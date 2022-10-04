ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Erie County, NY
Erie County, NY
Government
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State DMV Announces Temporary Shutdown

There can be nothing more frustrating than having to wait in long lines at the DMV. Thankfully, Erie County seems to have figured out how to make things easier and even allow people to schedule appointments. There are multiple locations around Western New York to get your vehicle business done....
ERIE COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Letitia James
WKBW-TV

Buffalo leaders urge Gov. Hochul to sign 'Grieving Families Act' into law

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — State lawmakers are urging Governor Hochul to give more help to people who lost family members in the Tops mass shooting and other acts of violence. Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes is calling on the governor to sign the "Grieving Families Act." New York's wrongful...
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

NYS Safe Streets Coalition urges Governor Hochul to sign bill that would further empower municipalities.

NYS Safe Streets Coalition, of which GObike Buffalo is a part, is looking for answers as to why a bill – to significantly increase state funding when municipalities implement Complete Streets changes to their streets and roadways, making it easier for municipalities to do so – has not been signed into law. The bill was successfully passed by both houses, but has been sitting on the Governor Kathy Hochul’s desk since June, with nary a word from her office.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Home Energy Assistance Programing Opening Up In New York State

As fall and cooler weather begins to arrive in New York State, it's quickly becoming time to prepare for cooler weather to turn into cold weather. That cold weather will cause all of us to turn our furnaces and fireplaces up and with all of the recent increases in heating fuel prices, that undoubtedly means some huge winter bills are on the way.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Executive#State Attorney General#Debt Collection#Politics Courts#Politics State#Politics Local#New Yorkers
2 On Your Side

Beware of new Amazon scam alert happening in WNY

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Lewiston Police are warning people of a new scam going around. They say someone received a phone call from someone pretending to be from Amazon. The caller asked if they had bought travel tickets. The person was then connected with a supposed U.S. Marshals agent who provided them their full name, badge number, and case number. They said they were investigating a money laundering scheme which was taking place in Ohio, Indiana and New York.
LEWISTON, NY
wbtai.com

Afternoon News Brief

A Batavia man already in prison for child sex abuse will have more time to consider a plea offer on the latest charge he’s facing following a court appearance in Genesee County on Monday. 41-year-old Wesley Thigpen is being given time to consider an offer of a guilty plea to predatory sexual assault against a child, a Class A-II felony, with a sentence of 10 years to life. Last month, the judge rejected his prior plea offer, which would have capped Thigpen’s sentence at 13 years. Members of local law enforcement and the victim’s family objected to that prior plea deal, saying it wasn’t enough time. Thigpen is already in prison on a guilty plea from 2019; that plea to child sex abuse capped his prison term to four years. Thigpen also asked for a new attorney, a motion that the judge denied. He is scheduled back in court again on October 24th.
BATAVIA, NY
2 On Your Side

Oishei Children's Hospital receives approval for new high risk maternity unit

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Oishei Children's Hospital has received approval to open a new High Risk Maternity Unit to accommodate the growing number of newborn deliveries. Earlier this year, the hospital submitted a Certificate of Need to the New York State Department of Health. The approval allows the hospital to construct 12 private inpatient rooms that support and co-locate the care for the hospital's high-risk antepartum maternity population.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WKBW-TV

Sodexo looking to fill open hybrid positions in accounting at its Buffalo office

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Soxdexo is hiring for accountant, accounting analyst, and accounting assistant positions at its Buffalo office and will host a job fair on October 19. The job fair will take place from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 400 Airborne Parkway. You will be able to tour the office, network with the hiring managers and have the opportunity to get a new free headshot.
BUFFALO, NY
wbfo.org

Buffalo, What's Next?: Water Bills and Police Reform

Police reform was the mantra of demonstrators and elected officials alike in the City of Buffalo in the summer of 2020. And with a city that wanted change, and a police union that wanted raises in a new contract, it was thought that the competing interests might result in a compromise that moved accountability and other police reform measures forward. But Investigative Post reporter Geoff Kelly has found that a raise was put before an arbitrator, and agreed to without any other changes. He talks about the contract talks with Dave Debo. Then Researcher Anna Blatto from The Partnership for the Public Good reveals some of the things she has started to uncover in a study of the city’s water shut offs, who they effect, and what neighborhoods are dis-proportionally effected.
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

New Site Aims To Stop Energy Misinformation In Chautauqua County

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A new educational resource for Chautauqua County residents to learn more about local green energy developments has been launched. Over the past few years misinformation about new projects across the area, like solar and wind farms, has caused some confusion for locals. That’s why the Chautauqua County Energy Commission developed this new Energy Reference Guide.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy