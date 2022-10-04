Chico’s FAS on Sept. 15 appointed executive Christine Munnelly to the role of senior vice president of merchandising and design at Soma, its intimate apparel boutique. In the new role, Munnelly will be tasked with overseeing the product, design and strategy for Soma, according to a release. She will report directly to Chico’s FAS CEO and President Molly Langerstein. Munnelly most recently worked at Ascena, where she was the senior vice president of merchandising. She previously had roles at Ann Taylor and LOFT and at New York and Company, the release said.

BUSINESS ・ 14 HOURS AGO