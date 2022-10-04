A Batavia man already in prison for child sex abuse will have more time to consider a plea offer on the latest charge he’s facing following a court appearance in Genesee County on Monday. 41-year-old Wesley Thigpen is being given time to consider an offer of a guilty plea to predatory sexual assault against a child, a Class A-II felony, with a sentence of 10 years to life. Last month, the judge rejected his prior plea offer, which would have capped Thigpen’s sentence at 13 years. Members of local law enforcement and the victim’s family objected to that prior plea deal, saying it wasn’t enough time. Thigpen is already in prison on a guilty plea from 2019; that plea to child sex abuse capped his prison term to four years. Thigpen also asked for a new attorney, a motion that the judge denied. He is scheduled back in court again on October 24th.

