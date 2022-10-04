Read full article on original website
Related
bcdemocrat.com
BRIGHT SPOT: Weekend Backpacks receives grant to purchase refrigerator
Brown County Weekend Backpacks Inc. recently received a grant from the Brown County Community Foundation for $750 to purchase a new refrigerator for its food pantry at the Nashville United Methodist Church. The refrigerator is being used to store fresh fruit for students to have for over the weekends. Weekend...
bcdemocrat.com
ART BRIEFS: Raffle tickets on sale; Gallery exhibitions and sales; Craft classes open in town
Tickets are on sale for the Brown County Art Guild’s annual raffle, which will be held on Nov. 19. The winner of the raffle will receive the oil painting, “On a Clear Day” by Ronald P. Mack. Tickets are one for $30, two for $50 or five for $100 and can be purchased at the guild.
bcdemocrat.com
Something to do for week of Oct. 5
Back Roads of Brown County Studio Tour — Locations across Brown County. Information: bcstudiotour.com/. “Collector’s Showcase: Snowfall” — Exhibit, Brown County Art Gallery, 1 Artist Drive, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Live music — Big Woods Pizza, 44 N. Van Buren St., 5 to 8 p.m....
WISH-TV
Celebrity chef hosts Light for Levi fundraiser in Carmel
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The first of two Light for Levi Foundation fundraisers kicks off Thursday evening at the Wahlburgers restaurant in Carmel. Levi Chisholm sustained severe brain damage after a drowning accident with his twin sister, Lainey, when they were 22 months old. The Chisholm family started the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbiw.com
Rescue Robin set to campout for 30 days or raise $30,000 for the White River Humane Society
BEDFORD – The Rescue Robin Fundraiser is underway, and set to hunker down for 30 days or $30,000 raised for the White River Humane Society, from October first through 31st in the Rural King parking lot on James Avenue. “Our goal last year was $20,000, and we passed that...
Celebrity chef Paul Wahlberg hosting event in Carmel for local family
CARMEL, Ind. — People will have a chance to meet celebrity chef Paul Wahlberg this week as he helps raise money for the Light for Levi Foundation. Levi Chisolm survived a near-drowning incident two years ago, when he was just 22 months old. His parents, Meagan and Scott, are hopeful someday he will fully recover.
bcdemocrat.com
Brown County Homes
The Brown County Democrat is your source for the latest news in and around Brown County, Indiana.
bcdemocrat.com
POSITIVE LIGHT: Officers, students connect at Donut With a Cop
VAN BUREN TWP. — Local elementary school students held donuts in one hand with the other hand raised, hoping to be called on by visiting law enforcement last month during the first-ever Donut With a Cop. Local law enforcement officers answered all kinds of questions the first week of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Carmel dad raffling off more of prized bourbon collection to find a cure for his son
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A father in Carmel is continuing his mission to prolong his 3-year-old son's life by raffling off more of his rare whiskey collection to raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Wyatt Perdue's life includes a devastating genetic disorder. Doctors diagnosed him with cystic fibrosis through...
Fox 59
Community minded Franklin cafe
INDIANAPOLIS — Main & Madison Market Cafe co-owners, Stephanie Northern and Ashley Schultz, stopped by to share some of their delicious treats with Jillian and Ryan. Main & Madison is located in Franklin, Indiana. They are community minded with a mission to strengthen communities and family. To learn more...
indyschild.com
All Aboard the French Lick Polar Express Train Ride
The holiday season is just around the corner, which means holiday train rides are about to begin. One of Indiana’s top holiday train rides is the French Lick Polar Express Train Ride. This magical experience opens on November 4th and runs through December 23rd. What to expect on the...
bcdemocrat.com
Local musician wins national dulcimer contest
Kara Barnard, a multi-instrumentalist and music instructor from Nashville, won the National Mountain Dulcimer Contest in Winfield, Kan., last month. Winfield is the home of the Walnut Valley Music Festival, which conducts several national and international instrumental competitions every September. Past winners of the instrumental contests at the festival include...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theseymourowl.com
Our Oktoberfest History
It’s 1810 in Munich, Germany. Princess Therese von Sachsen-Hildburghausens and the Prince of Bavaria have married and the first of thousands of two-week celebrations, called Oktoberfest, have happened. Because of the migration of the people in Germany to many different places, the Oktoberfest has spread around the world, including...
bcdemocrat.com
Fine Print: Sheriff’s log, Sept. 25-Oct. 1
12:37 a.m. Extra patrol on Wells Drive. 2:01 a.m. Property check in 100 block of North Johnson Street. 2:20 a.m. Noise complaint on Yellowwood Lake Road. 2:30 a.m. County officers and town officer respond for 911 misdial in 1100 block of Weddle Lane; cleared by 2:40 a.m. 2:59 a.m. Traffic...
bcdemocrat.com
LETTERS: Your referendum vote counts; Why the CRC matters; Register to vote; Local ministry affected by inflation
‘Your school referendum vote matters’ in midterms. As Nov. 8 (mid-term Election Day) approaches, I would like to make sure that you are aware, on a very important local matter, why it is so important for you to vote in this election. On the ballot this November there will be an opportunity to vote on a local referendum that will majorly impact Brown County schools and their ability to sustain and improve the care and education of our Brown County children.
wyrz.org
Stinesville man injured in tree stand fall
(Bloomington) Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a tree stand accident that occurred Sunday afternoon in Monroe County after being dispatched to the area near the 9550 block of Elwren Lane. Initial investigation revealed that Davey Summitt, 70, of Stinesville, was attempting to ascend a tree with a climbing tree stand...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History
The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
New 'beauty bar' at Riley Hospital gives NICU parents much needed pampering
INDIANAPOLIS — It's easy for Sarah Pulley to relate to moms who sit in her chair, not only at her own hair salon in Carmel, but at the salon she helps run inside Riley Hospital for Children. Pulley's daughter, Amelia, was born at just 27 weeks' gestation, spending 125...
Fox 59
Indy restaurant news: Alley Cat, Cinnaholic, Big Woods and more
INDINAPOLIS — Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads always has the latest on the food scene in Central Indiana. She stopped by Monday with updates on one closure, several expansions and a new spot that had lines out the building and down the street on opening day. Wyliepalooza ice cream...
Ascension St. Vincent closing Bedford hospital, nine practice locations
According to two warn notices filed with the state of Indiana, Ascension St. Vincent is closing its Bedford hospital and nine practice locations across Bedford and Mitchell.
Comments / 0