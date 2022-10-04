ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, IN

bcdemocrat.com

COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Church hosting chili dinner; Goat yoga sessions

The Brown County Public Library, 205 Locust Lane, will host several events in October. “Pre-K Days: Science Experiments” will beon Oct. 6 at 10:30 a.m. The day will include fun scientific observations and experiments for kids. Registration is requested at browncountylibrary.info/events. A Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration is planned for...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
bcdemocrat.com

BRIGHT SPOT: Weekend Backpacks receives grant to purchase refrigerator

Brown County Weekend Backpacks Inc. recently received a grant from the Brown County Community Foundation for $750 to purchase a new refrigerator for its food pantry at the Nashville United Methodist Church. The refrigerator is being used to store fresh fruit for students to have for over the weekends. Weekend...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Celebrity chef hosts Light for Levi fundraiser in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The first of two Light for Levi Foundation fundraisers kicks off Thursday evening at the Wahlburgers restaurant in Carmel. Levi Chisholm sustained severe brain damage after a drowning accident with his twin sister, Lainey, when they were 22 months old. The Chisholm family started the...
CARMEL, IN
WTHR

Celebrity chef Paul Wahlberg hosting event in Carmel for local family

CARMEL, Ind. — People will have a chance to meet celebrity chef Paul Wahlberg this week as he helps raise money for the Light for Levi Foundation. Levi Chisolm survived a near-drowning incident two years ago, when he was just 22 months old. His parents, Meagan and Scott, are hopeful someday he will fully recover.
CARMEL, IN
bcdemocrat.com

Local musician wins national dulcimer contest

Kara Barnard, a multi-instrumentalist and music instructor from Nashville, won the National Mountain Dulcimer Contest in Winfield, Kan., last month. Winfield is the home of the Walnut Valley Music Festival, which conducts several national and international instrumental competitions every September. Past winners of the instrumental contests at the festival include...
WINFIELD, KS
indyschild.com

All Aboard the French Lick Polar Express Train Ride

The holiday season is just around the corner, which means holiday train rides are about to begin. One of Indiana’s top holiday train rides is the French Lick Polar Express Train Ride. This magical experience opens on November 4th and runs through December 23rd. What to expect on the...
FRENCH LICK, IN
multihousingnews.com

Senior Community Opens Near Indianapolis

Sterling Group developed the 126-unit property in Franklin, Ind. Astral at Franklin, a 126-unit senior housing community in Franklin, Ind., has officially opened its doors to residents. Sterling Group developed the $32 million project together with Nelson Construction and American Structurepoint. Franciscan Advisory Services will be the managing company. The...
FRANKLIN, IN
bcdemocrat.com

POSITIVE LIGHT: Officers, students connect at Donut With a Cop

VAN BUREN TWP. — Local elementary school students held donuts in one hand with the other hand raised, hoping to be called on by visiting law enforcement last month during the first-ever Donut With a Cop. Local law enforcement officers answered all kinds of questions the first week of...
HELMSBURG, IN
Fox 59

Community minded Franklin cafe

INDIANAPOLIS — Main & Madison Market Cafe co-owners, Stephanie Northern and Ashley Schultz, stopped by to share some of their delicious treats with Jillian and Ryan. Main & Madison is located in Franklin, Indiana. They are community minded with a mission to strengthen communities and family. To learn more...
FRANKLIN, IN
WISH-TV

Cinnaholic opens first Indiana location in Carmel

You can now refer to yourself as a “Cinnaholic” thanks to this bakery made for people like you in mind, and it gets even better because everything on the menu is vegan, dairy and lactose-free. That means just about anyone can enjoy these delicious desserts. The first Cinnaholic...
CARMEL, IN
bcdemocrat.com

Schools moved to ‘secured’ status last week

Elementary schools, Brown County Middle School and Brown County High School were all moved to a “secured facility” status last week due to a security concern brought forward by local law enforcement. No direct threats were made to the schools, according Brown County Schools Superintendent Emily Tracy. The...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Southern Indiana hospice provider acquired

Minnesota-based St. Croix Hospice is expanding its Midwest footprint with its acquisition of Adaptive Hospice LLC in Jeffersonville, the company announced Wednesday. The deal brings Adaptive’s locations in Indianapolis, Jeffersonville and Newburgh under the St. Croix brand, though financial terms are not being disclosed. The acquisition marks St. Croix’s...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
bcdemocrat.com

Club news for week of Oct. 5

Brown County Rotary Club will meet at 7:45 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Seasons Lodge in the Fireplace Lounge, 560 State Road 46 East. The guest speaker will be Najia Sherzad Hoshmand, who will discuss leaving Afghanistan in August 2021 with her family as well as her work assisting refugees at the Afghan Refugee Resettlement program at Camp Atterbury.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Three Hoosier cities among top 10 for best places

Personal finance website WalletHub has released its list of 2022’s Best Small Cities in America and three central Indiana communities are in the top 10. WalletHub says it compared more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 across 43 key indicators, such as housing costs, school system quality and the crime rate.
INDIANA STATE

