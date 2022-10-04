ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

October Events with City of Mobile Parks & Recreation

There are so many fun events coming up in October in Mobile! Jonni Nottingham with the City of Mobile’s Parks & Recreation Department joins Studio 10 with details on all the activities, from Movies in the Park to MOBTtober Fest. Anyone interested in becoming a vendor or any food...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

The Annual National Shrimp Festival headlines 5 Things to do this Weekend for October 7th-9th

Then we have the National Shrimp Festival going on RIGHT NOW and it will be going on all the way until Sunday at Gulf Shores main public beach! There’s going to be so much happening including a “Singing for Scholarships” contest, a Sand Sculpture contest, live musical entertainment, arts and crafts, vendors and of course SHRIMP and all the food that you can eat! So, I believe that its pretty safe to say that you don’t want to miss this!
GULF SHORES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Popular attraction Bellingrath Gardens and Home has a brand new look

THEODORE, Ala. (WALA) - A place many locals and tourists know and love is getting a makeover. Bellingrath Gardens and Home officially has a new look!. There was a room full of people waiting patiently inside the Magnolia Cafe to see the reveal of their new brand, along with a new logo.
THEODORE, AL
utv44.com

Folks that sell pumpkins say shop local this fall

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A consumer alert tonight. As we welcome fall many will start picking up their favorite fall decorations to ring in the season, but this year people looking to decorate with pumpkins may pay have to pay a little bit more. The average price for a large pumpkin is almost $6 as opposed to its $4.92 cost in 2021. Business owners that sell pumpkins tell you the price has gone up for many reasons like fuel prices local business owners say they're trying to keep those prices as low as they can.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Shrimp Fest, ready for return after two lost years, opens Thursday

After two lost years, the National Shrimp Festival is poised to open Thursday in Gulf Shores. The forecast is fine and it’s safe to say expectations are high. It’s a year-round effort for those who work to put it on, said longtime volunteer Clayton Wallace, and a year-round focus for people who have made attending it a family tradition. “It’s kind of sobering to listen to people talk and to read the comments of people on social media,” Wallace said. “With a lot of families, it’s generational and it’s important to them. Therefore it’s important to us to be able to keep giving these memories to people.”
GULF SHORES, AL
WKRG News 5

49th annual Shrimp Festival returns after 2 year hiatus

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s finally time to, once again, to strike up the band and eat some shrimp in Gulf Shores. The 49th annual Shrimp Festival returns after a two year hiatus due to COVID protocols. Andrew Hart, Chairman for Shrimp Festival said he has looked forward to this for two years. “Unfortunately […]
GULF SHORES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile waving its final goodbye to Carnival cruise ship

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Carnival cruise ship “Ecstasy” will set out on her final voyage Monday. “We’re gonna give it a good farewell with our crewmates, our Azalea trail maids, the bands, about 11 o’clock they’re coming out Monday and we invite the public to come out and experience that,” said David Clarke, CEO of Visit Mobile.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Bacon is Bill E’s business, and business is good

From the outside there’s a tendency to think: If you get the bacon right, the business will just take care of itself. Bill E. Stitt has been making killer bacon in Fairhope for years. Bacon that TasteofHome.com picked as the best bacon in Alabama. Bacon that food writer Scott Gold, “America’s Bacon Critic,” once ranked as one of the four best bacons in the nation. Bacon that chefs all over the central Gulf Coast use to add an explosive top note of flavor to already-rich dishes. Bacon that ships nationwide.
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG

FNFF Fan Cam: UMS Wright vs. B.C. Rain

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — This week’s Fan Cam features fans from UMS Wright and B.C. Rain. The two teams played at Alma Bryant this week with UMS Wright beating B.C. Rain 42-7. Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile, Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama. Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Tropical Storm Julia heads for Central America

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Tropical Storm Julia is not a concern for the Gulf Coast, but it is an issue for Central America. It is moving westward through open waters of the Caribbean on a track that will take it to Nicaragua, as a strong tropical storm, or a low-end hurricane on Sunday. Even without extreme wind, the threat of flooding rains and mudslides will be high there and in Honduras before Julia weakens and heads into southern Mexico on Monday.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

'Pink meanies' wash up on Baldwin County beaches

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Images of gigantic jellies washing up on Baldwin County beaches are popping up on social media. They’re Drymonema larsoni, more commonly known as “pink meanies.” Dauphin Island Sea Lab Marine Biologist Brian Jones says this happens on Gulf Coast beaches about every 10-12 years.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

Highpoint fire station in Prichard closed due to staffing and wage issues

PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — A safety alert. The fire station on Highpoint Boulevard in Prichard is closed. We're told it’s due to staffing and wage issues. That leaves only 2 fire stations to respond to calls across the entire city of Prichard. I tried to get some answers today, but city leaders refused to discuss their plans with me.
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

Bay Sheriff: ‘We are officially out of the bonfire business’

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Sheriff Tommy Ford has responded after the agency accidentally caused an explosion at a bonfire during Mosley High School’s homecoming. “Tonight, there was an incident at Mosley High School where the annual homecoming bonfire exploded. This has been a tradition at Mosley started by a previous school resource deputy and […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WKRG

Novelis breaks ground on $2.5 billion facility in Bay Minette

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s been talked about for months, but Friday, Novelis is finally breaking ground in Baldwin County. “This aluminum recycling facility is here for the long haul. It’s going to change a lot for the good in Alabama,” said Alabama Governor Kay Ivey.
BAY MINETTE, AL

