Norman, OK

Oklahoma Softball: OU Opens Up Fall Ball With 19-1 Romp Over Seminole State

By Ross Lovelace
 5 days ago

The two-time defending National Champions kicked off the fall exhibition slate in style on Monday night.

The Oklahoma Sooners opened up the Fall Ball play in front of a sellout crowd Monday night. Hosting Seminole State, OU continued its dominance, winning 19-1 in 10 innings.

Jordy Bahl started against Seminole State, which should be a very encouraging sign for Oklahoma fans. The Sooners’ star sophomore missed a majority of the postseason due to injury. In three innings, Bahl allowed just one hit and struck out four batters.

Offensively, a slow start didn't last long, as the Sooners lit up the scoreboard.

Jayda Coleman had a huge night in her return to the field, finishing 4-for-5 at the plate with two RBIs and a walk.

Tiare Jennings’ lone hit of the evening was a solo home run shot to left field.

Catcher Kinzie Hansen also had a strong showing, finishing the night 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs.

Alyssa Brito had a change of scenery to start out the fall slate.

After playing a majority of last season in left field, Brito started the night at third base, filling the hole left by Jana Johns in the offseason.

Brito was solid in the field while also hitting 2-for-3 and adding another two RBIs.

Oklahoma’s newcomers got in on the action last night for the Sooners, too.

Cydney Sanders started at first base and hit 2-for-4 in her Sooners debut after transferring in from Arizona State. Haley Lee also finished 2-for-3 at the plate, getting the nod as the designated plater.

Alex Storako , a talented late offseason transfer, pitched two innings, striking out six batters and allowing just one hit.

Pitcher Nicole May also had a solid night, striking out two of the four batters she faced in 1 1/3 innings of work.

Highly touted freshmen Kiersten Deal, Jocelyn Erickson and Quincee Lilio got in on the fun, too.

Deal pitched 1 2/3 innings, allowing just one hit but giving up Seminole State’s lone run.

Erickson hit 1-for-3 with two RBIs, and Lilio was a perfect 2-for-2, also drawing a walk while driving in two more runs.

Following OU's win over Seminole State, every Wednesday at 6 p.m. in October will be the Oklahoma Battle Series. This is a series designed of points-based intrasquad scrimmages, similar to fantasy sports style of points. There will be MVPs and a champion at the end of the series.

