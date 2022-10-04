ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Loretta Lynn, 'Coal Miner’s Daughter' whose frank songs about Appalachian womanhood made her a country icon, dies at 90

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Loretta Lynn, ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter’ whose frank songs about Appalachian womanhood made her a country icon, dies at 90.

Comments / 1

Related
The List

The Tragic Truth About Loretta Lynn's Children

There is no doubt that Loretta Lynn was one of the most influential figures in country music. The Kentucky native stole the heart of fans with heartfelt lyrics and a captivating voice through classics such as "Don't Come Home a Drinkin'" and "You Ain't a Woman Enough." Without any formal signing training, Lynn went into building a life-long successful music career and winning a series of accolades including a Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award in 2010, which is given "to performers who, during their lifetimes, have made creative contributions of outstanding artistic significance to the field of recording" (via Grammy Awards).
KENTUCKY STATE
Outsider.com

Loretta Lynn’s Final Social Media Post Before Her Death Was About Dolly Parton

Loretta Lynn, the queen of country music and trailblazer for women in the genre, passed away at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, on Oct. 4. She was 90. As a result of her passing, many are taking to social media to mourn the icon, offering their own tributes to Lynn. Now, we’re looking back at her last social media post. In her last post, she gave a shoutout to another iconic figure in country music: Dolly Parton.
HURRICANE MILLS, TN
HollywoodLife

Trace Adkins’ Kids: Meet Country Star’s 5 Daughters

There’s a lot in common between Trace Adkins and Albie Roman, the character Trace plays on Monarch. “I think Albie, he loves his family, he loves his children. He might not be the sweetest — he’s not about hugging, that kind of thing, outward emotion,” Trace told Taste of Country ahead of the preview of the musical drama about the fictional Roman family, and their country music dynasty. It’s just not his thing and he struggles with it and has troubles with it, and I do, too,” says Trace. “He’s kind of quiet, but when he says something, you probably oughta listen to what he’s got to say.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Loretta Lynn
The Boot

Loretta Lynn Selling Luxurious Rural Home Outside of Nashville — See Inside! [Pictures]

Loretta Lynn is selling her luxurious home in a rural area outside of Nashville, and pictures show a property that's a perfect mix of classy and cozy. The Country Music Hall of Famer's 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,409-square-foot home in a rural community west of Music City is listed for sale for $799,000, and that price includes a residence that is "finished to a T," according to its listing. The beautiful home sits on more than five acres of rural land directly on the Harpeth River, offering more than 300 feet of direct waterfront access for canoeing, kayaking and fishing.
NASHVILLE, TN
HollywoodLife

Loretta Lynn’s Husband Oliver: Everything To Know About Their 50 Year Marriage

Loretta Lynn sadly died on October 4 at the age of 90, after living an incredible life as one of the most iconic and legendary singers in all of country music. Loretta was predeceased by her husband Oliver Vanetta Lynn, Jr., who passed away at the age of 69 in 1996. Loretta and Oliver, who was commonly known as Doolittle Lynn, were married for almost 50 years and had six children together before his death. But their relationship was far from perfect, which Loretta was open about while she was alive.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coal Miner#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Celebrities Death#Womanhood
The List

Loretta Lynn Had Reportedly Been Planning Her Funeral For Quite Some Time

The legendary country singer Loretta Lynn, who had an incredible career that spanned decades, has died (via CNN). She was 90 years old. The news was announced by her children. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," they said (via NPR).
MUSIC
People

Loretta Lynn's Life in Photos

Take a look back at the outspoken trailblazer's legendary career Loretta Lynn Is Born It sounds like a fable: Loretta Lynn was born in humble beginnings, in a log cabin in the coal-mining town of Butcher Hollow, Kentucky, on April 14, 1932. She was the second of eight children born into the coal industry, a hard-earned living she'd later immortalize in her music. "When I was growing up with my sisters and brothers, we all sang and rocked the babies to sleep,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
soultracks.com

Singer and actress Marva Hicks dies

(September 18, 2022) She was a multi-talented performer who won over fans on both stage and screen. We are sad to report the passing of singer and actress Marva Hicks. The cause of Ms. Hicks death is unknown. Hicks' husband, Akwasi Taha, issued the following statement: “It is with heavy...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Country Singer Ties the Knot in Riverfront Nashville Wedding

Renee Blair is a married woman! A year after she first donned her stunning engagement ring, and after five years of dating, the country singer tied the knot to her long-time boyfriend Jordan Schmidt at Oakley Hall at Riverview in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday, 24, the newlyweds exchanging vows in front of a roster of guests that included Mitchell Tenpenny, Katie Stevens, The Band Camino, HARDY, Polow da Don, and Dan Smyers of Dan + Shay.
NASHVILLE, TN
Parade

Linda Ronstadt on the Disease that Stole Her Voice, Her Mexican Heritage and Her Favorite Songs

Almost a decade ago, Linda Ronstadt was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. In 2019, her condition was rediagnosed as progressive supranuclear palsy, a degenerative, Parkinson’s-like disease for which there is no known cure. It robbed her of her distinctive soprano singing voice, ending a career that had made her one of the most popular and accomplished vocalists of her generation. A recipient of 11 Grammy Awards, plus the Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016, she’s also in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the recipient of a Kennedy Center Honor.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘In the Garden’: How Willie Nelson, Elvis Presley & Alan Jackson Made the Hymn So Joyful

Along with “Amazing Grace,” “How Firm a Foundation,” “How Great Thou Art,” and more, “In the Garden” is one of the most recognizable gospel hymns of all time. The song was written by C. Austin Miles circa 1912. Miles was a prolific tunesmith, giving up his profession as a pharmacist in the 1890s to focus on writing. He penned more than 300 gospel songs before his death in 1946. However, “In the Garden” is his best-known composition.
MUSIC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
536K+
Post
544M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy