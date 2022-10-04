ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

murphymonitor.com

Two suspects detained, one at large in Murphy robbery

Officers from the Murphy Police Department were dispatched around 9:10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, in response to a panic alarm from the Verizon store located at 218 E. FM 544. Upon arriving at the scene, officers determined that the store and its employees were robbed at gunpoint, according to an Oct. 5 news release. Three suspects were identified by the Murphy Police Department.
MURPHY, TX
WFAA

Police searching for man accused of threatening Euless elementary school

EULESS, Texas — Euless police are searching for a man accused of threatening an elementary school Wednesday. Jerrekus Rishawn Pendleton, 34, faces a charge of terroristic threat for allegedly making a threat toward Oakwood Terrace Elementary School, near Simmons Street and West Euless Boulevard. Police issued a warrant for...
EULESS, TX
WFAA

Dallas Police take down large carjacking ring led by teens

DALLAS — Dallas Police and the FBI have taken down a large carjacking ring. Police say the robbers were stealing everything from Chargers to SUVs at gunpoint. In court documents police say the suspects videotaped themselves inside the stolen cars. One of them bragging to his friend, “I got you a better Chrysler.”
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Police Investigating Shooting Death of 21-Year-Old Woman

Dallas police are asking for information into the shooting death of a 21-year-old woman. Asia Womack was found shot multiple times near Fair Park on Monday night. Her family said it all started over a basketball game. “We’re taking it kind of hard because it was senseless,” said Womack’s aunt...
DALLAS, TX
News Channel 25

Texas man tased by police dies from injuries sustained during detainment

FRISCO, Texas — The Frisco Police Department, Texas Rangers, and Collin County District Attorney's Office are investigating the detainment that lead to the death of a detained suspect on Sept. 14 in Frisco. Genesis Hicks was accused of using fake identification to purchase a vehicle from a local car...
FRISCO, TX
CBS DFW

Mother still has questions 5 years after her son was fatally shot by an Arlington police officer

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - In a surprising legal decision, a high court has ruled that an Arlington police officer can be sued by the mother of a man he shot and killed. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals denied the officer's claim of qualified immunity, which protects officers from lawsuits, and raised questions about whether Tavis Crane's constitutional rights were violated. The officer at the center of this 2017 shooting was cleared by a grand jury and has since gone back to work on the force.  A federal appeals court has looked at the dash cam video and this week determined that...
ARLINGTON, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Corinth police arrest man for solicitation, indecency with a child

The Corinth Police Department has arrested a registered sex offender over an incident involving a Corinth girl who went missing briefly in July. On July 16, an Amber Alert was issued for a 12-year-old Corinth girl. She was located that evening by herself at a McDonald’s in Carrollton. Since then, Corinth PD investigators have been working on the case, and on Sept. 23, they obtained arrest warrants for Ricardo Marquez, a 33-year-old man from Dallas who is already registered with the state as a sex offender, according to a Corinth PD news release.
CORINTH, TX
CBS DFW

14-year-old boy shot, injured near South Oak Cliff High School

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- A 14-year-old boy is in stable condition after getting shot at a park near South Oak Cliff High School Wednesday morning.At about 9:23 a.m. Oct. 5, witnesses flagged down Dallas police officers in regard to a shooting at Renaissance Park. When officers arrived, they found the 14-year-old shooting victim and had him taken to a local hospital.Because of the shooting's close proximity to the high school, officials said the school was placed on a temporary lockdown. Police said there is no suspect information at this time and that this remains an ongoing investigation.
DALLAS, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox4news.com

Dallas woman, 21, shot to death over basketball game

DALLAS - A 21-year-old Dallas woman was shot to death allegedly over the results of a basketball game. The victim's family says the shooter was a friend, but police have not publicly named a suspect. The shooting happened Monday evening in South Dallas on Hamilton Avenue not too far from...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Woman found shot multiple times in Dallas, suspect not in custody

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police found a woman shot multiple times Monday night. At about 7:45 p.m., police responded to a shooting call at the 2200 block of Lagow Street. Police said a female was found shot multiple times. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where she died. There is no suspect in custody.The investigation is ongoing.
DALLAS, TX
