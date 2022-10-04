This week, Rock Hill will host the national championships of professional disc golf with over $100,000 in prize money. The 2022 United States Disc Golf Championship is set to return to Winthrop University for the 24th consecutive year on October 6-9. Often referred to as the “Superbowl” of Disc Golf, the USDGC is expected to bring in millions of dollars to York County through tourism, lodging, shopping, and dining this week.

ROCK HILL, SC ・ 13 HOURS AGO