Read full article on original website
Related
ucbjournal.com
UCBJ Lists: Putnam County’s top residential transactions in August 2022
PUTNAM COUNTY – The luxury housing market remained level in August with six houses again selling for above the $700,000 mark. The top homes were all located in the eastern half of the county stretching from central Cookeville to Glade Creek. The top home sold sits on 84.11 acres...
newstalk941.com
Retail Consultant Says Several National Companies Are Interested In Livingston
Several national chains have expressed interest in moving to Livingston. That is according to Retail Consultant Kyle Cofer who was hired by the city earlier this year. Cofer said a sandwich shop, coffee company, chicken restaurant and shoe business have all explored sites. “We look at everything through the eyes...
Middle Tennessee cities issue burn bans as dry stretch continues
Dry conditions, low humidity, and wind are a perfect recipe to spark a fire, prompting several cities across Middle Tennessee to place bans on burning.
newstalk941.com
Cookeville Fire Department Responds To Tuesday Fire On North Dixie Avenue
Cookeville Fire Department responded to a second structure fire on Tuesday around 6 p.m. Lieutenant Zachary Womack said the fire was at a residence located on North Dixie Avenue north of Tennessee Tech’s campus. After arriving on the scene and seeing visible smoke and flames, Womack said they determined the fire was coming from the basement area of the abandoned home. The source of the fire is still unknown.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ucbjournal.com
Chick-fil-A Inc. says Crossville experience has exceeded expectations
Crossville – On Sept. 1 Chick-fil-A opened a restaurant in Crossville. Since that day, traffic has been steady into the restaurant with lines feeding onto N. Main St., parking at full capacity and happy customers exiting the front doors. At the time, the restaurant joined more than 20 other Chick-fil-A restaurants serving the wider Knoxville and Upper Cumberland market.
bbbtv12.com
Fatal Two Vehicle Accident Shuts Down I-40 Westbound for Hours
Around midnight Thursday Interstate 40 at the westbound River bridge Crossing between Kingston and Midtown was shut down for hours following a head-on crash after one vehicle allegedly got on the interstate at the Midtown exit and went Eastbound in the westbound Lane striking another car head on killing one person and trapping one person inside. The Tennessee Highway Patrol Report states that a 2016 Chevrolet Sonic Driven by 59-year-old Eric White from Harriman was heading the wrong way on the Interstate when he collided with a 2017 Subaru driven by a 30-year-old from Simpsonville South Carolina. White was killed at the scene while the other driver whose car was on its top was extricated from the crash and sent to The U.T. Medical Center by Ambulance with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
I-24 projects aim to improve commute between Murfreesboro, Nashville
Drivers who use Interstate 24 between Murfreesboro and Nashville are no strangers to its daily challenges.
Crossville couple donates land along Obed river for conservation
A half a mile stretch of land across 32 acres has been donated as a conservation easement by a Crossville couple to protect a river in Cumberland County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
First responders free person trapped after Knox County crash
First responders helped a person trapped in a vehicle after it flipped on Norris Freeway in Knox County according to Rural Metro Fire Department.
ucbjournal.com
Biz Foundry to host “Start Here Pitch Competition”
Cookeville – The Biz Foundry, in cooperation with Highlands Careerfest will be hosting the “Start Here Pitch Competition” on Thurs. Nov. 17 from 8 a.m. to noon at 114 N. Cedar Ave. in Cookeville. Startups on the local, regional or national level are invited to apply. The...
newstalk941.com
Six Applicants Apply For The Livingston Police Chief Position
Six people will be considered for the vacant Livingston police chief position. Municipal Management Consultant Warren Nevad updated the Livingston Board of Aldermen Monday night. Nevad said six applications were submitted over a six week time frame. “So our next step is our police consultant and myself will screen the...
ucbjournal.com
Sixth annual Tennessee STEAM Festival brings science to life
Variety of statewide events and activities for all ages, Oct. 14-23 Murfreesboro – Science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) will come to life at events and activities across the state during the 6th annual Tennessee STEAM Festival, taking place Oct. 14-23. The Festival was founded by the Discovery...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hartsville resident found dead following apartment fire
Authorities are investigating after a person was found dead following an apartment fire in Trousdale County.
Investigation underway after body found on Watts Bar Lake
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway after a body was found in Watts Bar lake. TWRA officers responded to Watts Bar Lake around 1:30 p.m. on Oct 6 for a report of “an overdue boater.” While on the way, officers received a second 911 call that a citizen had found the boat. Wildlife […]
Surveillance shows two individuals by Sumner Co. courthouse during August fire
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is continuing its investigation into the fire that took place at the new Sumner County Courthouse in Gallatin on August 7.
Parking lot charges man $173 in tickets for a truck. He says it isn't his.
The problem for an Overton County man is he said he's never parked in the lots for which he got tickets.
dicksonpost.com
Tennessee adds new Savage Gulf State Park
Tennessee has a new addition to its parks system, Savage Gulf State Park, the state’s 57th. The 19,000-acre park is located in Grundy and Sequatchie counties. The rugged mountainous area is noted for its waterfalls, unique rock formations and spectacular vistas.
ucbjournal.com
UCDD offers relative caregiver, housing assistance
Are you raising a relative child or need housing assistance?. For more information on assistance and support, please contact Melissa Allison at the Upper Cumberland Development District toll-free at 1-877-275-8233. A support group meeting will be held for relatives that are caring for relative children during this month. Please contact...
newstalk941.com
Cookeville Fire Department Responds To Fire On S. Willow Tuesday Morning
Cookeville Fire Department crews responded to a commercial fire on South Willow Avenue in less than a minute Tuesday morning. Lieutenant Zachary Womack said the fire at the electronic repair shop began around 11:20 a.m. “We found the fire in the middle of the building, got a pretty quick knockdown...
Former Tennessee politician sentenced for using COVID-19 funds on Bitcoin
A Spring City man who previously served as a Rhea County Executive has been sentenced and charged to pay over $680 thousand after he admitted to using using federal COVID-19 aid for himself back in April.
Comments / 0