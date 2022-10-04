Read full article on original website
Holcim Acquires Illinois Tool Works' Coatings Business
ZUG, Switzerland — Holcim announced Tuesday that it has completed the acquisition of the Polymers Sealants North America division of Illinois Tool Works. PSNA is a leader in coating, adhesive and sealant solutions with 2022 estimated net sales of $100 million. With more than 150 employees and manufacturing plants in California, Arizona, Texas, Georgia and Massachusetts, PSNA will accelerate the growth of Solutions & Products, especially in waterproofing and coatings. PSNA’s innovation-driven approach is highly complementary to Holcim’s existing building envelope business and is expected to generate significant synergies.
Hultafors Group Acquires Martinez Tool
BOLLEBYGD, Sweden — Hultafors Group AB on Monday announced it has acquired Martinez Tool Co. Martinez Tool, based in California, manufactures made-in-the-USA premium tools for the professional craftsman. Martinez Tool’s most recognized products are customizable, high-quality titanium hammers available on the Martinez Tool website and through select number of domestic and international dealers.
TricorBraun to Acquire Glass Packaging Distributor
ST. LOUIS – TricorBraun announced Friday that it has signed an agreement to acquire German glass packaging distributor Gläser & Flaschen GmbH. The acquisition extends TricorBraun’s European presence and strengthens its position as a leading packaging provider in Europe. “Gläser & Flaschen has built a strong business...
BlueLinx Acquires Building Products Distributor for $67M
MARIETTA, Ga. — BlueLinx Holdings Inc., a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products, announced Monday that it has acquired privately held Vandermeer Forest Products for a purchase price of $67 million. The deal for Vandermeer, a premier wholesale distributor of building products, includes $3.6 million for its distribution...
Rechargeable UV LED Leak Detection Flashlight
Spectronics Corporation (Long Island, NY) has announced the launch of the new Industrial LeakTracker Plus Rechargeable UV flashlight. This inspection lamp is the latest addition to the LeakTracker Flashlight Series, adding a rechargeable option. The new LEAKTRACKER PLUS Rechargeable is a 365 nm UV LED high-intensity leak detection flashlight. Features include:
