
McKinley fights: DA says district's holistic approach is fine, as long as you add tough love, discipline and punishment
Erie County DA John Flynn on the McKinley aftermath. “If you’re going to use a holistic approach, then we have to use everything including tough love, accountability, discipline, and if need be, punishment.
Buffalo, What's Next?: Water Bills and Police Reform
Police reform was the mantra of demonstrators and elected officials alike in the City of Buffalo in the summer of 2020. And with a city that wanted change, and a police union that wanted raises in a new contract, it was thought that the competing interests might result in a compromise that moved accountability and other police reform measures forward. But Investigative Post reporter Geoff Kelly has found that a raise was put before an arbitrator, and agreed to without any other changes. He talks about the contract talks with Dave Debo. Then Researcher Anna Blatto from The Partnership for the Public Good reveals some of the things she has started to uncover in a study of the city’s water shut offs, who they effect, and what neighborhoods are dis-proportionally effected.
New Site Aims To Stop Energy Misinformation In Chautauqua County
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A new educational resource for Chautauqua County residents to learn more about local green energy developments has been launched. Over the past few years misinformation about new projects across the area, like solar and wind farms, has caused some confusion for locals. That’s why the Chautauqua County Energy Commission developed this new Energy Reference Guide.
