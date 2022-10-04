Read full article on original website
whdh.com
Man suspected of multiple Boston bank robberies held on $50,000 bail
BOSTON (WHDH) - A man accused of robbing two banks in Boston, and attempting to rob another, was arrested this week and is being held on $50,000 bail, according to law officials. William Sequeira of Providence, R.I., is facing two counts of Armed Robbery of a Bank and one count...
whdh.com
School employee in Norwood on administrative leave, accused of assaulting a student
NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A school employee in Norwood has been placed on administrative leave, accused of assaulting a student earlier this week. Officials said the incident happened in a hallway at the Willett Early Childhood Center in Norwood. The child was evaluated by the school nurse before they were picked up by their parents.
whdh.com
Jurors in trial for woman accused in 2018 death of toddler in South Boston to see video of crash
BOSTON (WHDH) - Jurors in the trial for a woman accused in the 2018 death of a toddler in South Boston are set to see video of the crash and hear from more witnesses after hearing an emotional testimony Wednesday. Jurors will soon see video of the crash and hear...
Former Northeastern Employee Charged With Fabricating Explosive Package Incident
A former employee has been arrested and charged in connection with fabricating an explosion package incident at Northeastern University last month, authorities said. Jason Duhaime was arrested at his home in San Antonio, TX for lying to prosecutors in connection with the incident that happened on Tuesday, Sept. 13, FBI Boston and US Attorney Rachael Rollins report. Duhaime was recently hired to work at the university as a new technology manager of the Immersive Media Lab, according to his Northeastern biography.
whdh.com
Boston Police release safety advisory for rideshare, delivery drivers
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police released a safety advisory for rideshare and delivery drivers to help reduce drivers’ chances of being robbery victims. The public safety advisory released Thursday said that drivers:. Should limit the amount of cash they carry. Should only use credit cars on all delivery sales...
FBI, Boston Police arrest possible serial bank robber in the act
Several sources have confirmed to Boston 25 that the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force apprehended a suspect wanted for multiple Boston bank robberies Wednesday afternoon. According to sources, the man was arrested at approximately 4:00 p.m. when he walked into the Citizen’s Bank on Boylston Street. While members of the FBI were talking to a bank manager, warning them about the suspect’s recent crime spree, the man allegedly walked into the building.
whdh.com
South Boston women on edge as police search for man who attacked and robbed area woman
BOSTON (WHDH) - Women in South Boston are on edge after a man attacked and robbed another woman in the area Tuesday night. Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect. “It’s just kind of scary,” said Southie resident Paige O’Loughlin. “This is generally a pretty...
WCVB
Ex-Massachusetts State Trooper arraigned in crash that killed motorcyclist on I-93 in Boston
BOSTON — A former Massachusetts state trooper is now facing drunken driving charges in a 2021 crash that killed a motorcyclist. Kristopher Carr, 26, of Monson, was charged with motor vehicle homicide by operating under the influence of alcohol. Carr is accused of driving while drunk during the early...
New Hampshire Fugitive Wanted For Bank Robbery Snagged In Ayer
A man wanted for a bank robbery in New Hampshire who was arrested in Massachusetts will now be charged as a fugitive, authorities said. Garrett Ojala, formerly Caza Manor, was wanted for probation stemming from a bank robbery in New Hampshire, Ayer Police said on Facebook. Investigators determined that Ojala...
whdh.com
New surveillance footage released of crash that killed 2-year-old in South Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Jurors got a first look at new surveillance footage of the moments leading up to the chain reaction crash that killed 2-year-old Colin McGrath. Colin’s nanny, who was watching the boy and his 4-year-old sister at the time of the crash, took the stand and put the footage in context for the jurors, who are weighing charges against Charlene Casey. Casey allegedly caused a chain reaction crash in July 2018 when she ran a stop sign, hitting a van that was pushed into the children and nanny, who were on the sidewalk at the time.
whdh.com
School officials apologize for communication delay after student shooting outside Dorchester high school
BOSTON (WHDH) - School officials are apologizing to students and parents for the delay in communication on the student shooting outside the Jeremiah E. Burke High School Tuesday morning. Boston Police said a 17-year-old male student shot another male student at 9:30 a.m. near the school’s front doors. The school...
Teenager shot outside high school in Boston
BOSTON — A teenager was wounded in a shooting outside of a high school in Boston on Tuesday morning, authorities said. The shooting happened outside of the Jeremiah E. Burke High School on Washington Street in Dorchester, according to the Boston Police Department. The 17-year-old victim, whose name has...
Federal agents raid multiple homes, businesses in Woburn
WOBURN, Mass. — A large group of federal agents raided multiple businesses in Woburn on Tuesday morning, seizing an array evidence in connection with an ongoing investigation, officials said. Law enforcement officials with Homeland Security, the Department of Labor, and Woburn police executed federal search and arrest warrants at...
whdh.com
Peabody man to appear in court after he brought shotgun, ammunition to Amazon facility
REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Peabody man police said brought a shot gun and ammunition to an Amazon facility is expected to appear in court Thursday. Police responded to calls of an armed man at the Amazon site in Revere that’s under construction. The suspect, who police said is affiliated with the construction project, was arrested on site.
NECN
2 Officers Hurt in ‘Major' Motorcycle Crash in Waltham During Funeral Escort
A major crash involving police motorcycles has closed a portion of Main Street in Waltham, Massachusetts, police say. Waltham police said in Facebook post around 11:30 a.m. that that due to "a major motor vehicle crash in the area," Main Street is closed from Hill Road to Market Place Drive.
whdh.com
Driver crashes into water on Beverly-Salem line
BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver is said to be OK after crashing a car into the water on the Beverly-Salem line Tuesday night. Police responded to the scene near Kernwood Bridge late Tuesday night. Officials said the driver drove over an embankment through some brush and crashed into the water.
ABC6.com
Man accused of harassing female realtors, sellers
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Association of Realtors warned on Tuesday that a man claiming to be from Massachusetts is allegedly harassing realtors and sellers, who are mostly women. In a post on its website Tuesday, the association said the man, who has not been identified, was...
‘Operation Snowfall’ Boston cocaine trafficking supplier sentenced￼
A Boston man was sentenced to prison for his role in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy.
whdh.com
WATCH: Flaming trash cans used to set two vehicles on fire in South Boston, per police
BOSTON (WHDH) - A search for a suspect(s) is underway after two cars in South Boston were destroyed in fires, both apparently caused by flaming trash cans according to authorities. One of the vehicle’s owners filmed the scene as their car burned on E Second Street at 3 a.m. on...
whdh.com
Teen shot outside Boston school, suspect in custody
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old student was shot, reportedly by another student, outside the Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester on Tuesday, according to Boston Police. Authorities said the alleged shooter, another 17-year-old, male student, was taken into custody, and that a firearm had been recovered. “A description...
