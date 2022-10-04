In the most recent episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T broke down the dynamics and factors that may have affected the promo cut by Saraya (formerly WWE’s Paige) for her start with AEW — an execution that the wrestler herself described as “rusty.” Booker described his view on some of the obstacles faced in shooting these type of segments but expressed some optimism for Saraya’s return to the ring (via Wrestling Inc). You can read a few highlights from Booker T and watch the full episode below.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO