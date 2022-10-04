ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

Related
WTHR

Celebrity chef Paul Wahlberg hosting event in Carmel for local family

CARMEL, Ind. — People will have a chance to meet celebrity chef Paul Wahlberg this week as he helps raise money for the Light for Levi Foundation. Levi Chisolm survived a near-drowning incident two years ago, when he was just 22 months old. His parents, Meagan and Scott, are hopeful someday he will fully recover.
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

Celebrity chef hosts Light for Levi fundraiser in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The first of two Light for Levi Foundation fundraisers kicks off Thursday evening at the Wahlburgers restaurant in Carmel. Levi Chisholm sustained severe brain damage after a drowning accident with his twin sister, Lainey, when they were 22 months old. The Chisholm family started the...
CARMEL, IN
bcdemocrat.com

BRIGHT SPOT: Weekend Backpacks receives grant to purchase refrigerator

Brown County Weekend Backpacks Inc. recently received a grant from the Brown County Community Foundation for $750 to purchase a new refrigerator for its food pantry at the Nashville United Methodist Church. The refrigerator is being used to store fresh fruit for students to have for over the weekends. Weekend...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
Nashville, IN
City
San Diego, CA
Nashville, IN
Business
Local
Indiana Business
San Diego, CA
Business
Inside Indiana Business

Southern Indiana hospice provider acquired

Minnesota-based St. Croix Hospice is expanding its Midwest footprint with its acquisition of Adaptive Hospice LLC in Jeffersonville, the company announced Wednesday. The deal brings Adaptive’s locations in Indianapolis, Jeffersonville and Newburgh under the St. Croix brand, though financial terms are not being disclosed. The acquisition marks St. Croix’s...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
horseandrider.com

Strangles at Indiana Horse Boarding Facility

On Oct. 3, an attending veterinarian confirmed a horse positive for strangles at a boarding facility in Hamilton County, Indiana. Five horses are suspected positive, and 17 horses were exposed. The facility is under voluntary quarantine. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#National Competition#Women Entrepreneurs#Briefs#Business Services#Enterprise Software#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Women S Fast Pitch#Bussert Medical Inc
wrtv.com

Johnson County food pantry low on food, community steps in

JOHNSON COUNTY — A food pantry in Johnson County is low on food. It has made it difficult for them to provide resources to food insecure senior citizens. Johnson County Senior Services provides a multitude of services ranging from transportation to food services. They even deliver food to those most in need.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Three Hoosier cities among top 10 for best places

Personal finance website WalletHub has released its list of 2022’s Best Small Cities in America and three central Indiana communities are in the top 10. WalletHub says it compared more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 across 43 key indicators, such as housing costs, school system quality and the crime rate.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Lawrence County Fire Territory is accepting applications

BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Fire Territory is now accepting applications. The new fire territory is looking for the following qualifications:. If interested in receiving an application, please message the with your email on their Facebook page and an official will make sure you receive an application with further instructions.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Boone County Will Gets its Water for Development from Another Source

All the stories involving Clinton County supplying some of its water to Boone County are not true after the State of Indiana told the Clinton County Commissioners that they would get their water from another source. Commissioners President Jordan Brewer said Tuesday morning. “They knew at some point and time...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
bcdemocrat.com

Brown County Homes

The Brown County Democrat is your source for the latest news in and around Brown County, Indiana.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
bcdemocrat.com

LETTERS: Your referendum vote counts; Why the CRC matters; Register to vote; Local ministry affected by inflation

‘Your school referendum vote matters’ in midterms. As Nov. 8 (mid-term Election Day) approaches, I would like to make sure that you are aware, on a very important local matter, why it is so important for you to vote in this election. On the ballot this November there will be an opportunity to vote on a local referendum that will majorly impact Brown County schools and their ability to sustain and improve the care and education of our Brown County children.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
multihousingnews.com

Senior Community Opens Near Indianapolis

Sterling Group developed the 126-unit property in Franklin, Ind. Astral at Franklin, a 126-unit senior housing community in Franklin, Ind., has officially opened its doors to residents. Sterling Group developed the $32 million project together with Nelson Construction and American Structurepoint. Franciscan Advisory Services will be the managing company. The...
FRANKLIN, IN
WANE-TV

Yelp: Indiana ranks twice in list of 100 best taco spots

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Yelp has compiled a list of the best places to eat tacos, and Indiana shows up twice in the rankings. The new rankings, “Yelp’s Top 100 Taco Spots in America” include two restaurants in Indianapolis that specialize in traditional Mexican dishes. Tlaolli was...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KISS 106

The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History

The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Cinnaholic opens first Indiana location in Carmel

You can now refer to yourself as a “Cinnaholic” thanks to this bakery made for people like you in mind, and it gets even better because everything on the menu is vegan, dairy and lactose-free. That means just about anyone can enjoy these delicious desserts. The first Cinnaholic...
CARMEL, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy