Read full article on original website
Related
Fox11online.com
Photos: Buck Tales from 2022 youth hunt
(WLUK) -- Kids all across Wisconsin took to the woods this weekend for the annual Youth Hunt. Lots of hunters shared their Buck Tales with us. Share your young hunter's success story by uploading a photo or video here:. Wisconsin's youth hunt is open to children 15 and younger. They...
Fox11online.com
Recapping Johnson, Barnes first debate in Wisconsin Senate race
MILWAUKEE (WLUK) -- Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and Democratic challenger Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes battled it out Friday night in their first of two planned debates. The race between Johnson -- who is seeking his third term -- and Barnes -- who would be Wisconsin's first Black senator -- has largely focused on abortion, crime and inflation.
Comments / 0