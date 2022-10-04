ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

This Is Illinois' Best Smoothie Shop

By Logan DeLoye
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V4sko_0iLTaLk400
Photo: Getty Images

Smoothie's are refreshing in the Summertime, but every season is the perfect season to make healthy choices. Smoothies can serve as a meal replacement or a light, refreshing snack depending on their contents. Some prefer to compile their favorite ingredients and make the drink at home, while others pick one up on the way home from a long day in the office or before a long hike. Regardless of your smoothie habits, there is one shop in the entire state that is known for making the best smoothies. Despite your preferences and specifications, chances are, you can find a great option at this one-stop smoothie shop.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That , the best smoothie in all of Illinois can be found at Pegasus Protein Juice Bar located in Chicago. This juice bar is known for its fresh ingredients and extremely cute interior. Eat This Not That called it "Instagram-ready."

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best smoothie in the entire state :

"This adorable, Instagram-ready spot in Lincoln Park serves up smoothies with "clean ingredients, no fluff," and is a "health-conscious person's dream." Try the Red Berry and Muscle Bowl."

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Chicago, IL
Food & Drinks
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
1440 WROK

Cheech And Chong Mural Is Causing Huge Controversy In Illinois

The city of Chicago has forced a local hot dog stand business to close over a Cheech and Chong mural. Illinois Government Doesn't Have A History Of Doing The Right Thing. The Illinois government has a very bad reputation for being severely corrupt. Leading the way is the city of Chicago. Unfortunately, they usually don't do what's right for the residents. If you could just get rid of the dirty officials, our state would be a much more desirable place to live. I really wish someone could go in and just fire them all so we could start from scratch.
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

NorthShore decides to disband its Auxiliary, known for annual craft show

The news was sent to participating artists in an email five weeks before the American Craft Exhibition (ACE) would take place at the Chicago Botanic Garden. The first two sentences of the second paragraph delivered the message concisely:. “After much discussion, it was announced last week that the difficult decision...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Smoothies#Food Drink#Pegasus Protein Juice Bar
1440 WROK

One Of Best IL Flea Markets Of The Year Celebrates Halloween

If you love Halloween and flea markets, then this event in Illinois could quickly become one of your favorites of the season. For people that enjoy thrifting and finding hidden treasures, Illinois is a great place for you. Our state is famous for its flea markets. The number one rated flea market in the world is at Kane County Fairgrounds. Then you have the popular Late Night Flea Market. You can't forget about the massive sale at the Allstate Arena.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
suburbanchicagoland.com

Live theater in suburbs offers alternatives to Chicago’s risky visits

Live theater in suburbs offers alternatives to Chicago’s risky visits. As gun violence increases in Chicago, more and more suburbanites are reconsidering visits to the crime plagued city and turning to alternative options for business, school and entertainment in the surrounding suburbs. Although the Chicago Theater offers some great performances, the exposure before and after the performances poses risks for many law abiding citizens who are disgusted by the failure of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County State’s Attorney emphasis on protecting criminal rights. There are better and safer places to go in the suburbs. Here’s a list.
CHICAGO, IL
Essence

Largest Guaranteed Income Program Launched In Illinois

The county will send up to 3,250 eligible residents $500 a month in cash assistance for two years. A new pilot program in Illinois’ largest county–the second largest in the country–will provide some residents guaranteed income as the state works to even out the economic recovery for those disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.
COOK COUNTY, IL
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: New Pullman restaurant looking to employ veterans

Jon Hansen, host and executive producer of ‘It’s All Good’ podcast from Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Jon has details on:. Memo’s Hot Dogs, A Pilsen Mainstay For 65 Years, Closes Amid Showdown With City Over Mural: The city...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

PAWS Pet of the Week: Bahama

CHICAGO (CBS) --  Our PAWS Pet of the Week is just as amazing as the vacation itself. Meet Bahama. Bahama is a sweet 1-year-old, 50-pound Terrier mix who enjoys spending quality play time with her human! She's looking for an experienced dog owner to give her plenty of love, exercise, and enrichment. Bahama's favorite activity is going on walks! She enjoys rolling in the grass, chasing leaves, and sniffing new smells. Bahama likes to have her own space, so her ideal home would have a private entrance. She loves to play with toys and run around. Due to her size and enthusiastic personality, she'd do best in a home without small children.This gorgeous girl has the biggest heart and will be a loyal friend!Bahama is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today!
CHICAGO, IL
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

179K+
Followers
21K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy