Loretta Lynn dies at Tennessee ranch

Her family has asked for privacy during this time, as they grieve. An announcement regarding a memorial will be released later in a public announcement.
Her last post on social media was a Bible verse:
Everyone who does evil hates the light, and will not come into the light for fear that their deeds will be exposed. But whoever lives by the truth comes into the light, so that it may be seen plainly that what they have done has been done in the sight of God.
Her biggest hits came in the 1960s and ’70s, including “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” “You Ain’t Woman Enough,” “The Pill,” “Don’t Come Home a Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind),” “Rated X” and “You’re Looking at Country.” She was known for appearing in floor-length, wide gowns with elaborate embroidery or rhinestones, many created by her longtime personal assistant and designer Tim Cobb.
“Coal Miner’s Daughter,” was also the title of her 1976 book, which was made into a 1980 movie of the same name and shot in Nashville. Sissy Spacek’s portrayal of Lynn won her an Academy Award and the film was also nominated for best picture.
She and her husband, “Doo” or “Doolittle, were married nearly 50 years before he died in 1996. They had six children: Betty, Jack, Ernest and Clara, and then twins Patsy and Peggy. She had 17 grandchildren and four step-grandchildren.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tributes are pouring in for country music queen Loretta Lynn after she died in her sleep on Tuesday, Oct. 4. She was 90 years old. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," Lynn's family said on her official Instagram account.
