WALA-TV FOX10
October Events with City of Mobile Parks & Recreation
There are so many fun events coming up in October in Mobile! Jonni Nottingham with the City of Mobile’s Parks & Recreation Department joins Studio 10 with details on all the activities, from Movies in the Park to MOBTtober Fest. Anyone interested in becoming a vendor or any food...
WKRG
The Annual National Shrimp Festival headlines 5 Things to do this Weekend for October 7th-9th
Then we have the National Shrimp Festival going on RIGHT NOW and it will be going on all the way until Sunday at Gulf Shores main public beach! There’s going to be so much happening including a “Singing for Scholarships” contest, a Sand Sculpture contest, live musical entertainment, arts and crafts, vendors and of course SHRIMP and all the food that you can eat! So, I believe that its pretty safe to say that you don’t want to miss this!
WALA-TV FOX10
Popular attraction Bellingrath Gardens and Home has a brand new look
THEODORE, Ala. (WALA) - A place many locals and tourists know and love is getting a makeover. Bellingrath Gardens and Home officially has a new look!. There was a room full of people waiting patiently inside the Magnolia Cafe to see the reveal of their new brand, along with a new logo.
utv44.com
Folks that sell pumpkins say shop local this fall
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A consumer alert tonight. As we welcome fall many will start picking up their favorite fall decorations to ring in the season, but this year people looking to decorate with pumpkins may pay have to pay a little bit more. The average price for a large pumpkin is almost $6 as opposed to its $4.92 cost in 2021. Business owners that sell pumpkins tell you the price has gone up for many reasons like fuel prices local business owners say they're trying to keep those prices as low as they can.
Rendering shows future housing project at Dauphin and Sage, approved by Mobile Planning Commission
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Renderings submitted to the Mobile Planning Commission show a vision of what could soon be at the corner of Dauphin and Sage in Midtown. The Mobile Planning Commission approved the residential project in a regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, October 6. Now the developer is giving WKRG News 5 a look […]
Shrimp Fest, ready for return after two lost years, opens Thursday
After two lost years, the National Shrimp Festival is poised to open Thursday in Gulf Shores. The forecast is fine and it’s safe to say expectations are high. It’s a year-round effort for those who work to put it on, said longtime volunteer Clayton Wallace, and a year-round focus for people who have made attending it a family tradition. “It’s kind of sobering to listen to people talk and to read the comments of people on social media,” Wallace said. “With a lot of families, it’s generational and it’s important to them. Therefore it’s important to us to be able to keep giving these memories to people.”
49th annual Shrimp Festival returns after 2 year hiatus
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s finally time to, once again, to strike up the band and eat some shrimp in Gulf Shores. The 49th annual Shrimp Festival returns after a two year hiatus due to COVID protocols. Andrew Hart, Chairman for Shrimp Festival said he has looked forward to this for two years. “Unfortunately […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile waving its final goodbye to Carnival cruise ship
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Carnival cruise ship “Ecstasy” will set out on her final voyage Monday. “We’re gonna give it a good farewell with our crewmates, our Azalea trail maids, the bands, about 11 o’clock they’re coming out Monday and we invite the public to come out and experience that,” said David Clarke, CEO of Visit Mobile.
Bacon is Bill E’s business, and business is good
From the outside there’s a tendency to think: If you get the bacon right, the business will just take care of itself. Bill E. Stitt has been making killer bacon in Fairhope for years. Bacon that TasteofHome.com picked as the best bacon in Alabama. Bacon that food writer Scott Gold, “America’s Bacon Critic,” once ranked as one of the four best bacons in the nation. Bacon that chefs all over the central Gulf Coast use to add an explosive top note of flavor to already-rich dishes. Bacon that ships nationwide.
Mobile Planning Commission approves residential development at Dauphin and Sage
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Development at the old Graf Dairy property is one step closer after a meeting of the Mobile Planning Commission. At the regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, Oct. 6, commissioners approved the project. The planning commission approved allowing several residential buildings on the nearly 27 acres of property. It sits across from […]
Fetus found in auctioned funeral home storage unit in south Alabama
Many of you have been following the story of cremated remains of 13 people discovered in a storage unit that was sold at auction in Mobile and the contents brought to Baldwin County, but the cremains were not the only thing inside that storage unit and now police are involved.
WKRG
FNFF Fan Cam: UMS Wright vs. B.C. Rain
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — This week’s Fan Cam features fans from UMS Wright and B.C. Rain. The two teams played at Alma Bryant this week with UMS Wright beating B.C. Rain 42-7. Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile, Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama. Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.
‘Liar,’ ‘Boondoggle,’ ‘Strong-arm’: Rhetoric heats up over bridge project to Alabama’s beaches
As Alabama state officials mull over two bids to build a new two-lane bridge leading to the state’s beaches, disagreements continue among Baldwin County leaders over whether the project will be worthwhile in alleviating congestion. The rhetoric is growing heated, with some name-calling, in debates over the best way...
utv44.com
Tropical Storm Julia heads for Central America
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Tropical Storm Julia is not a concern for the Gulf Coast, but it is an issue for Central America. It is moving westward through open waters of the Caribbean on a track that will take it to Nicaragua, as a strong tropical storm, or a low-end hurricane on Sunday. Even without extreme wind, the threat of flooding rains and mudslides will be high there and in Honduras before Julia weakens and heads into southern Mexico on Monday.
utv44.com
'Pink meanies' wash up on Baldwin County beaches
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Images of gigantic jellies washing up on Baldwin County beaches are popping up on social media. They’re Drymonema larsoni, more commonly known as “pink meanies.” Dauphin Island Sea Lab Marine Biologist Brian Jones says this happens on Gulf Coast beaches about every 10-12 years.
WALA-TV FOX10
Not lions, tigers....but bear sightings in Saraland causing safety concerns
SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) - Some people in Saraland raised safety concerns with multiple bear sightings in their neighborhoods, especially when it comes to small children and pets. A hungry black bear was spotted on camera in a Saraland neighborhood in August doing all it can to shimmy down some bird...
Lam Luong: Man throws four kids off Dauphin Island Bridge
WARNING: This story includes talk of child death. Reader discretion is advised. BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — In 2008, four kids were thrown off of the Dauphin Island Bridge, killing them all. The man who did it was sentenced to death, but then his sentence changed to life in prison, leaving many people in […]
utv44.com
Highpoint fire station in Prichard closed due to staffing and wage issues
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — A safety alert. The fire station on Highpoint Boulevard in Prichard is closed. We're told it’s due to staffing and wage issues. That leaves only 2 fire stations to respond to calls across the entire city of Prichard. I tried to get some answers today, but city leaders refused to discuss their plans with me.
Bay Sheriff: ‘We are officially out of the bonfire business’
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Sheriff Tommy Ford has responded after the agency accidentally caused an explosion at a bonfire during Mosley High School’s homecoming. “Tonight, there was an incident at Mosley High School where the annual homecoming bonfire exploded. This has been a tradition at Mosley started by a previous school resource deputy and […]
WKRG
Novelis breaks ground on $2.5 billion facility in Bay Minette
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s been talked about for months, but Friday, Novelis is finally breaking ground in Baldwin County. “This aluminum recycling facility is here for the long haul. It’s going to change a lot for the good in Alabama,” said Alabama Governor Kay Ivey.
