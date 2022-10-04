ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Man suspected of multiple Boston bank robberies held on $50,000 bail

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man accused of robbing two banks in Boston, and attempting to rob another, was arrested this week and is being held on $50,000 bail, according to law officials. William Sequeira of Providence, R.I., is facing two counts of Armed Robbery of a Bank and one count...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

Former Northeastern Employee Charged With Fabricating Explosive Package Incident

A former employee has been arrested and charged in connection with fabricating an explosion package incident at Northeastern University last month, authorities said. Jason Duhaime was arrested at his home in San Antonio, TX for lying to prosecutors in connection with the incident that happened on Tuesday, Sept. 13, FBI Boston and US Attorney Rachael Rollins report. Duhaime was recently hired to work at the university as a new technology manager of the Immersive Media Lab, according to his Northeastern biography.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
New Boston, TX
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
whdh.com

Boston Police release safety advisory for rideshare, delivery drivers

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police released a safety advisory for rideshare and delivery drivers to help reduce drivers’ chances of being robbery victims. The public safety advisory released Thursday said that drivers:. Should limit the amount of cash they carry. Should only use credit cars on all delivery sales...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

FBI, Boston Police arrest possible serial bank robber in the act

Several sources have confirmed to Boston 25 that the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force apprehended a suspect wanted for multiple Boston bank robberies Wednesday afternoon. According to sources, the man was arrested at approximately 4:00 p.m. when he walked into the Citizen’s Bank on Boylston Street. While members of the FBI were talking to a bank manager, warning them about the suspect’s recent crime spree, the man allegedly walked into the building.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerburg
Daily Voice

New Hampshire Fugitive Wanted For Bank Robbery Snagged In Ayer

A man wanted for a bank robbery in New Hampshire who was arrested in Massachusetts will now be charged as a fugitive, authorities said. Garrett Ojala, formerly Caza Manor, was wanted for probation stemming from a bank robbery in New Hampshire, Ayer Police said on Facebook. Investigators determined that Ojala...
AYER, MA
whdh.com

New surveillance footage released of crash that killed 2-year-old in South Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Jurors got a first look at new surveillance footage of the moments leading up to the chain reaction crash that killed 2-year-old Colin McGrath. Colin’s nanny, who was watching the boy and his 4-year-old sister at the time of the crash, took the stand and put the footage in context for the jurors, who are weighing charges against Charlene Casey. Casey allegedly caused a chain reaction crash in July 2018 when she ran a stop sign, hitting a van that was pushed into the children and nanny, who were on the sidewalk at the time.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Teenager shot outside high school in Boston

BOSTON — A teenager was wounded in a shooting outside of a high school in Boston on Tuesday morning, authorities said. The shooting happened outside of the Jeremiah E. Burke High School on Washington Street in Dorchester, according to the Boston Police Department. The 17-year-old victim, whose name has...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Northeastern University#Violent Crime#Fbi Boston#Boston Ems
Boston 25 News WFXT

Federal agents raid multiple homes, businesses in Woburn

WOBURN, Mass. — A large group of federal agents raided multiple businesses in Woburn on Tuesday morning, seizing an array evidence in connection with an ongoing investigation, officials said. Law enforcement officials with Homeland Security, the Department of Labor, and Woburn police executed federal search and arrest warrants at...
WOBURN, MA
whdh.com

Driver crashes into water on Beverly-Salem line

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver is said to be OK after crashing a car into the water on the Beverly-Salem line Tuesday night. Police responded to the scene near Kernwood Bridge late Tuesday night. Officials said the driver drove over an embankment through some brush and crashed into the water.
BEVERLY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
ABC6.com

Man accused of harassing female realtors, sellers

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Association of Realtors warned on Tuesday that a man claiming to be from Massachusetts is allegedly harassing realtors and sellers, who are mostly women. In a post on its website Tuesday, the association said the man, who has not been identified, was...
whdh.com

Teen shot outside Boston school, suspect in custody

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old student was shot, reportedly by another student, outside the Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester on Tuesday, according to Boston Police. Authorities said the alleged shooter, another 17-year-old, male student, was taken into custody, and that a firearm had been recovered. “A description...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy