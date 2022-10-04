Read full article on original website
Energy Drinks Test Direct-to-Consumer Route to Sharpen Customer Insights
As new food and beverage brands hit the market, those that gather the most information about consumer reactions and desires early on have the best shot at success. Consequently, many emerging brands are leveraging direct-to-consumer (D2C) online shops to refine their products in a nimbler way than was possible before the rise of eCommerce.
Lighting Manufacturer Halco Launches B2B eCommerce Site
Digital commerce agency Echidna announced Monday (Oct. 3) that the B2B eCommerce and customer self-service website it built for lighting solutions manufacturer Halco Lighting Technologies has launched. The site delivers streamlined eCommerce operations, enriched data and deep integration with Halco’s Epicor Eclipse enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, helping the company...
How liquor brands are shrugging off the family-run ethos to better diversify their workforces
Studies have frequently shown that ethnic and gender diversity on executive teams results in financial outperformance for the companies that are more inclusive. That data makes the business case for strengthening diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) an easy sell at alcohol producer Constellation Brands, where top leaders say the need is even more pronounced for consumer-driven brands. People want to see themselves in the brands they buy, Constellation contends, and thus diversity of thought internally will be well received externally.
Columbia Care Launches New Cannabis-Infused Edibles Brand In These Six Markets
Columbia Care Inc. CCHW CCHW CCHWF 3LP has launched its new cannabis-infused edibles brand, Hedy, in six markets. A variety of fast-acting chocolates and gummies are now available in Arizona, Colorado, Delaware, Massachusetts, Missouri and Virginia. Hedy gummies will be available in three flavors, including cherry lime, green apple and...
hospitalitytech.com
At MURTEC Executive Summit: Fresh Ideas to Attract, Reward and Keep High-Value Customers
Restaurant executives attending MURTEC Executive Summit will learn how savvy brands are leveraging fresh ideas to build long-term customer relationships in the not-to-be missed session, Lifetime Loyalty: Fresh Ideas to Attract, Reward, and Keep High-Value Customers. Panelists include:. Susan Lucas, SVP of Technology at Cooper's Hawk. Dani Kimble, CMO, Menches...
Macro Challenges Drive More Business to Full-Blown Payments Automation
In payments, change is slow, and then it happens quickly. That’s especially true in business-to-business (B2B) payments, where “the check is in the mail” gives way to the invoices sent by email, which then gives way to the embedded payment options that link accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) departments — and buyers and sellers — in automatic fashion.
Phys.org
Beyond likes, shares, and comments: How can brands use social media to stimulate both engagement and sales?
Researchers from Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam published a new article that examines the impact of owned social media on customer engagement and sales. The study, forthcoming in the Journal of Marketing, is authored by Georgia Liadeli, Francesca Sotgiu, and Peeter W.J. Verlegh. With more than 3 billion social media users worldwide,...
US Banks Plan 2023 Investments in Receipt Data Innovation
US Banks Plan 2023 Investments in Receipt Data Innovation. Collaboration between retailers, financial institutions (FIs) and FinTechs powers the rich, seamless commerce and banking experiences today’s digitally-savvy consumers expect. Often, this includes leveraging the full value of item-level receipt data in a simple, secure way to better engage with merchants and consumers.
What 2014 Teaches Us About the Future of Payments and the Digital Economy
In 1963, Nobel-prize winning physicist Dennis Gabor wrote that the future can’t be predicted, but it can be invented. Gabor, who won the Nobel for inventing the hologram, explained in his book, “Inventing the Future,” that it is humankind’s ability to invent that shapes the future, even though its impact remains unknown at the moment of its creation.
TechCrunch
Spotify acquires content moderation tech company Kinzen to address platform safety issues
Founded in 2017 by Áine Kerr, Mark Little and Paul Watson, Kinzen’s mission has focused on protecting public conversations from “dangerous misinformation and harmful content,” according to its website. This is an area Spotify has had direct experience with due to the controversy over its top...
Amazon $150M Capital Fund Targets Minority-Run Startups
Amazon is launching a new initiative that seeks to support entrepreneurs from underrepresented backgrounds with venture capital (VC) funding. The Catalytic Capital initiative will invest $150 million into VC funds, accelerators, incubators and venture studios that provide funding to entrepreneurs from marginalized environments, generally at the pre-seed and seed stages of VC funding, according to a Wednesday (Oct. 5) press release.
ffnews.com
Curve and Fidesmo join forces to meet growing demand for wearable payments
Curve, the financial super app which empowers customers to understand and master their finances by combining all debit, credit and loyalty cards into one, has today announced a partnership agreement with wearable payments enablement leader Fidesmo. Curve is on a mission to give customers financial freedom by simplifying...
NFL・
salestechstar.com
SmarterCommerce Retail, Ecommerce and Payments Achieves Oracle Validated Integration with JD Edwards EnterpriseOne Expertise for Delivering Proven, Repeatable Integration
SmarterCommerce offers customers unified commerce solutions for ecommerce, payment and retail initiatives with virtually seamless connection to JD Edwards EnterpriseOne. SmarterCommerce, a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), announced that it has achieved Oracle Validated Integration with JD Edwards EnterpriseOne Expertise for SmarterCommerce Retail Point of Sale (POS), Ecommerce, and Payment Processing. SmarterCommerce digital commerce, retail point of sale (POS), and payment processing capabilities for credit cards, ACH and alternative payments deliver a comprehensive solution that enables organizations to engage with their customers across key sales channels.
retailleader.com
Movers & Shakers: Chicos, Peloton, Target and Other Retailers Shuffle Key Positions
Chico’s FAS on Sept. 15 appointed executive Christine Munnelly to the role of senior vice president of merchandising and design at Soma, its intimate apparel boutique. In the new role, Munnelly will be tasked with overseeing the product, design and strategy for Soma, according to a release. She will report directly to Chico’s FAS CEO and President Molly Langerstein. Munnelly most recently worked at Ascena, where she was the senior vice president of merchandising. She previously had roles at Ann Taylor and LOFT and at New York and Company, the release said.
EXCLUSIVE: Here's What Cannabis Consumers Are Looking For When Using The Plant For Mental, Physical Wellness Reasons
Dig Insights, a tech-enabled insight and strategy consultancy that offers cannabis companies “smarter insights across the innovation lifecycle,” and Upsiide, its proprietary innovation insights platform focused on helping researchers and marketers test ideas in a new, clever way, conducted a consumer survey focused on “wellness cannabis consumers” during the latest Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago last September.
With Mortgage Rates Rising, Builders are Unloading Homes to Investors
As mortgage rates reach their highest level in 15 years — more than double what they were a year ago — it’s not just potential homebuyers feeling the pinch. Homebuilders are feeling the pain, too. In an effort to free themselves from inventory burden, builders are suddenly...
hospitalitytech.com
STUDY: Half of Small Businesses are Open to Investing in New Tech
Hello Alice and Square unveiled a new study to outline the challenges and opportunities faced by Hispanic-owned small businesses and to provide resources to meet their needs. Hello Alice, the free platform helping over one million small businesses grow, released this latest survey report in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. The survey was conducted in partnership with Square, the technology company helping sellers of all sizes run and grow their businesses, and The United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC).
Cool Cats NFT to Expand Web3 Gaming Offerings with Strategic Investment from Animoca Brands
Cool Cats has received an undisclosed amount of strategic investment from blockchain gaming giant Animoca Brands. The exciting partnership will see Cool Cats expanding its Web3 gaming offerings by tapping into Animoca’s deep gaming expertise. About Cool Cats’ partnership with Animoca Brands. Cool Cats Group LLC, the company...
Companies Are Reporting Dropping Degree Requirements And Shifting To Skill-Based Hiring, But Credibility Still Looms As An Issue — A Boon For Edtech Platform Players Like Amesite (NASDAQ: AMST)?
The talent shortage just in the information technology (IT) and cybersecurity industries has put pressure on already-overwhelmed IT businesses. An estimated 3.5 million cybersecurity jobs went unfilled in 2021 worldwide. The overall number of job openings in June was 10.7 million compared to 5.9 million unemployed, according to the U.S....
TILT Debuts Social Impact Driven Brand Black Buddha Cannabis In Massachusetts, This State Is Next
TILT Holdings Inc. TILT TLLTF announced on Thursday the Massachusetts launch of Black Buddha Cannabis, a Black and woman-owned and led environmentally conscious, social impact-driven cannabis wellness brand. What Happened?. The products of the initial experience-based product line, Blyss, are primarily built around a Sativa-leaning, hybrid flower with an array...
