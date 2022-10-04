ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NAMSA Acquires UK-Based Perfectus Biomed Group to Enhance Customized Microbiological Solutions

TOLEDO, Ohio & CHESHIRE, U.K.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022--

NAMSA, a world-leading MedTech Contract Research Organization (CRO) offering global end-to-end development services, announced today its acquisition of Perfectus Biomed Group, a UK-based laboratory providing customized microbiological services.

Founded in 2012, Perfectus Biomed Group’s mission is to improve the quality of life through the delivery of exceptional, customized microbiological services to the Medtech Industry. Perfectus, considered a leader in the United Kingdom Accreditation Body (UKAS) ISO 17025 biofilm testing industry, is focused on building strong Client relationships and providing exceptional service. With unique expertise in the development and accreditation of models that represent real-world scenarios, the organization has experienced an exciting growth trajectory over the last ten years which includes an enhanced geographical foothold and biological solutions for novel devices.

“NAMSA very much looks forward to expanding its European suite of laboratory services with the addition of Perfectus Biomed Group,” commented Dr. Christophe Berthoux, NAMSA CEO. “Perfectus brings an unmatched level of expertise and depth of knowledge in customized microbiological testing solutions. This know-how and extreme proficiency in microbiological research will help us further support Clients and continue to provide cutting-edge solutions for medical device testing and research,” Dr. Berthoux concluded.

As the global leader of the medical device testing industry since 1967, NAMSA has amassed a large breadth and depth of therapeutic expertise and knowledge across the continuum of microbiology and in vitro testing services. NAMSA’s world-class testing capabilities include all areas of microbiological sterility, validation and quality assurance solutions in well-equipped facilities throughout North America and Europe.

“Perfectus Biomed Group is delighted to join NAMSA in its mission to deliver best-in-class global MedTech solutions through its people, expertise and technology. With similar values and expertise in customizing solutions for Clients across the globe, we are well-aligned to achieve future success for both Clients and our combined organizations,” stated Dr. Samantha Westgate, Perfectus Biomed Group CEO. “With the complimentary expertise and resources of NAMSA, we will serve our Clients in an even greater capacity and we look forward to joining the world’s leading CRO for full continuum development services,” Dr. Westgate concluded.

The acquisition of Perfectus Biomed Group increases NAMSA’s scale in the UK and growing global presence, now serving Clients in over 20 locations across the Americas, Asia and Europe.

The price and terms of the transaction are undisclosed.

ABOUT NAMSA

Helping medical device Sponsors improve healthcare since 1967, NAMSA is the world’s leading MedTech Contract Research Organization (CRO) offering global end-to-end development services. Driven by its global regulatory expertise and in-depth therapeutic knowledge, NAMSA is dedicated to accelerating medical device product development, offering only the most proven solutions to move Clients’ products through the development lifecycle efficiently and cost-effectively. From medical device testing; regulatory, reimbursement and quality consulting; and clinical research services, NAMSA is the industry’s premier, trusted partner for successful development and commercialization outcomes. Web: www.namsa.com

ABOUT Perfectus Biomed Group

Perfectus Biomed Group is a leading Contract Research Organization (CRO) with laboratories in the UK and North America providing both standard and customized microbiological testing services. Perfectus has extensive experience developing ‘fit for purpose’ experiments that mimic ‘real-life’ scenarios. Clients are supported throughout product development, and the Perfectus team specialize in method adaptation and customization, supporting the development and regulatory approval of typical and atypical medical devices. The UK facility is GLP-compliant and offers UKAS accredited contract testing. Our mission is to improve quality of life through the delivery of exceptional, customized microbiological services. Web: www.perfectusbiomed.com

