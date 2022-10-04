Read full article on original website
Related
wcluradio.com
Frankie Tackett Hall
Frankie Tackett Hall, age 88, of Fountain Run, KY passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022 in Glasgow, KY. Frankie was born December, 13, 1933, in Johnson County, KY to the late Bennie and Julie (Walters) Tackett. She married Billie Wayne Hall April 17, 1954 he preceded her in death October...
wcluradio.com
Norma Marlene Meredith
Norma Marlene Meredith, 74, of Glasgow, KY, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022, at the T.J. Samson Community Hospital. She was born in Glasgow, KY on March 24, 1948, to the late Jewell Crawhorn and Tressie Stone Crawhorn. Mrs. Meredith and her husband Dallas were co-owner and operator of Dallas Welding Company and was a member of the Old Zion Methodist Church.
wcluradio.com
Lavonna Welch
Lavonna Dene Welch, 71, of Smiths Grove, KY, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at the T.J. Samson Community Hospital. She was born in Glasgow, KY on October 16, 1950, to the late Harlan Monroe Welch and Elnora Williams Welch. Ms. Welch work several places in her life. mostly office and clerical duties. She was a member of Shiloh General Baptist Church for many years. She was loved and will be missed by all that knew her.
wcluradio.com
Phillip Scott Zamtuk
Phillip Scott Zamtuk, 65, Glasgow, died Thursday, September 22, 2022 at his residence. A native of Chicago, he was the son of the late Lawrence Kenneth Zamtuk and Betty Ann Mentz Zamtuk. He was an employee of R R Donnelley & Sons. Survivors include one daughter Carnesa L Matthews; two...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
k105.com
Grayson Co. woman involved in fatal accident in Meade Co.
A Grayson County woman has been involved in fatal accident in Meade County. According to Kentucky State Police, on Monday afternoon at approximately 4:50, troopers responded to a two-vehicle accident on Dixie Highway near Muldraugh. Police said the preliminary investigation showed that 35-year-old Saffire Doss, of Louisville, was traveling north...
wcluradio.com
Apostle Allen Dice
Apostle Allen Dice, age 74, of Horse Cave, KY, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022 at Jewish Hospital in Louisville, He was employed by Mid-West Logistic Systems and a former employee of Semline LLC Trucking. He was the founder and Pastor of Wigwam Full Gospel Church in Cave City. He was the founder of the Full Gospel Association of Churches.
wcluradio.com
James E. “Jimmy” Anderson
James E. “Jimmy” Anderson, age 75, of Morgantown, Ky. passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born in Tompkinsville, KY on July 25, 1947 to the late Clarence and Ora B. Collins Anderson. He was a member of the VFW Post 5837. Jimmy was a United States Marine where he served as a rifle range instructor at Camp Pendleton, he also served with the military police and was and was a rifle range instructor when appointed to serve in First Infantry in Vietnam. Jimmy was a lifetime carpenter and jack of all trades. He loved his kids and grandkids dearly as well as his dogs and cats. He loved to ride horses and motorcycles. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Mary Ruth Anderson Byrd, Alice Lou Anderson Byrd; sons Jimmy Dewayne Anderson and infant son James Edward Anderson, Jr.
lakercountry.com
Columbia woman killed in Adair Co. crash
A two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Columbia killed an Adair County woman, according to police. The Columbia Police Department responded to the collision at the intersection of Burkesville Street and Veterans Memorial Bypass Wednesday. According to witnesses, the crash occurred when Sandra Dotson, 58, of Columbia, was driving a 1998...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcluradio.com
Shirley Huff Carrier
Shirley Huff Carrier, 73, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Tuesday, October 4th, at Medical Center of Bowling Green. Shirley was born in Tompkinsville, KY on June 22, 1949, a daughter of the late Pearl Elizabeth (Bryant) and William Earl Huff. In December of 1978 she married Robert Carrier. Robert preceded...
wcluradio.com
Steve Allen Perry
Steve Allen Perry, better known as “Fuzzy”, age 71, of Cave City departed this life on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at The Medical Center in Bowling Green. The Indianapolis, Indiana native was born on December 27, 1950 to the late Marion Clarence and Opal Carlyle Perry. He was married to Carol Harrison Perry, who also preceded him in death.
k105.com
Submerged truck pulled from Green River in Morgantown
A submerged vehicle has been pulled from Green River in Butler County. Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor said that Tuesday evening at approximately 6:00, Morgantown officers and the Butler County Rescue Squad responded to the boat ramp on Old River Road in Morgantown on the report of a submerged vehicle being identified by “boat mounted sonar.”
WBKO
Morgantown police charge 1 with DUI after crash
MORGANTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - One was arrested and one was injured after a wreck on South Main Street in Morgantown Wednesday night. Allison Clark, 22, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence. Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor said officers responded to the wreck around 11 p.m. Taylor...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lakercountry.com
Old Fonthill post office damaged in crash
An historic Russell County landmark was severely damaged earlier this week during a one-vehicle crash eight miles east of Russell Springs on KY 76, according to Russell County Sheriff Derek Polston. Polston said that around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, a 2021 Ford F-550 being driven by 37-year-old Melissa Thomas of Louisville...
wnky.com
3 arrested in Glasgow on drug charges
GLASGOW, Ky. – A shoplifting complaint led to drug charges Wednesday when police responded to a Walmart in Glasgow. Upon arrival, The Glasgow Police Department says officers made contact with Rosemary Fattaruso, 65, of Edmonton. Officials say Rosemary Fattaruso was eating items she had taken off the shelf. In addition, Dianna Fattaruso, 36, of Edmonton was taking tags off items before passing them to Rosemary Fattaruso, who allegedly passed through the checkout without paying for them.
wnky.com
Logan Co.’s Tobacco & Heritage Fest final events are here! Will you be there?
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – Logan County natives are celebrating “a tradition dating back over 80 years and counting”. The Logan County KY Tobacco & Heritage Festival is finally back in full swing after the pandemic. “It’s just a longstanding tradition here in Logan County that we look forward...
New Family-Friendly Rom Com Being Filmed in KY this October
Now, we're talking. If I've said it once, I've said it a million times...Kentucky has an inordinate amount of awesome locations to shoot movies, and the Southern Kentucky Film Commission doesn't disagree. MAKING MOVIES IN KENTUCKY. Just this spring, Orlando Bloom and Andie MacDowell headlined a cast of actors shooting...
clayconews.com
NARCOTICS SEIZURE, ARRESTS IN WAYNE COUNTY, KENTUCKY FOLLOW A SEPTEMBER 13TH SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE INVESTIGATION IN MONTICELLO
MONTICELLO, KY - The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is reporting that: According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, a check on a suspicious vehicle lead to the arrest of two Wayne County women in September on drug trafficking charges. On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at approximately 2:00 A.M. Deputies Derek...
South Central KY County Welcomes Film Crew for October TV-Movie Shoot
Now, we're talking. If I've said it once, I've said it a million times...Kentucky has an inordinate amount of awesome locations to shoot movies, and the Southern Kentucky Film Commission doesn't disagree. MAKING MOVIES IN KENTUCKY. Just this spring, Orlando Bloom and Andie MacDowell headlined a cast of actors shooting...
wcluradio.com
Clovonna Prewitt Lindsey
Clovonna Prewitt Lindsey, 72, of Brownsville passed away at 10:24 AM Oct. 4, 2022 at her home. The Edmonson County native was a certified nursing assistant, a homemaker and a member of New Grove Missionary Baptist Church. She was a daughter of the late Everett Prewitt and Petunia Lee Bullock Prewitt. She was preceded in death by a brother, Monty Prewitt and a granddaughter, Lexus Massey Wilson.
lakercountry.com
Ambulance involved in injury accident in Monticello
Over the weekend an ambulance was involved in injury accident in neighboring Wayne County, according to Z93 Radio in Monticello. At approximately 5:12 p.m. Saturday, October 1st, the Monticello-Wayne County 911 Dispatch Center began receiving calls reporting a collision with injuries involving a Wayne County EMS unit and a pickup truck at the intersection of North Main Street and the KY 90 bypass.
Comments / 0