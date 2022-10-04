Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Kidnapped California Family Of Four Found Dead In Orchard
A California family that was kidnapped at gunpoint on Monday (October 3) from their business was found dead in an orchard in a rural area of Merced County. A farm worker found the body of eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri near the bodies of her parents, Jasleen Kaur and Jasdeep Singh, and her uncle, Amandeep Singh.
Police: California serial killer ‘on a mission’ in slayings
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A California serial killer seems to be “on a mission” throughout the fatal shooting of six men and the wounding of one woman dating back to last year. Ballistics tests and some video evidence linked the crimes in Stockton and Oakland, about 70...
DNA used to ID woman killed in California 18 years ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Investigators used DNA genealogy technology to identify the remains of a woman killed in Northern California 18 years ago, and sheriff’s officials are now asking for the public’s help in identifying her killer. The identity of Shannon Vielguth, who was born in 1969, was confirmed with the DNA of a close family member, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. Vielguth’s remains were found near Sacramento in March 2008. Coroner’s officials classified the death as a homicide and determined she was killed in autumn 2004, the Sacramento Bee reported. Authorities launched a genetic genealogy investigation last year, loading her DNA profile onto open-source genealogy websites.
iheart.com
Thieving 'Porch Ninja' On The Loose In Arizona
We have all heard of porch pirates stealing packages and other items from people's doorsteps. But now a "porch ninja" is on the loose in Arizona. 12 News reported that Buckeye police are searching for someone who was captured on security cameras wearing a mask and dressed in dark clothing while stealing people's packages from their doorstep.
KTAR.com
2 US citizens arrested for smuggling horse trailer full of migrants into Arizona
PHOENIX — Two United States citizens were arrested last week after authorities said more than 33 migrants were found inside of a horse trailer. The suspect drivers face charges of human smuggling and possession of firearms, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a press release. The incident...
iheart.com
Two Facing Prison Time In Iowa Labor Trafficking Case
(Des Moines, IA) -- Two people are pleading guilty in an Iowa labor trafficking case. The two individuals, who have dual U-S and Micronesia citizenship, were indicted for recruiting two young men from Micronesia to work in a meat processing plant. The pair admitted taking the victims' passports and getting meatpacking jobs for them in Ottumwa. Investigators say the victim's passports and paychecks were seized, except for 20-dollars per week. Investigators say the victims were kept isolated and communication with family was controlled and monitored.
iheart.com
Family Fight Leads To Dad Being Stabbed And Daughter Arrested
Salina, N.Y. - A 30-year-old Lyncourt woman is under arrest, accused of stabbing her father during a domestic dispute last night at a home on Marsden Road in Salina. Investigators say that Paris Gardner was drunk and arguing with her father and brother. Police say that she shattered a television...
Stockton residents asked to remain vigilant as police search for possible serial killer
STOCKTON - As investigators in Stockton continue searching for a serial killer, loved ones are demanding answers. "I've been kind of sad," said Greta Bogrow, Paul Yaw's mother. Paul was killed on Kermit Ave."That's why I'm doing these interviews -- because I want more publicity to catch this person," said Bogrow.The suspect claimed five lives across the city. Investigators determined that ballistic evidence and similarities, including when the victims were killed and how, connected the crimes."This is the fingerprint of a serial killer," said retired homicide detective John Cabrera.Cabrera's worked on high-profile serial killer cases, including the East Area Rapist....
Stockton Serial Killer Victims Had Four Things In Common
The Stockton Police Department confirmed to Newsweek that an investigation showed that each of the five victims was "ambushed."
Heartbreaking Stockton ‘serial killer’ update as 5 victims identified & cops issue warning over suspect’s eerie pattern
FIVE victims brutally shot and killed in a mysterious string of violence have been identified as cops desperately search for a suspected serial killer. California investigators have identified eerie similarities in the heartbreaking deaths after it was revealed that each victim was a Hispanic male between the ages of 21 and 54.
SFPD offering $200K in murder investigation
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is offering $200,000 for information leading to the suspects responsible for killing a man in 2016. The victim of the homicide in question is Keron Lamotte. The homicide took place on October 7, 2016, at the intersection of Plymouth Avenue and Broad Street, police said. Lamotte […]
2 teenage boys killed in Oakland shooting were brothers
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Two Berkeley High School students who were killed over the weekend at a birthday party in Oakland were brothers who “never caused any trouble,” their aunt said. Police have not yet released their names but their aunt, Erika Galavis, told the San Francisco...
News Channel 25
Texas DPS: Prisoner escapes from county jail Tuesday, whereabouts unknown
MITCHELL COUNTY, Texas — A prisoner being held in the Mitchell County Jail escaped early Tuesday, authorities said. The Texas Department of Public Safety-Northwest Texas region reported that 44-year-old Pedro Martinez escaped from the Mitchell County Jail around 5 a.m. Authorities did not indicate the manner in which Martinez escaped from the facility.
Pennsylvania police identify remains found 10 years ago as teen who went missing in 1969
Authorities in Pennsylvania said human remains found nearly a decade ago have been identified as belonging to a Wilkes-Barre City teenager who went missing in 1969, and police are now looking for the person responsible
kscj.com
NEBRASKA WOMAN CHARGED IN PLOT TO MURDER 5 PEOPLE
INVESTIGATORS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAVE ARRESTED A WOMAN FOLLOWING THE DISCOVERY OF AN ATTEMPTED MURDER PLOT INVOLVING FIVE POTENTIAL VICTIMS. LAST WEEK THE GOSPER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RECEIVED A REPORT FROM A CONCERNED CITIZEN REGARDING SUSPICIOUS COMMENTS MADE BY AN ELWOOD WOMAN. A NEBRASKA STATE PATROL INVESTIGATOR,...
Idaho Potato Truck Gets Pulled Over By California Highway Patrol
One of our state's most famous moving attractions, the Big Idaho Potato Truck, recently ran into trouble with the California Highway Patrol (CHIPS). The vehicle is renowned for traveling across the country, appearing in national commercials promoting Idaho Potatoes. The truck has traveled all over the country, but we know...
Nearly 15 pounds of fentanyl powder seized in Madras
Oregon State Police arrested two men from Arizona on Wednesday in Madras after discovering enough fentanyl powder in the suspect's vehicle to to kill 3 million people.
Texas woman found guilty of killing expectant mother to take unborn baby
NEW BOSTON, Texas — A Texas woman was convicted of capital murder Monday for killing a pregnant woman to take her unborn baby. A Bowie County jury in northeast Texas deliberated about an hour before finding Taylor Rene Parker, 29, guilty of the October 2020 murder of Reagan Michelle Simmons-Hancock, 21, and the abduction of the daughter cut from her womb who later died.
Suspect arrested after San Joaquin Sheriff's vehicle struck by gunfire
STOCKTON (CBS SF/BCN) – Sheriff's deputies arrested a 60-year-old man near Stockton over the weekend after he allegedly shot at a San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office patrol unit vehicle. Charles Pinkston was identified by deputies as the suspect and was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.Deputies said shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, a patrol sergeant in the 400 block of S. Oro Avenue reported that the windshield of her fully marked patrol unit had been struck by what appeared to be gunfire. The sergeant wasn't injured in the shooting.Pinkston was located at his residence, where he surrendered without incident at 9:30 p.m. The weapon used for the shooting was a high-powered pellet rifle, according to deputies. The shooting may not have been an isolated incident and deputies said the suspect may have shot at other vehicles in the past. Anyone who has had their property damaged on South Oro Avenue between Washington Street and Horner Avenue is asked to call the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office at (209) 468-4400.
KWTX
Texas DPS: woman arrested in kidnapping scheme of 18-month-old baby
EL PASO, Texas (KWTX) - A woman and a teen have been arrested following a kidnapping scheme of an 18-month-old boy Sept. 26 in El Paso. Jenna Roark, 45, was arrested and charged with smuggling of a person and aggravated kidnapping. Department of Public Safety troopers stopped Roark Sept. 16...
