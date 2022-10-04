Read full article on original website
A Jacksonville grandmother was found dead in the street. 6 years later, her son searches for answers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Investigators are still searching for whoever hit and killed a local nurse in 2016 while she was crossing Merril Road in Arlington. It’s been six years but now her son is opening up to News4JAX about their need for answers. Helen Schafer, 61, was a...
Missing 7-year-old boy found safe, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A missing 7-year-old boy was found safe, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. Police said they were called just after 8 a.m. to the area of University Boulevard West and Patsy Anne Drive in reference to a missing child. Family members told police that the...
Four incidents of gunfire in the northeastern area of Lake City, one home struck
LAKE CITY, Fla. — On Wednesday, Oct. 5, between 8:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., Lake City police responded to multiple reports of gunfire in the northeastern area of the city. Officers were unable to locate the source of the gunshots at three of the reported areas and didn’t find witnesses, damaged property or shell casings.
JSO Dive Team pulls body from pond after witnesses hear man screaming at complex on Jacksonville’s Southside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found dead in a pond on Jacksonville’s Southside Tuesday morning after witnesses called 911 when they heard screaming coming from the water, said Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit Sgt. James Hopely. Witnesses called 911 around 4:57 a.m. after they heard a...
‘Why my son?’: Stricken twice by gun violence, mother IDs 17-year-old found shot to death in Woodstock neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville mother on Wednesday identified the person found shot to death a week ago in the parking lot of a Woodstock apartment complex as a 17-year-old named Elijah McDonald. No arrests have been announced by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. When News4JAX spoke with McDonald’s mother,...
Have you seen this suspect wanted in possible connection to armed robberies in the Arlington area?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Multiple armed robberies that have taken place in the Arlington area have residents concerned. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has been investigating these robberies and is now asking for the community’s help. During the reported crimes, the suspect entered the businesses armed with a handgun...
Police: Man shot in the head Monday night in Wesconnett area of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his mid-30s was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the head in the Wesconnett area of Jacksonville Monday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The incident took place in the 5500 block of Cabot Drive, JSO said. Police were...
"It was shocking": Neighbors push for action after two die in Cracker Swamp Road car crash during Hurricane Ian
EAST PALATKA, Fla. — Five glowing flowers and a baseball cap form a memorial for two lives lost on Cracker Swamp Road on Friday during Hurricane Ian flooding. For some neighbors, it's two lives that could've been easily saved, and if anything, they're hoping it's a call to action.
Body found in Hardee County floodwaters possibly Jacksonville passenger from SUV that was swept away
ZOLFO SPRINGS, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are working to determine if a body found in floodwaters in Hardee County was a person from inside an SUV that was swept away amid the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Troopers said it happened on Sept. 30 when an SUV was...
Crash in Bradford County left one person in critical condition
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Bradford County left an 18-year-old in critical condition. The driver was traveling westbound on SR 100 on Wednesday. This is when they entered the eastbound lane of travel to pass traffic. The driver did not have enough room or time to pass and...
FHP reports student injuries after DCPS school bus collides with box truck
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Duval County school bus transporting 35 Douglas Anderson School of the Arts students crashed into the rear of a truck stopped in traffic this morning. On Oct. 5, the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash at around 8:15 a.m. on Interstate 95 just south of 8th Street in Jacksonville.
Man falls off Shave Bridge following crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 46-year-old Yulee man is dead after he fell from a Fernandina Bridge on Wednesday. The Florida Highway Patrol says the man had a medical issue as he was driving a U-Haul truck eastbound on State Road 200 crossing the ICW Bridge. He ran off the road and collided into the concrete barrier. FHP says the man then got out of the vehicle and leaned on the barrier before falling more than 50 feet over the wall into the grass below. He did not survive the fall.
Two missing teens found safe in Clay County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update: The teens mentioned in this story have been found safe. he Clay County Sheriff's Office is searching for two missing teens on Wednesday morning. Deputies are asking for help from the public locating 17-year-old Catherine Elizabeth Kelly and 16-year-old Kaylah Jo Hout. They both went missing from the Orange Park area.
Jacksonville officer survives shooting, suspect found dead after jump from Dames Point Bridge
Jacksonville, Fl — UPDATE: JSO has identified the suspect as 37-year-old Charlie Brown. One neighbor told Action News Jax he heard five gunshots late last night. Another woman said she’s lived in the neighborhood since 1999. When she heard the gunshots, she ran to her bedroom for safety.
Apartment fire on Jacksonville’s Westside
Jacksonville, Fla. — Action News Jax has a crew on the Westside where the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department just put out a fire at an apartment complex that’s under construction. The complex is located near Jammes Road and Sweetbay Lane. A JFRD spokesman said three buildings were...
Suspect in custody after shooting man in the head
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that on Monday, Oct. 3 at approximately 6 p.m. a male victim in his 30′s was shot in the head. JSO reports that the victim was found in front of his home at 5500 Cabot Drive North. He was rushed to a local hospital where he is in critical condition and undergoing surgery.
Man who shot officer dies after jumping from Dames Point Bridge following 20-mile chase: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is dead after shooting a Jacksonville police officer and leading law enforcement officers on a 20-mile chase Sunday night before jumping off the Dames Point Bridge, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officials said it started with an attempted burglary around 10:50 p.m....
