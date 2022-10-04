Read full article on original website
Related
Hawks' Opening Night roster almost looks set
Not only is the Blackhawks' Opening Night roster for the 2022-23 season starting to take shape, but it actually looks very close to being set. On Tuesday, the Blackhawks assigned forwards David Gust, Cole Guttman, Mike Hardman, Kale Howard, Lukas Reichel, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Jakub Galvas and Isaak Phillips to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League and also placed forwards Luke Philp, Brett Seney and Dylan Sikura and defenseman Nicolas Beaudin on waivers.
How big of a hole is the Rangers top right wing spot?
The story of the preseason for the Rangers is the revolving door at the Rangers top right wing spot. It started with Sammy Blais, we had a Kaapo Kakko blip, then Barclay Goodrow, and now it seems Jimmy Vesey has settled into the role. Vesey has evolved into more of a defensive player, and while his offensive metrics aren’t great, they are greatly overshadowed by being with the Devils last year.
Gustav Rydahl sent down to AHL by Rangers
A bit of a surprise today, as the fourth line battle has one less player with Gustav Rydahl sent down to the AHL today. Rydahl was supposedly in the running for the 4C role with Ryan Carpenter, and it looks like Carpenter has won for now. Rydahl looked good early...
Rangers lines tonight close to expected regular season opener lineup
Per Mollie Walker, the Rangers lines tonight are close to the expected lineup for the regular season opener next Tuesday. This means most of the regulars are playing tonight, and Igor Shesterkin is expected to get the whole game. Naturally this is without Ryan Lindgren and Adam Fox. But noticeable...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How Yankees’ Aaron Judge celebrated with family, teammates after record-setting home run
ARLINGTON, Texas — Every Yankees player, manager Aaron Boone and his coaching staff, the support staff gathered in the visiting clubhouse at Globe Life Field late Tuesday night after 18 innings of baseball. First came a 5-4 Yankees win, then a 3-2 loss that felt like a victory during...
NY Rangers Preseason Game 5: Rangers vs. Bruins
The Rangers will dress most of their opening night lineup tonight against the Bruins, and we will get a good look at Jimmy Vesey on the top line as he continues his quest for a contract. The kid line remains together as well, and we get Vitali Kravtsov at his spot alongside Artemiy Panarin and Vincent Trocheck. The fourth line is an interesting competition, with only Barclay Goodrow seemingly set in his role.
DFS Hockey: An early look at Friday’s San Jose/Nashville DraftKings showdown slate
Hockey season is almost upon us. The season kicks off on Friday and Saturday with Nashville and San Jose playing in Switzerland. There are two games on Tuesday, including the Rangers kicking things off. Those are just tastes until Wednesday when there are 6 games on the slate. That means we have 3 slates to look at over 4 days of action. Starting with the San Jose/Nashville DraftKings showdown slate, let’s look at potential options at captain and try to find some early value plays.
3 Detroit Red Wings prospects who could make the roster
What Detroit Red Wings prospects could make the roster?Detroit Red Wings prospect #1Detroit Red Wings prospect #2Detroit Red Wings Prospect #3. With the beginning of the NHL season just over the horizon, teams will be finalizing their rosters soon as well. The Detroit Red Wings will have some interesting decisions to make regarding some prospects this year. After Lucas Raymond and Calder Trophy winner, Moritz Seider made their splashes in the league last season, who are some of the rookies that a have chance to make some ripples in the league this year? Here are three Detroit Red Wings prospects who have at least a chance to make this year’s team.
RELATED PEOPLE
Penguins vs. Red Wings Takeaways: Depth Shows Its Spark
The Pittsburgh Penguins pulled a win out against the Detroit Red Wings in their preseason tune-up.
Pedro Martinez reveals most difficult part of facing Yankees in the postseason
With the MLB postseason drawing near, legendary Boston Red Sox pitcher Pedro Martinez is looking back on his own career on the game’s biggest stage. It’s hard to believe he’s been retired for more than a decade now. These days, his postseason work is very different; he’s a spectator and commentator, watching and analyzing dominant pitching for MLB Network and MLB on TBS, rather than doing it himself.
NHL
Flyers reduce training camp roster to 34 players
The Philadelphia Flyers announced today the club has reduced training camp by 10 players, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. The Flyers have assigned the following players to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League (AHL):. Forwards - Tyson Foerster, Olle Lycksell. Defensemen - Adam...
Mets outfielder gets tentative return date from injured list
When can Mets fans expect to see Starling Marte again?. MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reported that Marte’s expected return is “possibly October.” He also reports that the outfielder took fly balls Wednesday but did not attempt any throws. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Marte...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yankees assign pitcher to Triple-A after Bronx cameo
Don’t let the door hit you on the way out. MLB Trade Rumors reports the New York Yankees assigned pitcher Chi Chi Gonzalez to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre. The Yankees had designated Gonzalez for assignment earlier this week and he passed through waivers without being claimed. He can reject the...
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Steeves, Nylander, Tavares & Murray
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll look at Alex Steeves’ background, both within the organization and prior to his signing. Second, I’ll share some not-surprising news (at least to me) that William Nylander is being tried out at the center – at least until John Tavares returns.
NHL・
NHL
Canes Assign Five Players To Chicago
RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has assigned forwards Ryan Dzingel, Mackenzie MacEachern, Stelio Mattheos and Lane Pederson and defenseman Maxime Lajoie to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League. The Hurricanes' training camp...
Mets’ top prospect drills home run for 1st MLB hit
Francisco Alvarez recorded his first major league hit with style. The New York Mets catching prospect did it by blasting a 439-foot home run over the left-center fence. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman tweeted:. Francisco Alvarez’s first big-league hit is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yankees could be done in by 3 roster flaws, MLB insiders say
And now we play the waiting game. The New York Yankees, winners of the American League East division title, await the winner of the Wild Card Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians, with Game 1 of the American League Division Series slated for Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.
Forget MVP: Ex-Yankees coach declares Angels’ Shohei Ohtani the 'best ever'
There’s being a company guy. And then there’s Phil Nevin. The former New York Yankees coach is the interim manager of the Los Angeles Angels. As such, he has a front-row seat to one of the best shows in baseball: two-way star Shohei Ohtani. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB,...
MLB・
Ex-Yankees ace CC Sabathia celebrates 7 years of sobriety
CC Sabathia has something the celebrate. Wednesday marks seven years of sobriety for the former New York Yankees pitcher. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Blessed to celebrate 7 years of sobriety to this day. Seven years ago, I made a decision to improve every aspect of my...
Blue Seat
New York City, NY
437
Followers
2K+
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT
New York Rangers Hockey News & Opinionhttps://blueseatblogs.com/
Comments / 0