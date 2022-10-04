Read full article on original website
bcdemocrat.com
COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Church hosting chili dinner; Goat yoga sessions
The Brown County Public Library, 205 Locust Lane, will host several events in October. “Pre-K Days: Science Experiments” will beon Oct. 6 at 10:30 a.m. The day will include fun scientific observations and experiments for kids. Registration is requested at browncountylibrary.info/events. A Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration is planned for...
bcdemocrat.com
BRIGHT SPOT: Weekend Backpacks receives grant to purchase refrigerator
Brown County Weekend Backpacks Inc. recently received a grant from the Brown County Community Foundation for $750 to purchase a new refrigerator for its food pantry at the Nashville United Methodist Church. The refrigerator is being used to store fresh fruit for students to have for over the weekends. Weekend...
bcdemocrat.com
Pit Bull Leather closing after nearly 30 years in the business
Gloria Dobbs stands behind the cash register in her store on Van Buren Street, across from the courthouse, where she’s been open for business for nearly 30 years. She welcomes visitors into Pit Bull Leather Co. with a friendly “hello,” then lets them know that everything is half off the marked price.
bcdemocrat.com
NONPROFIT BRIEFS: Recovery meetings, food pantries, local ministries accepting donations
An Alcoholics Anonymous literature group is open every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Fieldhouse on East Washington Street. Faith-based recovery meetings take place on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at Faithful Gospel Church, 6881 State Road 135 North, and on Fridays at 7 p.m. at the Brown County Community Church, 2370 W. Main St. in Helmsburg.
bcdemocrat.com
Something to do for week of Oct. 5
Back Roads of Brown County Studio Tour — Locations across Brown County. Information: bcstudiotour.com/. “Collector’s Showcase: Snowfall” — Exhibit, Brown County Art Gallery, 1 Artist Drive, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Live music — Big Woods Pizza, 44 N. Van Buren St., 5 to 8 p.m....
bcdemocrat.com
Local musician wins national dulcimer contest
Kara Barnard, a multi-instrumentalist and music instructor from Nashville, won the National Mountain Dulcimer Contest in Winfield, Kan., last month. Winfield is the home of the Walnut Valley Music Festival, which conducts several national and international instrumental competitions every September. Past winners of the instrumental contests at the festival include...
bcdemocrat.com
VETERAN’S CORNER: Veterans service office available to help
The PACT Act is the biggest piece of legislation that was signed by the president on Aug. 10, 2022, that would impact veterans and the VA. This legislation opened the doors to impact more Vietnam veterans, more Persian Gulf veterans and more Post-9/11 veterans with more presumptive conditions to file for with regards to VA Disability and toxic burn pit exposure.
bcdemocrat.com
Brown County Homes
bcdemocrat.com
Fine Print: Sheriff’s log, Sept. 25-Oct. 1
12:37 a.m. Extra patrol on Wells Drive. 2:01 a.m. Property check in 100 block of North Johnson Street. 2:20 a.m. Noise complaint on Yellowwood Lake Road. 2:30 a.m. County officers and town officer respond for 911 misdial in 1100 block of Weddle Lane; cleared by 2:40 a.m. 2:59 a.m. Traffic...
bcdemocrat.com
ELECTION 2022: Town council candidates participate in forum
Last week the League of Women Voters Brown County hosted two candidates for Nashville Town Council in a virtual forum on Zoom. Two candidates participated in the forum on Sept. 27, Anna Hofstetter and Andi Wilson. Hofstetter is a current member of town council. Three candidates did not participate, David...
bcdemocrat.com
Government calendar for week of Oct. 4
Brown County Local Emergency Planning Committee — 8:30 a.m., Brown County Ambulance Station, 55 State Road 46 East. Brown County Election Board — 2 p.m., Salmon Room, County Office Building, 201 Locust Lane. Nashville Redevelopment Commission —CANCELED. Cordry-Sweetwater Conservancy District Building Commission — 6 p.m., Cordry-Sweetwater Conservancy...
bcdemocrat.com
POSITIVE LIGHT: Officers, students connect at Donut With a Cop
VAN BUREN TWP. — Local elementary school students held donuts in one hand with the other hand raised, hoping to be called on by visiting law enforcement last month during the first-ever Donut With a Cop. Local law enforcement officers answered all kinds of questions the first week of...
bcdemocrat.com
LETTERS: Your referendum vote counts; Why the CRC matters; Register to vote; Local ministry affected by inflation
‘Your school referendum vote matters’ in midterms. As Nov. 8 (mid-term Election Day) approaches, I would like to make sure that you are aware, on a very important local matter, why it is so important for you to vote in this election. On the ballot this November there will be an opportunity to vote on a local referendum that will majorly impact Brown County schools and their ability to sustain and improve the care and education of our Brown County children.
bcdemocrat.com
Club news for week of Oct. 5
Brown County Rotary Club will meet at 7:45 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Seasons Lodge in the Fireplace Lounge, 560 State Road 46 East. The guest speaker will be Najia Sherzad Hoshmand, who will discuss leaving Afghanistan in August 2021 with her family as well as her work assisting refugees at the Afghan Refugee Resettlement program at Camp Atterbury.
bcdemocrat.com
ELECTION GUIDE: Voting information
Election Day in Indiana is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Here is everything you need to know about casting your vote this primary election. In order to vote in the general election, voters must register by Tuesday, Oct. 11 in one of the following ways:. Text “Indiana” to 28683. You will receive...
bcdemocrat.com
Schools moved to ‘secured’ status last week
Elementary schools, Brown County Middle School and Brown County High School were all moved to a “secured facility” status last week due to a security concern brought forward by local law enforcement. No direct threats were made to the schools, according Brown County Schools Superintendent Emily Tracy. The...
bcdemocrat.com
POLICE BLOTTER: Driver loses control of bike, crashes into vehicle; Car flips in 1-vehicle crash; Man charged with felonies for resisting
A Brown County man, 42-year-old Daniel Twobear’s, crashed his motorcycle into a vehicle due to loose gravel in the road earlier this month. Brown County Sgt. Chad Williams responded to a crash on Helmsburg Road at the intersection of Lowgap Lane on Sept. 24. When he arrived, he found...
