Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
This Poll Show Hispanic Voters Overwhelming Favor O’Rourke Over AbbottTom HandyTexas State
Ex-NBA Player Suing DFW Airport for Lack of Development Around Sports ComplexLarry LeaseDallas, TX
T. D. Jakes Passes the Torch to His DaughterTom HandyAtlanta, GA
Former Dallas Cowboys Star Cole Beasley Announces RetirementLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
murphymonitor.com
Two suspects detained, one at large in Murphy robbery
Officers from the Murphy Police Department were dispatched around 9:10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, in response to a panic alarm from the Verizon store located at 218 E. FM 544. Upon arriving at the scene, officers determined that the store and its employees were robbed at gunpoint, according to an Oct. 5 news release. Three suspects were identified by the Murphy Police Department.
Police searching for man accused of threatening Euless elementary school
EULESS, Texas — Euless police are searching for a man accused of threatening an elementary school Wednesday. Jerrekus Rishawn Pendleton, 34, faces a charge of terroristic threat for allegedly making a threat toward Oakwood Terrace Elementary School, near Simmons Street and West Euless Boulevard. Police issued a warrant for...
Dallas Police take down large carjacking ring led by teens
DALLAS — Dallas Police and the FBI have taken down a large carjacking ring. Police say the robbers were stealing everything from Chargers to SUVs at gunpoint. In court documents police say the suspects videotaped themselves inside the stolen cars. One of them bragging to his friend, “I got you a better Chrysler.”
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Police Investigating Shooting Death of 21-Year-Old Woman
Dallas police are asking for information into the shooting death of a 21-year-old woman. Asia Womack was found shot multiple times near Fair Park on Monday night. Her family said it all started over a basketball game. “We’re taking it kind of hard because it was senseless,” said Womack’s aunt...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News Channel 25
Texas man tased by police dies from injuries sustained during detainment
FRISCO, Texas — The Frisco Police Department, Texas Rangers, and Collin County District Attorney's Office are investigating the detainment that lead to the death of a detained suspect on Sept. 14 in Frisco. Genesis Hicks was accused of using fake identification to purchase a vehicle from a local car...
Life in prison for Plano man who shot a stranger for looking at his girlfriend
It was July 2021, that prosecutors say Steven Gambles was at the Shops of Legacy, when the 25 year old Jacobs, a complete stranger, passed him outside of the Mini Mart.
Mother still has questions 5 years after her son was fatally shot by an Arlington police officer
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - In a surprising legal decision, a high court has ruled that an Arlington police officer can be sued by the mother of a man he shot and killed. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals denied the officer's claim of qualified immunity, which protects officers from lawsuits, and raised questions about whether Tavis Crane's constitutional rights were violated. The officer at the center of this 2017 shooting was cleared by a grand jury and has since gone back to work on the force. A federal appeals court has looked at the dash cam video and this week determined that...
14-year-old boy shot, two women also injured in separate shootings near high school in Dallas
DALLAS — Dallas police officers are investigating two separate shootings that happened off-campus on streets near South Oak Cliff High School. Neighbors described the scenes as chaotic Wednesday morning when police showed up to investigate two shootings. “I heard it and I [saw] it,” said Sonya Jones. It...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SWAT scene cleared, three arrested after shooting at Dallas home, police say
DALLAS — SWAT officers responded to a shooting at a home in southern Dallas on Wednesday morning. Police said that scene has since been cleared. The incident was being treated as a barricaded person inside a home in the 4100 block of Fortune Lane in South Oak Cliff, near South Marsalis Avenue and Ann Arbor Avenue.
Corinth police arrest man for solicitation, indecency with a child
The Corinth Police Department has arrested a registered sex offender over an incident involving a Corinth girl who went missing briefly in July. On July 16, an Amber Alert was issued for a 12-year-old Corinth girl. She was located that evening by herself at a McDonald’s in Carrollton. Since then, Corinth PD investigators have been working on the case, and on Sept. 23, they obtained arrest warrants for Ricardo Marquez, a 33-year-old man from Dallas who is already registered with the state as a sex offender, according to a Corinth PD news release.
14-year-old boy shot, injured near South Oak Cliff High School
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- A 14-year-old boy is in stable condition after getting shot at a park near South Oak Cliff High School Wednesday morning.At about 9:23 a.m. Oct. 5, witnesses flagged down Dallas police officers in regard to a shooting at Renaissance Park. When officers arrived, they found the 14-year-old shooting victim and had him taken to a local hospital.Because of the shooting's close proximity to the high school, officials said the school was placed on a temporary lockdown. Police said there is no suspect information at this time and that this remains an ongoing investigation.
Kaufman County investigators search for person of interest in animal abandonment case
Kaufman County investigators are looking for a man they call a person of interest in an animal abandonment case involving two dogs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Mom Demands Answers in 24-Year-Old's In-Custody Death: ‘What Happened to My Son?'
A North Texas mother is pleading for answers after her 24-year-old son died while in police custody. On Monday, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office released a statement stating that Shamond Lewis was transported to Parkland Memorial Hospital after "a medical episode" while in jail. Sophia Lewis says she is...
WFAA
3 arrested after shooting at Dallas home
Officers at the scene told WFAA that one person was shot during the incident. It was later confirmed that at least two people were shot.
Family of South Dallas murder victim claims she was shot over a neighborhood basketball game
The family of a South Dallas murder victim is shocked that Asia Womack was, in their view, killed over a neighborhood basketball game Monday night.
Plano man sentenced to life in prison for a 'senseless' murder at Shops at Legacy in 2021
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — A 25-year-old Plano man has been sentenced to life in prison over a planned robbery that resulted in murder after he claimed another man was looking at his girlfriend, the Collin County District's Attorney's Office announced Wednesday. A Collin County jury found Jordan Christopher Jacobs...
fox4news.com
Dallas woman, 21, shot to death over basketball game
DALLAS - A 21-year-old Dallas woman was shot to death allegedly over the results of a basketball game. The victim's family says the shooter was a friend, but police have not publicly named a suspect. The shooting happened Monday evening in South Dallas on Hamilton Avenue not too far from...
Woman found shot multiple times in Dallas, suspect not in custody
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police found a woman shot multiple times Monday night. At about 7:45 p.m., police responded to a shooting call at the 2200 block of Lagow Street. Police said a female was found shot multiple times. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where she died. There is no suspect in custody.The investigation is ongoing.
Dallas man sentenced to 20 years for human trafficking, 'systematically' brutalizing his victims, officials announce
DALLAS — A Dallas man who called himself “Macknificent” was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison Thursday for human trafficking, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. Tremont Blakemore, 43, was first arrested in September 2018 and later charged in September...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Police Identify Father, 2 Adult Children in Double Murder-Suicide, House Fire in Carrollton
Police in Carrollton identified the three family members found dead inside a burning home Saturday in a case they say is being investigated as a double murder-suicide. Firefighters discovered the three bodies after being called shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday to a fire at a home in the 3900 block of Alto Avenue.
WFAA
Dallas, TX
48K+
Followers
349
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Dallas local newshttps://www.wfaa.com/
Comments / 2