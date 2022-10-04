ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manager asks employees to not discuss wages; they respond by sharing wages on company notice board

Corporate life can be tough, especially with every company having its own set of rules and using these rules to make employees toe the line. One particular misunderstanding that keeps coming up is the notion that employers may just dismiss workers for discussing salaries with co-workers. Although it is the legal right of workers to discuss salaries with co-workers, it is often frowned on in workplaces by employers. According to Donna Ballman, an employee-side employment attorney, "Employers hate it when employees discuss salaries because it exposes discrimination and other unfair pay practices."
Empowered Execution Keeps Employees Happy (And Makes Work Easier)

Today’s employees aren’t content to see work as a transactional relationship. The idea of putting in hours in exchange for a paycheck doesn’t keep them satisfied. Instead, it spreads the seeds of discontentment that lead to presenteeism, absenteeism, and quitting. If you’re in a leadership position, you need to rethink your business model or risk losing your strongest performers.
Remote work can help corporate DEI efforts, but there are new considerations

As the work-from-home movement continues, companies are starting to realize an unexpected benefit of how remote work relates to a diverse, equitable, and inclusive work environment. Part of the allure of remote work is that it allows employees to be their authentic selves, whether that’s finding out someone’s a parent for the first time when you hear “Mom!” or “Dad!” being yelled in the background or getting to see someone’s hobbies or pets on Zoom.
Work-Location Flexibility Makes Women & Gen X Workers Happier Than Salary; Opposite is True for Men & Millennials

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Work-location flexibility makes women and middle-aged Americans happier about their jobs when compared with compensation and benefits, a great boss, positive culture, and career-growth prospects, according to the 2022 Employee Sentiment Survey. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005291/en/ More than 30 percent of respondents say that their employer does not provide mental health resources (Graphic: Business Wire)
CFOs are among those ‘boomeranging’ back to former employers

As the battle for talent continues, employers are hiring back people who voluntarily left their employment during the Great Resignation, so called “boomerang employees.” And leaders are doing some boomeranging themselves. For example, Cars.com (NYSE: CARS), an online automotive marketplace platform, announced yesterday the reappointment of Sonia Jain...
Your Guide to Onboarding Tools: Keeping Employees Happy

To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Keeping your employees happy is essential for a successful workplace. However, it can be hard to do this independently, and sometimes you need help from external tools. This guide will discuss how the best onboarding tools can help you keep...
A new definition of what makes a job good

When the “Great Resignation” heated up last year, theories abounded about why 40 million Americans were quitting their jobs—where were they headed? What did they want? Some even posited that maybe they just didn’t want to work. The data is in, and now we know that workers were leaving their jobs to find better ones. But what makes a job good?
Scuba Analytics Recognized for Employee Happiness, Benefits, & Perks with 2 Comparably Awards

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Time-series analytics platform Scuba Analytics received two awards this week from job-recruiting site Comparably for Employee Happiness and Best Company Perks & Benefits. Scuba was selected out of 70,000 companies across the country for two out of four awards released for Q3. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005880/en/ In 2022, Scuba Analytics won Best Company Perks & Benefits and Happiest Employees. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Tapping into early career talent can help companies fill positions faster

Even with more companies turning to layoffs, the war for talent rages on. Recent graduates or those looking to switch careers can be a rich source of talent. Companies need to be intentional and open-minded when appealing to this pool of workers. Each week it seems there are more companies...
Hospital and Healthcare CEOs Lead Turnover in 2022

Year-to-date hospital CEO exits are up 13% from last year. Technology firms, government and nonprofit entities, and healthcare organizations are in the lead for CEO turnover so far in 2022, the latest Challenger, Gray, & Christmas, Inc.CEO Turnover Report has found. Hospitals reported that six CEOs made role changes in...
