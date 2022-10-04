CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice plans to submit a bill to the West Virginia Legislature next year to provide a motor vehicle property tax rebate to residents. During a video message played to the attendees of the West Virginia Association of Counties annual board meeting earlier this week, Justice repeated his opposition to Amendment 2 and said the bill would be his first priority of the 2023 regular session.

POLITICS ・ 7 HOURS AGO