bcdemocrat.com
ELECTION GUIDE: Voting information
Election Day in Indiana is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Here is everything you need to know about casting your vote this primary election. In order to vote in the general election, voters must register by Tuesday, Oct. 11 in one of the following ways:. Text “Indiana” to 28683. You will receive...
bcdemocrat.com
135 South closure rescheduled for next week
Indiana Department of Transportation maintenance crews plan to close a section of State Road 135 South next week to remove and replace a quadruple drainage pipe south of State Road 46 East. This work was originally scheduled for early August. On or after Tuesday, Oct. 11, 135 South will close...
bcdemocrat.com
Democrat wins HSPA General Excellence honor; Recognition 1 of 9 in 1st-place awards at annual state newspaper contest
The Brown County Democrat won nine first place awards, including one for general excellence, at the Hoosier State Press Association 2022 Better Newspaper Contest last month. The Democrat is in Division 2, which includes nondaily newspapers across the state with a circulation of more than 1,500 subscribers. General excellence is...
