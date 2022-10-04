MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A consumer alert tonight. As we welcome fall many will start picking up their favorite fall decorations to ring in the season, but this year people looking to decorate with pumpkins may pay have to pay a little bit more. The average price for a large pumpkin is almost $6 as opposed to its $4.92 cost in 2021. Business owners that sell pumpkins tell you the price has gone up for many reasons like fuel prices local business owners say they're trying to keep those prices as low as they can.

MOBILE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO