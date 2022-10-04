Read full article on original website
Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash
President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
FOXBusiness
Norway threatens to shut down wind farm after wind destroys turbines
The Norwegian government has threatened to shutter a large wind farm in the northern part of the country after reports of wind storms destroying turbines, sending parts flying. Norwegian Water and Energy Directorate (NVE), the agency that oversees the nation's water and energy resources, penned a letter this week to...
In one tiny German town, nobody worries about energy bills
While most Europeans are watching their energy bills soar as the war in Ukraine drives up the price of natural gas, oil and electricity, the tiny German town of Feldheim has been energy self-sufficient for a decade
Natural gas supplies will grow even tighter in 2023, and its 'very obvious' who was behind the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage, IEA chief says
Gas supplies will tighten into next year as constraints continue to mount, IEA chief Fatih Birol said. Birol's supply warning came shortly after the Nord Stream explosions, which caused gas prices to surge 11%. "It is very obvious … who was behind this issue," Birol said at a Paris energy...
US oil industry leaders call on Biden to take export ban off the table
Oil industry leaders wrote a letter to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm on Tuesday, urging her to take an oil export ban off the table amid high energy prices.
Homes could face three-hour power cuts this winter, warns National Grid
Households could experience a series of three-hour power cuts this winter if Vladimir Putin shuts off gas supplies from Russia and Britain experiences a cold snap, National Grid has warned. Such an event would mean consumers in different parts of the country being notified a day in advance of three-hour...
CNBC
Energy giants return to fossil fuels like coal as Europe braces for winter
"In order to ensure the security of the electricity supply, the Danish authorities have today ordered us to continue as well as resume operations at some of our oil- and coal-fired power stations," Mads Nipper, the Orsted CEO, says. Orsted says all of the units concerned will need maintenance in...
CNBC
German minister criticizes U.S. over 'astronomical' natural gas prices
Germany's economy minister has accused the U.S. and other "friendly" gas supplier states of astronomical prices for their supplies. He suggested some gas suppliers were profiting from the fallout from the war in Ukraine which has sent global energy prices soaring. Germany's economy minister accused the U.S. and other "friendly"...
‘Reckless’ coal firms plan climate-busting expansion, study finds
Coal is the most polluting of all fossil fuels and investors must stop funding it, say campaigners
‘Significant risk’ of winter gas shortages in Great Britain, warns Ofgem
Electricity-producing firms ask regulator to change rules that could penalise them if gas supplies run out
IEA Birol: "very obvious" who was behind the Nord Stream sabotage
PARIS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Fatih Birol, head of the International Energy Agency (IEA), said on Thursday it was "very obvious" who was behind the suspected sabotage against the Nord Stream pipelines which caused major leaks into the Baltic Sea.
mining.com
Coal revival threatens to push power sector emissions to record
Global carbon emissions from power plants may be headed for a record high this year after summer droughts and heatwaves boosted coal- and natural gas-fired generation. The jump in fossil fuel use pushed emissions from electricity production up 1.7%, or 133 million tons, in the first eight months of this year, climate think-tank Ember said in a report Wednesday. Most of the increase was in July and August, as fossil generation was unchanged in the first half from a year earlier.
How Joe Biden Made the War in Ukraine a Gift to the Gas Industry
This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. The Russian tanks and armored vehicles had barely begun to roll into Ukraine before the fossil fuel industry in the US had swung into action. A letter was swiftly dispatched to the White House, urging an immediate escalation in gas production and exports to Europe ahead of an anticipated energy crunch.
As extreme weather pummels the nation, Democrats are pushing oil and gas deals
California — my home — is on fire. In September, we’ve faced blistering heatwaves, dangerous tropical storms and plumes of smoke that poison our air and obscure the sky. Once-in-a-lifetime weather events are now par for the course. And things are only going to get worse. Much worse.
European gas prices jump after Gazprom warns it could cut its last flows to Europe, amid worries about apparent Nord Stream sabotage
European natural gas prices rose after Gazprom warned it could cut its flows via Ukraine, while the US said Nord Stream leaks were "apparent sabotage".
pgjonline.com
Gazprom Resumes Gas Exports to Italy Via Austria
(Reuters) — Russian energy giant Gazprom resumed gas exports to Italy via Austria on Wednesday after resolving an issue over guarantees that had led to the suspension of flows over the weekend. Gazprom said the company and its Italian customers had found a solution following regulatory changes in Austria...
CNBC
Europe's gas storage is almost full for winter. But the IEA fears next year may be very difficult
The International Energy Agency's executive director says close to 90% of European gas storage is full. "So this winter is difficult, but next winter may also be very difficult," the executive director of the International Energy Agency warned. Faith Birol's comments come at a time when Europe is scrambling to...
rigzone.com
Natural Gas Market To Remain Tight Into 2023
The International Energy Agency expects the natural gas markets to remain tight into 2023 as Russia tightens supplies to Europe. — Russia’s continued curtailment of natural gas flows to Europe has pushed international prices to painful new highs, disrupted trade flows, and led to acute fuel shortages in some emerging and developing economies, with the market tightness expected to continue well into 2023, according to the IEA’s latest quarterly Gas Market Report.
rigzone.com
Gazprom Resumes Flows to Italy
Russian gas supplies to Italy via Austria resumed, bringing some temporary relief to gas prices in Europe. Gazprom PJSC said it has found a solution with Italian buyers to overcome the regulatory changes in Austria at the end of September that were preventing transit flows, according to a company statement on Telegram. Benchmark gas futures fell as much as 4.7% after the news.
Exclusive-White House rules out ban on natural gas exports this winter
WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The White House has ruled out any ban or curbs on natural-gas exports this winter, in a bid to help alleviate energy shortages in Europe, according to two people directly involved in the discussions.
