Putnam County, TN

newstalk941.com

Cookeville Fire Department Responds To Tuesday Fire On North Dixie Avenue

Cookeville Fire Department responded to a second structure fire on Tuesday around 6 p.m. Lieutenant Zachary Womack said the fire was at a residence located on North Dixie Avenue north of Tennessee Tech’s campus. After arriving on the scene and seeing visible smoke and flames, Womack said they determined the fire was coming from the basement area of the abandoned home. The source of the fire is still unknown.
COOKEVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

Chick-fil-A Inc. says Crossville experience has exceeded expectations

Crossville – On Sept. 1 Chick-fil-A opened a restaurant in Crossville. Since that day, traffic has been steady into the restaurant with lines feeding onto N. Main St., parking at full capacity and happy customers exiting the front doors. At the time, the restaurant joined more than 20 other Chick-fil-A restaurants serving the wider Knoxville and Upper Cumberland market.
CROSSVILLE, TN
bbbtv12.com

Fatal Two Vehicle Accident Shuts Down I-40 Westbound for Hours

Around midnight Thursday Interstate 40 at the westbound River bridge Crossing between Kingston and Midtown was shut down for hours following a head-on crash after one vehicle allegedly got on the interstate at the Midtown exit and went Eastbound in the westbound Lane striking another car head on killing one person and trapping one person inside. The Tennessee Highway Patrol Report states that a 2016 Chevrolet Sonic Driven by 59-year-old Eric White from Harriman was heading the wrong way on the Interstate when he collided with a 2017 Subaru driven by a 30-year-old from Simpsonville South Carolina. White was killed at the scene while the other driver whose car was on its top was extricated from the crash and sent to The U.T. Medical Center by Ambulance with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
KINGSTON, TN
ucbjournal.com

Biz Foundry to host “Start Here Pitch Competition”

Cookeville – The Biz Foundry, in cooperation with Highlands Careerfest will be hosting the “Start Here Pitch Competition” on Thurs. Nov. 17 from 8 a.m. to noon at 114 N. Cedar Ave. in Cookeville. Startups on the local, regional or national level are invited to apply. The...
COOKEVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

Six Applicants Apply For The Livingston Police Chief Position

Six people will be considered for the vacant Livingston police chief position. Municipal Management Consultant Warren Nevad updated the Livingston Board of Aldermen Monday night. Nevad said six applications were submitted over a six week time frame. “So our next step is our police consultant and myself will screen the...
LIVINGSTON, TN
ucbjournal.com

Sixth annual Tennessee STEAM Festival brings science to life

Variety of statewide events and activities for all ages, Oct. 14-23 Murfreesboro – Science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) will come to life at events and activities across the state during the 6th annual Tennessee STEAM Festival, taking place Oct. 14-23. The Festival was founded by the Discovery...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WATE

Investigation underway after body found on Watts Bar Lake

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway after a body was found in Watts Bar lake. TWRA officers responded to Watts Bar Lake around 1:30 p.m. on Oct 6 for a report of “an overdue boater.” While on the way, officers received a second 911 call that a citizen had found the boat. Wildlife […]
RHEA COUNTY, TN
dicksonpost.com

Tennessee adds new Savage Gulf State Park

Tennessee has a new addition to its parks system, Savage Gulf State Park, the state’s 57th. The 19,000-acre park is located in Grundy and Sequatchie counties. The rugged mountainous area is noted for its waterfalls, unique rock formations and spectacular vistas.
TENNESSEE STATE
ucbjournal.com

UCDD offers relative caregiver, housing assistance

Are you raising a relative child or need housing assistance?. For more information on assistance and support, please contact Melissa Allison at the Upper Cumberland Development District toll-free at 1-877-275-8233. A support group meeting will be held for relatives that are caring for relative children during this month. Please contact...
COOKEVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

Cookeville Fire Department Responds To Fire On S. Willow Tuesday Morning

Cookeville Fire Department crews responded to a commercial fire on South Willow Avenue in less than a minute Tuesday morning. Lieutenant Zachary Womack said the fire at the electronic repair shop began around 11:20 a.m. “We found the fire in the middle of the building, got a pretty quick knockdown...
COOKEVILLE, TN

