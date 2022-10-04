Moose on Mass. Pike in Westfield struck and killed, driver uninjured

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A tractor-trailer struck and killed a moose along the Massachusetts Turnpike in Westfield Tuesday morning.

Massachusetts State Police Lieutenant Paul Sullivan told 22News, at around 6:30 a.m. a 2016 Volvo tractor-trailer truck struck and killed a moose standing on the road of I-90 in Westfield. The tractor-trailer had serious front-end damage.

The 61-year-old man driving the tractor-trailer is from Johnstown, New York, and was uninjured.

“It’s seasonal, just like deer and bears. It’s getting to be that mating season so the males will start to wander,” said State Police Sergeant Michael O’Neil. “Just be more cognizant that there could be an animal near the road or in the road, especially at night when visibility is much reduced.”

The moose carcass was donated to a Veteran’s Association and Environmental Police were able to secure the moose’s head for biological examination.

Brake for Moose

There is an increase in moose activity in the early morning and evening hours during their breeding season in September and October. MassWildlife is reminding drivers to stay alert and brake when you see a moose in or near the road. Moose are less likely to move from the road.

They can also be difficult to see in low light due to their dark color and height. Their eyes rarely shine like deer eyes because they are most likely above the headlight level.

Report a collision with a moose to Environmental Police at 1-800-632-8075.

