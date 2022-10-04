Read full article on original website
COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Church hosting chili dinner; Goat yoga sessions
The Brown County Public Library, 205 Locust Lane, will host several events in October. “Pre-K Days: Science Experiments” will beon Oct. 6 at 10:30 a.m. The day will include fun scientific observations and experiments for kids. Registration is requested at browncountylibrary.info/events. A Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration is planned for...
Fine Print: Sheriff’s log, Sept. 25-Oct. 1
12:37 a.m. Extra patrol on Wells Drive. 2:01 a.m. Property check in 100 block of North Johnson Street. 2:20 a.m. Noise complaint on Yellowwood Lake Road. 2:30 a.m. County officers and town officer respond for 911 misdial in 1100 block of Weddle Lane; cleared by 2:40 a.m. 2:59 a.m. Traffic...
Government calendar for week of Oct. 4
Brown County Local Emergency Planning Committee — 8:30 a.m., Brown County Ambulance Station, 55 State Road 46 East. Brown County Election Board — 2 p.m., Salmon Room, County Office Building, 201 Locust Lane. Nashville Redevelopment Commission —CANCELED. Cordry-Sweetwater Conservancy District Building Commission — 6 p.m., Cordry-Sweetwater Conservancy...
Club news for week of Oct. 5
Brown County Rotary Club will meet at 7:45 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Seasons Lodge in the Fireplace Lounge, 560 State Road 46 East. The guest speaker will be Najia Sherzad Hoshmand, who will discuss leaving Afghanistan in August 2021 with her family as well as her work assisting refugees at the Afghan Refugee Resettlement program at Camp Atterbury.
Brown County Homes
The Brown County Democrat is your source for the latest news in and around Brown County, Indiana.
Rescue Robin set to campout for 30 days or raise $30,000 for the White River Humane Society
BEDFORD – The Rescue Robin Fundraiser is underway, and set to hunker down for 30 days or $30,000 raised for the White River Humane Society, from October first through 31st in the Rural King parking lot on James Avenue. “Our goal last year was $20,000, and we passed that...
ELECTION GUIDE: Voting information
Election Day in Indiana is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Here is everything you need to know about casting your vote this primary election. In order to vote in the general election, voters must register by Tuesday, Oct. 11 in one of the following ways:. Text “Indiana” to 28683. You will receive...
The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History
The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
Southern Indiana hospice provider acquired
Minnesota-based St. Croix Hospice is expanding its Midwest footprint with its acquisition of Adaptive Hospice LLC in Jeffersonville, the company announced Wednesday. The deal brings Adaptive’s locations in Indianapolis, Jeffersonville and Newburgh under the St. Croix brand, though financial terms are not being disclosed. The acquisition marks St. Croix’s...
VETERAN’S CORNER: Veterans service office available to help
The PACT Act is the biggest piece of legislation that was signed by the president on Aug. 10, 2022, that would impact veterans and the VA. This legislation opened the doors to impact more Vietnam veterans, more Persian Gulf veterans and more Post-9/11 veterans with more presumptive conditions to file for with regards to VA Disability and toxic burn pit exposure.
BRIGHT SPOT: Weekend Backpacks receives grant to purchase refrigerator
Brown County Weekend Backpacks Inc. recently received a grant from the Brown County Community Foundation for $750 to purchase a new refrigerator for its food pantry at the Nashville United Methodist Church. The refrigerator is being used to store fresh fruit for students to have for over the weekends. Weekend...
LETTERS: Your referendum vote counts; Why the CRC matters; Register to vote; Local ministry affected by inflation
‘Your school referendum vote matters’ in midterms. As Nov. 8 (mid-term Election Day) approaches, I would like to make sure that you are aware, on a very important local matter, why it is so important for you to vote in this election. On the ballot this November there will be an opportunity to vote on a local referendum that will majorly impact Brown County schools and their ability to sustain and improve the care and education of our Brown County children.
Local musician wins national dulcimer contest
Kara Barnard, a multi-instrumentalist and music instructor from Nashville, won the National Mountain Dulcimer Contest in Winfield, Kan., last month. Winfield is the home of the Walnut Valley Music Festival, which conducts several national and international instrumental competitions every September. Past winners of the instrumental contests at the festival include...
POSITIVE LIGHT: Officers, students connect at Donut With a Cop
VAN BUREN TWP. — Local elementary school students held donuts in one hand with the other hand raised, hoping to be called on by visiting law enforcement last month during the first-ever Donut With a Cop. Local law enforcement officers answered all kinds of questions the first week of...
Ascension St. Vincent closing Bedford hospital, nine practice locations
According to two warn notices filed with the state of Indiana, Ascension St. Vincent is closing its Bedford hospital and nine practice locations across Bedford and Mitchell.
Boil water advisory for all Nashville customers, some Brown County
All Nashville Municipal Utilities Customers are on a boil water advisory from Oct. 3 through Oct. 6 at 4 p.m. due to a Brown County Water main break. Customers should boil all water used for drinking, cooking and oral hygiene for at least five minutes prior to consumption. Excluded from...
Indiana dad raffling off rare Pappy Van Winkle collection to raise money for cystic fibrosis research
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An Indiana dad is raffling off a Pappy Van Winkle collection worth more than $24,000 to help find a cure for his 3-year-old son’s genetic disorder. Nathan Perdue’s son Wyatt has cystic fibrosis, a disease which limits his ability to breathe and causes persistent lung infections.
Two charged in connection to overdose death of Terre Haute woman
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people will appear in court later this month after they were accused of contributing to the overdose death of a Terre Haute woman. Indianapolis police arrested 25-year-old Aaron Gates of Paris, Illinois. Police also arrested 24-year-old Kristin Carrington of Greencastle, Indiana. Officials believe they dealt...
Tragic accident claims Marcus Booker’s life
Marcus Booker, a member of the Seymour Owl family, died in a single-vehicle wreck Friday evening September 23 in far northeastern Jackson County, police reported to The Tribune. Marcus was born on September 3, 2006, in Columbus, Indiana, the son of Larry Montell and Brandy Lee Bragg Booker. The crash,...
