Charlotte Stories
Rock Hill Hosting National Disc Golf Championship This Week w/ $100k in Prize Money
This week, Rock Hill will host the national championships of professional disc golf with over $100,000 in prize money. The 2022 United States Disc Golf Championship is set to return to Winthrop University for the 24th consecutive year on October 6-9. Often referred to as the “Superbowl” of Disc Golf, the USDGC is expected to bring in millions of dollars to York County through tourism, lodging, shopping, and dining this week.
Charlotte Stories
NC 911 Call Centers Awarded $16.3 Million in Grants and Open New Funding Round
North Carolina has just awarded $16.3 million in grants to 911 call centers across 11 North Carolina counties. The state has also now opened a new round of funding for cooperation and enhancements by local public safety answering points (PSAP) around the state. “This year’s grant awards help to equip...
Charlotte Stories
CMPD Asking For Public’s Help In Finding Missing 11-Year-Old Girl
CMPD is asking for help in finding a missing girl last seen in her East Charlotte home. 11-year-old Jennifer Velasquez-Cruz was last seen on Friday, September 30, 2022, at approximately 6 am in her home off Oak Valley Lane. She was last seen wearing blue shorts, a white and...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s Brightspeed Closes on $7.5 Billion Deal To Become One of America’s Top ILECs
This week, the company closed on a $7.5 billion deal to acquire the network assets of Lumen Technologies across 20 states, positioning Brightspeed to become one of the largest incumbent local exchange carriers (ILEC) in the nation. They also recently commenced the construction of its state-of-the-art $2 billion fiber optics...
