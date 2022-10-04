ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - In a surprising legal decision, a high court has ruled that an Arlington police officer can be sued by the mother of a man he shot and killed. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals denied the officer's claim of qualified immunity, which protects officers from lawsuits, and raised questions about whether Tavis Crane's constitutional rights were violated. The officer at the center of this 2017 shooting was cleared by a grand jury and has since gone back to work on the force. A federal appeals court has looked at the dash cam video and this week determined that...

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO