ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cohoes, NY

Miller’s Backyard BBQ gets permanent spot in Cohoes

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zox1p_0iLTWhtG00

COHOES, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Miller’s Backyard BBQ is officially getting its own restaurant. The traveling catering business is moving into the former Pig Pit building at 1 Niver Street.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

Owner John Miller started off the business with a food truck and a smoker. In September, the smoker had a gas leak and exploded. Since the trailer was damaged, Miller started looking to rent a restaurant space.

“I fell in love with everything about the Pig Pit and chose them,” said Miller.

The Daily Grind closes Troy location after 38 years

Starting next week, Miller will start cleaning the space, making menus, updating the website, getting the correct permits, and anything else he needs to do. He hopes for a grand opening in November sometime before Thanksgiving.

The menu includes ribs, chicken, pulled pork, brisket, sandwiches, BBQ platters, some specialty items, and sides. You can view the full menu on the Miller’s Backyard BBQ website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Food trucks around the Capital Region

If you're hosting an event or just want to grab a quick bite, you may be looking for a food truck in the area. Many food trucks will be at public events like festivals or breweries, but many also cater for private parties and events
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cohoes, NY
Sports
Cohoes, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Cohoes, NY
Cohoes, NY
Lifestyle
Cohoes, NY
Restaurants
103.9 The Breeze

Italian Eatery Sets Opening Date At Old Van Dyck Location In Schenectady

A local pasta bar has announced its grand opening at the old Van Dyck building in Schenectady's Stockade neighborhood. Earlier this year we got the sad news that the Van Dyck, a legendary jazz music lounge that has hosted some legendary musicians like Dizzie Gillespie and Dave Brubeck, was closing its doors. While it is a bummer that this Schenectady Stockade staple was closing, it was nice to hear that a local eatery would be taking over that historical building.
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Glens Falls OKs the new draft of its DRI plan

On Tuesday night, the Glens Falls City Planning Board gave the OK to the most recent draft of a vision for South Street fueled by Downtown Revitalization Initiative Funding. The board gave approval for Bonacio Construct and Spring City Development Group to get started on not just the long-sought-after new pavilion for the Glens Falls Farmer's Market, but also for a 68-unit housing complex added to the project over the summer.
GLENS FALLS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Pulled Pork#Pig#Food Truck#Food Drink#Backyard Bbq#Nexstar Media Inc
NEWS10 ABC

Hurricane Ian shelter cats arrive in Capital Region

Glenville, N.Y. (News10)-An area animal shelter is making room for pets in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. News10’s Anya Tucker shares how the cats and kittens were among 100 airlifted pets making their way to shelters in the Northeast and beyond. Joe Lisella, Executive Director for the Animal Protective Foundation introduced Anya to the new […]
GLENVILLE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NEWS10 ABC

Army Veteran opens ‘Cafe Twelve 04’ in Rensselaer

Chris Phelan an Army Veteran who served in the Afghanistan War, a proud father, and the Owner of a new restaurant in the Capital Region. Cafe Twelve 04 serves up fresh donuts, breakfast sandwiches, and coffee at 1204 Washington Ave, Rennselaer, NY. Customers can also order Phelan's latest donut creation through GrubHub.
RENSSELAER, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

37K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy