Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
West Virginia agency announces sewer, water project funding
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council announced funding for three sewer and three water system improvement projects at its meeting on Oct. 5. Details for each project are listed below. Town of Belle.
WVNews
Editorial Roundup: West Virginia
Parkersburg News and Sentinel. October 5, 2022. Editorial: Bureaucracy: Charleston’s lack of urgency harms state.
WVNews
Potomac Edison using aerial saw to trim trees in rural areas
OAKLAND — Potomac Edison, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), is using a helicopter equipped with an aerial saw to trim trees and maintain proper clearances along 17 difficult-to-access transmission line corridors in Maryland, West Virginia and Virginia. The work will help keep power flowing to customers by...
WVNews
West Virginia Gov. Justice plans to back car tax rebate bill
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice plans to submit a bill to the West Virginia Legislature next year to provide a motor vehicle property tax rebate to residents. During a video message played to the attendees of the West Virginia Association of Counties annual board meeting earlier this week, Justice repeated his opposition to Amendment 2 and said the bill would be his first priority of the 2023 regular session.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
West Virginia Manufacturers Association maintains Amendment 2 stance, despite Justice's pivot
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Manufacturers Association has remained consistent in its support for the elimination of the state's tax on machinery, equipment and inventory over the years. As recently as early September, the organization remained on the same page as Gov. Jim Justice regarding the...
WVNews
UTV giveaway
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice on Thursday joined the Hatfield-McCoy Regiona…
WVNews
Harrison, West Virginia, residents reminded about election information
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Clerk's Office on Thursday reminded voters they can find sample ballots for the Nov. 8 General Election on countyclerk.harrisoncountywv.com. The clerk's office also can take questions at 304-624-8613, it noted in a news release.
WVNews
Jennifer Griggs
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Four West Virginians have been named to the Appalachian Leader…
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
Jamila Jones
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Four West Virginians have been named to the Appalachian Leader…
WVNews
Maryland gubernatorial candidate pays $21,000 water bill
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Democratic candidate for Maryland governor Wes Moore has paid about $21,000 to settle an outstanding water bill in Baltimore, his campaign said. The unpaid bill, which was first reported by The Baltimore Brew, was for Moore's home with a pool in the Guilford neighborhood of Baltimore.
WVNews
Helping People Award winner is Deep Creek Watershed Foundation
McHENRY — The Deep Creek Watershed Foundation was honored Saturday morning as Garrett County’s recipient of the 2021 William Donald Schaefer Helping People Award. The award was presented by Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot during a ceremony at Ace’s Run.
WVNews
Ex-West Virginia parole officer pleads guilty to witness tampering
WASHINGTON – A former Regional Director of Parole Services for the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation in Parkersburg, West Virginia, pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in the Southern District of West Virginia to witness tampering. According to court documents, David Jones admitted that earlier this year,...
Comments / 0