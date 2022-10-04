Read full article on original website
bcdemocrat.com
BRIGHT SPOT: Weekend Backpacks receives grant to purchase refrigerator
Brown County Weekend Backpacks Inc. recently received a grant from the Brown County Community Foundation for $750 to purchase a new refrigerator for its food pantry at the Nashville United Methodist Church. The refrigerator is being used to store fresh fruit for students to have for over the weekends. Weekend...
wrtv.com
Johnson County food pantry low on food, community steps in
JOHNSON COUNTY — A food pantry in Johnson County is low on food. It has made it difficult for them to provide resources to food insecure senior citizens. Johnson County Senior Services provides a multitude of services ranging from transportation to food services. They even deliver food to those most in need.
bcdemocrat.com
COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Church hosting chili dinner; Goat yoga sessions
The Brown County Public Library, 205 Locust Lane, will host several events in October. “Pre-K Days: Science Experiments” will beon Oct. 6 at 10:30 a.m. The day will include fun scientific observations and experiments for kids. Registration is requested at browncountylibrary.info/events. A Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration is planned for...
bcdemocrat.com
VETERAN’S CORNER: Veterans service office available to help
The PACT Act is the biggest piece of legislation that was signed by the president on Aug. 10, 2022, that would impact veterans and the VA. This legislation opened the doors to impact more Vietnam veterans, more Persian Gulf veterans and more Post-9/11 veterans with more presumptive conditions to file for with regards to VA Disability and toxic burn pit exposure.
wbiw.com
Rescue Robin set to campout for 30 days or raise $30,000 for the White River Humane Society
BEDFORD – The Rescue Robin Fundraiser is underway, and set to hunker down for 30 days or $30,000 raised for the White River Humane Society, from October first through 31st in the Rural King parking lot on James Avenue. “Our goal last year was $20,000, and we passed that...
bcdemocrat.com
POSITIVE LIGHT: Officers, students connect at Donut With a Cop
VAN BUREN TWP. — Local elementary school students held donuts in one hand with the other hand raised, hoping to be called on by visiting law enforcement last month during the first-ever Donut With a Cop. Local law enforcement officers answered all kinds of questions the first week of...
The community has ideas to redevelop the old Indiana Women’s Prison – if they can get the state to listen
The Indiana Women's Prison site on Indianapolis’ east side is a large property ripe for redevelopment. Community members are excited by future prospects, but they say a lack of communication with the state – which owns the property – is discouraging. With no word on plans, it’s not clear what will happen to the site of the first public prison for women.
bcdemocrat.com
Brown County Homes
The Brown County Democrat is your source for the latest news in and around Brown County, Indiana.
bcdemocrat.com
Club news for week of Oct. 5
Brown County Rotary Club will meet at 7:45 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Seasons Lodge in the Fireplace Lounge, 560 State Road 46 East. The guest speaker will be Najia Sherzad Hoshmand, who will discuss leaving Afghanistan in August 2021 with her family as well as her work assisting refugees at the Afghan Refugee Resettlement program at Camp Atterbury.
bcdemocrat.com
SPORTS BRIEFS: YMCA offering classes; Simply Fitness outdoor
The Brown County YMCA, 105 Willow St., will continue to host classes and sessions. Homeschool Swim and Gym will occur every Tuesday from 9 to 11 a.m. Activities are open to children grades kindergarten through six. The cost per session is $30 per child and $25 per each additional sibling...
bcdemocrat.com
LETTERS: Your referendum vote counts; Why the CRC matters; Register to vote; Local ministry affected by inflation
‘Your school referendum vote matters’ in midterms. As Nov. 8 (mid-term Election Day) approaches, I would like to make sure that you are aware, on a very important local matter, why it is so important for you to vote in this election. On the ballot this November there will be an opportunity to vote on a local referendum that will majorly impact Brown County schools and their ability to sustain and improve the care and education of our Brown County children.
bcdemocrat.com
Democrat wins HSPA General Excellence honor; Recognition 1 of 9 in 1st-place awards at annual state newspaper contest
The Brown County Democrat won nine first place awards, including one for general excellence, at the Hoosier State Press Association 2022 Better Newspaper Contest last month. The Democrat is in Division 2, which includes nondaily newspapers across the state with a circulation of more than 1,500 subscribers. General excellence is...
bcdemocrat.com
ART BRIEFS: Raffle tickets on sale; Gallery exhibitions and sales; Craft classes open in town
Tickets are on sale for the Brown County Art Guild’s annual raffle, which will be held on Nov. 19. The winner of the raffle will receive the oil painting, “On a Clear Day” by Ronald P. Mack. Tickets are one for $30, two for $50 or five for $100 and can be purchased at the guild.
bcdemocrat.com
Something to do for week of Oct. 5
Back Roads of Brown County Studio Tour — Locations across Brown County. Information: bcstudiotour.com/. “Collector’s Showcase: Snowfall” — Exhibit, Brown County Art Gallery, 1 Artist Drive, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Live music — Big Woods Pizza, 44 N. Van Buren St., 5 to 8 p.m....
Ascension St. Vincent closing Bedford hospital, nine practice locations
According to two warn notices filed with the state of Indiana, Ascension St. Vincent is closing its Bedford hospital and nine practice locations across Bedford and Mitchell.
New 'beauty bar' at Riley Hospital gives NICU parents much needed pampering
INDIANAPOLIS — It's easy for Sarah Pulley to relate to moms who sit in her chair, not only at her own hair salon in Carmel, but at the salon she helps run inside Riley Hospital for Children. Pulley's daughter, Amelia, was born at just 27 weeks' gestation, spending 125...
horseandrider.com
Strangles at Indiana Horse Boarding Facility
On Oct. 3, an attending veterinarian confirmed a horse positive for strangles at a boarding facility in Hamilton County, Indiana. Five horses are suspected positive, and 17 horses were exposed. The facility is under voluntary quarantine. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the...
indyschild.com
All Aboard the French Lick Polar Express Train Ride
The holiday season is just around the corner, which means holiday train rides are about to begin. One of Indiana’s top holiday train rides is the French Lick Polar Express Train Ride. This magical experience opens on November 4th and runs through December 23rd. What to expect on the...
wbiw.com
Fire consumes home on Shawswick School Road
BEDFORD – Firefighters from Shawswick and Pleasant Run Township Volunteer Fire Departments battled a mobile home fire in the 300 block of Shawswick School Road Monday. The fire was reported at 5:34 p.m. According to Shawswick VFD Chief Bob Brown, when firefighters arrived the mobile home was on the ground. The fire had consumed it.
Inside Indiana Business
Southern Indiana hospice provider acquired
Minnesota-based St. Croix Hospice is expanding its Midwest footprint with its acquisition of Adaptive Hospice LLC in Jeffersonville, the company announced Wednesday. The deal brings Adaptive’s locations in Indianapolis, Jeffersonville and Newburgh under the St. Croix brand, though financial terms are not being disclosed. The acquisition marks St. Croix’s...
