CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — Jodi Ewart Shadoff went on a run of four straight birdies late in her round Thursday for an 8-under 64, taking a two-shot lead in the LPGA Mediheal Championship. Ewart Shadoff has played 245 times on the LPGA Tour without winning, and she got off to a strong start in hopes of ending more than a decade in search of an elusive title. “I just felt really relaxed today,” she said. “Everything was just kind of flowing. I was just rolling it really well with the putter. Just helps when everything is just gelling together.” Alison Lee and Ruixin Liu of China were at 66, while the group at 67 included California native Danielle Kang and Atthaya Thitikul, the 19-year-old Thai who is on the fast track toward reaching No. 1 in the world.

