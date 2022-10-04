ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

West Virginia agency announces sewer, water project funding

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council announced funding for three sewer and three water system improvement projects at its meeting on Oct. 5. Details for each project are listed below. Town of Belle.
Potomac Edison using aerial saw to trim trees in rural areas

OAKLAND — Potomac Edison, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), is using a helicopter equipped with an aerial saw to trim trees and maintain proper clearances along 17 difficult-to-access transmission line corridors in Maryland, West Virginia and Virginia. The work will help keep power flowing to customers by...
West Virginia Gov. Justice plans to back car tax rebate bill

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice plans to submit a bill to the West Virginia Legislature next year to provide a motor vehicle property tax rebate to residents. During a video message played to the attendees of the West Virginia Association of Counties annual board meeting earlier this week, Justice repeated his opposition to Amendment 2 and said the bill would be his first priority of the 2023 regular session.
UTV giveaway

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice on Thursday joined the Hatfield-McCoy Regiona…
Jennifer Griggs

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Four West Virginians have been named to the Appalachian Leader…
Jamila Jones

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Four West Virginians have been named to the Appalachian Leader…
Maryland gubernatorial candidate pays $21,000 water bill

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Democratic candidate for Maryland governor Wes Moore has paid about $21,000 to settle an outstanding water bill in Baltimore, his campaign said. The unpaid bill, which was first reported by The Baltimore Brew, was for Moore's home with a pool in the Guilford neighborhood of Baltimore.
Ex-West Virginia parole officer pleads guilty to witness tampering

WASHINGTON – A former Regional Director of Parole Services for the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation in Parkersburg, West Virginia, pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in the Southern District of West Virginia to witness tampering. According to court documents, David Jones admitted that earlier this year,...
