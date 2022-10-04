ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Db13
2d ago

i worked there for years and i can tell you that the patients and law enforcement from every city depended on this psych emergency department its going to be a lot of individuals that are just going to be transported to jail because they have no other answer for them i feel for the community

Tamara Dozier
2d ago

It wouldn't be great loss. The police took my brother on a suicide call. They released him and said nothing was wrong with him. Guess who committed suicide later that month.

deb1kryan
2d ago

Absolutely!!!! I was assaulted, they did nothing to the woman, who suffers from psychosis!!!! Don’t close this ER, we have too many people who need help!!!!

