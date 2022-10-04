Read full article on original website
Celebrity chef Paul Wahlberg hosting event in Carmel for local family
CARMEL, Ind. — People will have a chance to meet celebrity chef Paul Wahlberg this week as he helps raise money for the Light for Levi Foundation. Levi Chisolm survived a near-drowning incident two years ago, when he was just 22 months old. His parents, Meagan and Scott, are hopeful someday he will fully recover.
WISH-TV
bcdemocrat.com
BRIGHT SPOT: Weekend Backpacks receives grant to purchase refrigerator
Brown County Weekend Backpacks Inc. recently received a grant from the Brown County Community Foundation for $750 to purchase a new refrigerator for its food pantry at the Nashville United Methodist Church. The refrigerator is being used to store fresh fruit for students to have for over the weekends. Weekend...
wfyi.org
Indianapolis health care giant must face federal lawsuit alleging Medicare fraud
Indianapolis-based health insurance giant Elevance Health, previously Anthem, Inc., will have to face a federal lawsuit alleging it pocketed at least tens of millions of dollars by submitting inaccurate claims to the U.S. Centers for Medicaid & Medicare Services. The original lawsuit, filed by the U.S. Department of Justice in...
Current Publishing
Carmel High School graduate shakes off nerves to earn spot on ‘The Voice’
Morgan Taylor Koontz began performing in musicals when she was 9. The 2019 Carmel High School graduate has sung solo in public numerous times — such as at CarmelFest Has Talent and at Urban Vines — through the years and was selected as a Songbook Academy finalists in 2019.
bcdemocrat.com
ART BRIEFS: Raffle tickets on sale; Gallery exhibitions and sales; Craft classes open in town
Tickets are on sale for the Brown County Art Guild’s annual raffle, which will be held on Nov. 19. The winner of the raffle will receive the oil painting, “On a Clear Day” by Ronald P. Mack. Tickets are one for $30, two for $50 or five for $100 and can be purchased at the guild.
Inside Indiana Business
Southern Indiana hospice provider acquired
Minnesota-based St. Croix Hospice is expanding its Midwest footprint with its acquisition of Adaptive Hospice LLC in Jeffersonville, the company announced Wednesday. The deal brings Adaptive’s locations in Indianapolis, Jeffersonville and Newburgh under the St. Croix brand, though financial terms are not being disclosed. The acquisition marks St. Croix’s...
horseandrider.com
Strangles at Indiana Horse Boarding Facility
On Oct. 3, an attending veterinarian confirmed a horse positive for strangles at a boarding facility in Hamilton County, Indiana. Five horses are suspected positive, and 17 horses were exposed. The facility is under voluntary quarantine. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the...
wrtv.com
Johnson County food pantry low on food, community steps in
JOHNSON COUNTY — A food pantry in Johnson County is low on food. It has made it difficult for them to provide resources to food insecure senior citizens. Johnson County Senior Services provides a multitude of services ranging from transportation to food services. They even deliver food to those most in need.
Inside Indiana Business
Three Hoosier cities among top 10 for best places
Personal finance website WalletHub has released its list of 2022’s Best Small Cities in America and three central Indiana communities are in the top 10. WalletHub says it compared more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 across 43 key indicators, such as housing costs, school system quality and the crime rate.
wbiw.com
Lawrence County Fire Territory is accepting applications
BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Fire Territory is now accepting applications. The new fire territory is looking for the following qualifications:. If interested in receiving an application, please message the with your email on their Facebook page and an official will make sure you receive an application with further instructions.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Boone County Will Gets its Water for Development from Another Source
All the stories involving Clinton County supplying some of its water to Boone County are not true after the State of Indiana told the Clinton County Commissioners that they would get their water from another source. Commissioners President Jordan Brewer said Tuesday morning. “They knew at some point and time...
bcdemocrat.com
Brown County Homes
The Brown County Democrat is your source for the latest news in and around Brown County, Indiana.
bcdemocrat.com
LETTERS: Your referendum vote counts; Why the CRC matters; Register to vote; Local ministry affected by inflation
‘Your school referendum vote matters’ in midterms. As Nov. 8 (mid-term Election Day) approaches, I would like to make sure that you are aware, on a very important local matter, why it is so important for you to vote in this election. On the ballot this November there will be an opportunity to vote on a local referendum that will majorly impact Brown County schools and their ability to sustain and improve the care and education of our Brown County children.
Legend Says Seven Gates of Hell are in the Midwest and This Indiana Tunnel is One of Them
Legend says to flash your lights before driving through this tunnel. Located in Brazil, Indiana is a tunnel that is so creepy it has been nicknamed Hells Gate Tunnel. Legend says there are seven gates to hell located throughout the Wabash Valley, and this tunnel is said to be one of them.
multihousingnews.com
Senior Community Opens Near Indianapolis
Sterling Group developed the 126-unit property in Franklin, Ind. Astral at Franklin, a 126-unit senior housing community in Franklin, Ind., has officially opened its doors to residents. Sterling Group developed the $32 million project together with Nelson Construction and American Structurepoint. Franciscan Advisory Services will be the managing company. The...
wbiw.com
Rescue Robin set to campout for 30 days or raise $30,000 for the White River Humane Society
BEDFORD – The Rescue Robin Fundraiser is underway, and set to hunker down for 30 days or $30,000 raised for the White River Humane Society, from October first through 31st in the Rural King parking lot on James Avenue. “Our goal last year was $20,000, and we passed that...
WANE-TV
Yelp: Indiana ranks twice in list of 100 best taco spots
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Yelp has compiled a list of the best places to eat tacos, and Indiana shows up twice in the rankings. The new rankings, “Yelp’s Top 100 Taco Spots in America” include two restaurants in Indianapolis that specialize in traditional Mexican dishes. Tlaolli was...
The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History
The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
WISH-TV
Cinnaholic opens first Indiana location in Carmel
You can now refer to yourself as a “Cinnaholic” thanks to this bakery made for people like you in mind, and it gets even better because everything on the menu is vegan, dairy and lactose-free. That means just about anyone can enjoy these delicious desserts. The first Cinnaholic...
