ELECTION GUIDE: Voting information

Election Day in Indiana is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Here is everything you need to know about casting your vote this primary election. In order to vote in the general election, voters must register by Tuesday, Oct. 11 in one of the following ways:. Text “Indiana” to 28683. You will receive...
135 South closure rescheduled for next week

Indiana Department of Transportation maintenance crews plan to close a section of State Road 135 South next week to remove and replace a quadruple drainage pipe south of State Road 46 East. This work was originally scheduled for early August. On or after Tuesday, Oct. 11, 135 South will close...
Democrat wins HSPA General Excellence honor; Recognition 1 of 9 in 1st-place awards at annual state newspaper contest

The Brown County Democrat won nine first place awards, including one for general excellence, at the Hoosier State Press Association 2022 Better Newspaper Contest last month. The Democrat is in Division 2, which includes nondaily newspapers across the state with a circulation of more than 1,500 subscribers. General excellence is...
