News4Jax.com

Missing 7-year-old boy found safe, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A missing 7-year-old boy was found safe, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. Police said they were called just after 8 a.m. to the area of University Boulevard West and Patsy Anne Drive in reference to a missing child. Family members told police that the...
First Coast News

Man falls off Shave Bridge following crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 46-year-old Yulee man is dead after he fell from a Fernandina Bridge on Wednesday. The Florida Highway Patrol says the man had a medical issue as he was driving a U-Haul truck eastbound on State Road 200 crossing the ICW Bridge. He ran off the road and collided into the concrete barrier. FHP says the man then got out of the vehicle and leaned on the barrier before falling more than 50 feet over the wall into the grass below. He did not survive the fall.
First Coast News

Two missing teens found safe in Clay County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update: The teens mentioned in this story have been found safe. he Clay County Sheriff's Office is searching for two missing teens on Wednesday morning. Deputies are asking for help from the public locating 17-year-old Catherine Elizabeth Kelly and 16-year-old Kaylah Jo Hout. They both went missing from the Orange Park area.
Action News Jax

Apartment fire on Jacksonville’s Westside

Jacksonville, Fla. — Action News Jax has a crew on the Westside where the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department just put out a fire at an apartment complex that’s under construction. The complex is located near Jammes Road and Sweetbay Lane. A JFRD spokesman said three buildings were...
Action News Jax

Suspect in custody after shooting man in the head

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that on Monday, Oct. 3 at approximately 6 p.m. a male victim in his 30′s was shot in the head. JSO reports that the victim was found in front of his home at 5500 Cabot Drive North. He was rushed to a local hospital where he is in critical condition and undergoing surgery.
