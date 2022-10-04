Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Field Hockey: Danson’s success not a surprise to teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?Alex RosadoAlbany, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain opening new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersRotterdam, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen WaltersNorth Greenbush, NY
Opinion: solutions for Glenville Bridge truck accidentsCarol DurantGlenville, NY
Related
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
– WWE taped the following matchups for this week’s edition of Main Event prior to Raw, per WrestlingInc.com. * Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs beat R-Truth and Shelton Benjamin. * Fallon Henley beat Dana Brooke.
411mania.com
Various News: More Notes on Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, Next Impact Plus Show, Johnny Rodz Chats With Brisco & Bradshaw
– PWInsider reports that the Knockouts Championship contract signing featuring Jordynne Grace and Masha Slamovich will headline tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. Their title match is scheduled for Bound for GLory tomorrow on pay-per-view. Also, tonight’s show will be dedicated to the late Antonio Inoki.
411mania.com
WWE May Be Changing RAW Announce Team For Season Premiere
A new report from Wrestlevotes suggests that WWE may be making some changes to the RAW announce team for the season premiere this Monday. The current team includes Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. However, Saxton was included on the NXT team this past Tuesday. It was also noted...
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * Fallon Henley and Sol Ruca def. Kiana James and Arianna Grace. There was also a segment showing the 2022 Performance Center...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
411mania.com
Updated WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Card
WWE has an updated lineup for NXT Halloween Havoc after this week’s episode of NXT. You can see the latest card below for the show, which takes place on October 22 and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:. * NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov vs....
411mania.com
AEW News: Tony Khan Set For TSN Appearance, Pre-Sale Code For Upcoming Indianapolis Taping, Highlights From Last Night’s Dynamite
– AEW CEO Tony Khan will appear on TSN later today (12:30 PM ET) to hype AEW’s upcoming debut in Toronto for next week’s Dynamite. – Tickets for the November 30 episode of Dynamite are now available in a pre-sale with the code 2XJCRT. Tickets go on sale for the general public tomorrow.
411mania.com
Trey Miguel Reflects on Winning X-Division Title At Bound For Glory 2021, Reign As Champion
Trey Miguel won the Impact X-Division Championship a year ago at Bound For Glory, and he recently reflected on the match and his title reign. Miguel spoke with PWMania for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below:. On winning the X-Division Title at BFG 2021: “Man,...
411mania.com
Update On NXT Wrestlers Reportedly Set For WWE Main Roster (SPOILERS)
Both Fightful Select and PWInsider report that Legado del Fantasma are set to debut on the WWE main roster, specifically as part of the Smackdown brand. That includes Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Raul Mendoza and Elektra Lopez, who were all written off NXT recently. The plan at the time was to bring them to RAW or Smackdown, and it seems Smackdown was selected.
IN THIS ARTICLE
411mania.com
This Week’s Before the Impact Is Online
Juice Robinson battles Alex Zayne on this week’s Before the Impact, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below which kicks off at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT and is described as follows:. Bullet Club’s Juice Robinson takes on Alex Zayne in a first time ever...
411mania.com
AEW Announcer Didn’t Think Tracy Williams’ Nickname Was Real
In a post on Twitter, referee Bryce Remsburg revealed he had to talk announcer Dasha Kuret into saying Tracy Williams’ nickname because she didn’t think it was real. Williams, a former ROH wrestler who appeared on last Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation, goes by the nickname ‘Hot Sauce.’
411mania.com
AEW News: MJF Praises Recent WWE Hire, Eddie Kingston On Which Match Influenced Him, Control Center For Tonight’s Dynamite
– As previously reported, WWE hired former Marvel Comics writer Rob Fee as the Director of Longterm Creative. In a post on Twitter, MJF praised the decision. He wrote: “[email protected] is salt of the earth.”. – Eddie Kingston recently shared the match that influenced him as a wrestler:...
411mania.com
Saraya Praises Willow Nightingale After Dynamite, Takes Shot at Britt Baker
Saraya is a big fan of Willow Nightingale, praising the AEW roster member after this week’s Dynamite while also firing a shot at Britt Baker. As noted, Saraya was in the corner of Nightingale, Toni Storm and Athena for their win over Baker’s allies of Serena Deeb, Jamie Hayter, and Penelope Ford. Baker and Saraya brawled after the match.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
411mania.com
Hamilton’s wXw Femmes Fatales 2022 10.01.2022 Review
Elijah Blum pinned Gulyas Jr. in 6:09 (**¾) Femmes Fatales 2022 First Round: Killer Kelly pinned Iva Kolasky in 9:29 (***¼) Femmes Fatales 2022 First Round: Anastasia Bardot pinned Orsi in 5:57 (**¾) Femmes Fatales 2022 First Round: Aliss Ink pinned Nicky Foxley in 3:08 (**½)
411mania.com
WWE News: This Is Awesome Relives WWE Wedding Mayhem, More Battle of the Brands on UpUpDownDown, Top 10 Extreme Rules 2021 Moments
– WWE released a new preview clip for this week’s new episode of This Is Awesome, showcasing wedding mayhem. The new episode premieres on Peacock on Friday, October 7:. – UpUpDownDown’s Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze played some more WWE 2K22 for Battle of the Brands:. – WWE...
411mania.com
WWE News: Kevin Patrick Comments On Joining Raw Announce Team, Full NXT Vengeance Day 2022 Match
– Kevin Patrick took to social media on Thursday to comment on his joining the Raw commentary team. As noted earlier, Patrick is joining Corey Graves on the Raw announce team following Jimmy Smith’s exit, and Patrick posted to Twitter to react to the announcement:. “My heart is racing....
411mania.com
Cary Silkin Recalls CM Punk Asking About ROH Being For Sale
Cary Silkin recently recalled CM Punk asking about whether Ring of Honor for sale years back. The former ROH owner spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and talked about how Punk reached out to him about whether the company was for sale at the time. Silkin didn’t mention when the contact from Punk took place. You can check out some highlights below:
411mania.com
Booker T Weighs In On Saraya’s “Rusty” AEW Promo
In the most recent episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T broke down the dynamics and factors that may have affected the promo cut by Saraya (formerly WWE’s Paige) for her start with AEW — an execution that the wrestler herself described as “rusty.” Booker described his view on some of the obstacles faced in shooting these type of segments but expressed some optimism for Saraya’s return to the ring (via Wrestling Inc). You can read a few highlights from Booker T and watch the full episode below.
411mania.com
Andrade El Idolo vs. 10 Match Scrapped For AEW Rampage, Replacement Match Set
Andrade El Idolo will not face 10 in a Career vs. Mask match at AEW Rampage as originally announced. Andrade was was announced last week as facing the Dark Order member with Andrade’s AEW career and 10’s mask on the line, but Tony Khan announced today on Twitter that the match is off. He noted that instead, 10 will be part of a AEW World Trios Championship match as the Dark Order battles champions Death Triangle, writing:
speedonthewater.com
Kicker Marine Audio Backing Formula 1 Classic Outboard Championships Returning To Lake Havasu￼
Powerboat racing fans who flock to the Anderson Toyota Lake Havasu Classic Outboard Championships, set for October 14-17, not only will be treated to a couple of days of action in the Formula 1, Tri Hull and Formula Lite classes, they’ll have the chance to take a ride in a two-seat Formula 2 tunnel boat thanks to Kicker Marine Audio. The Oklahoma-based company is co-sponsoring “the Formula 1 Race Ride Experience,” an online-entry-based opportunity for fans to catch a ride in a two-seat Formula 2 tunnel boat, which will be used to the pace the American Power Boat Association-sanctioned during weekend races in Lake Havasu City, Ariz.
411mania.com
Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review 10.5.22
Location: Entertainment And Sports Center, Washington DC. It’s the third anniversary of Dynamite and you know that means we are going to be seeing something special. In this case we have a big tag match main event as Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara are facing Bryan Danielson and Daniel Garcia. As a bonus, the show is an extra fifteen minutes long tonight so let’s get to it.
Comments / 0