This Is Illinois' Best Smoothie Shop

Photo: Getty Images

Smoothie's are refreshing in the Summertime, but every season is the perfect season to make healthy choices. Smoothies can serve as a meal replacement or a light, refreshing snack depending on their contents. Some prefer to compile their favorite ingredients and make the drink at home, while others pick one up on the way home from a long day in the office or before a long hike. Regardless of your smoothie habits, there is one shop in the entire state that is known for making the best smoothies. Despite your preferences and specifications, chances are, you can find a great option at this one-stop smoothie shop.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That , the best smoothie in all of Illinois can be found at Pegasus Protein Juice Bar located in Chicago. This juice bar is known for its fresh ingredients and extremely cute interior. Eat This Not That called it "Instagram-ready."

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best smoothie in the entire state :

"This adorable, Instagram-ready spot in Lincoln Park serves up smoothies with "clean ingredients, no fluff," and is a "health-conscious person's dream." Try the Red Berry and Muscle Bowl."