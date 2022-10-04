James E. “Jimmy” Anderson, age 75, of Morgantown, Ky. passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born in Tompkinsville, KY on July 25, 1947 to the late Clarence and Ora B. Collins Anderson. He was a member of the VFW Post 5837. Jimmy was a United States Marine where he served as a rifle range instructor at Camp Pendleton, he also served with the military police and was and was a rifle range instructor when appointed to serve in First Infantry in Vietnam. Jimmy was a lifetime carpenter and jack of all trades. He loved his kids and grandkids dearly as well as his dogs and cats. He loved to ride horses and motorcycles. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Mary Ruth Anderson Byrd, Alice Lou Anderson Byrd; sons Jimmy Dewayne Anderson and infant son James Edward Anderson, Jr.

MORGANTOWN, KY ・ 5 HOURS AGO