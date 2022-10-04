Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Hastings football blanked by Scottsbluff
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings football hit the road to Scottsbluff Friday. The Tigers were shut out by the Bearcats 35-0. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
News Channel Nebraska
Pioneers debut new turf
NEBRASKA CITY – Nebraska City High School introduced the Wirth Foundation Friday at the debut night for the new field turf at Pioneer Field. The foundation, which donated to resurface the track in 2012, provided $400,000 for the new turf. Representing the foundation were Nancy Lutz, Paul Madsen, Gail...
KETV.com
Lincoln high school will not compete in boys or girls varsity basketball this season
LINCOLN, Neb. — A Lincoln high school will not compete in boys or girls varsity basketball this season, according to the Lincoln Public Schools' Athletic and Activities Department. Lincoln Northwest High School will only play junior varsity, reserve and freshman games during the 2022-23 season. “We have learned valuable...
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice logs multiple winners in Nebraska Main Street Excellence Program
BEATRICE – Main Street Beatrice, along with a Nebraska Main Street Network representative held special events Friday to recognize several local winners this past summer in the Nebraska Main Street 2022 Inspiring Excellence Awards competition. Vintage Venue at 620 Court Street was named a Best Adaptive Reuse Project winner....
News Channel Nebraska
Sidney Gets Solid Road Win at Cozad
COZAD – It took Sidney just 1:39 and six plays to go 80 yards on their first possession of the game Friday night in Cozad to take an early 7-0 lead. It was a lead the Red Raiders did not relinquish on the way to a 19-7 win over the Haymakers. With the win, Sidney improves to 3-4 while Cozad falls to 3-4 on the season.
News Channel Nebraska
First frost of of the season
NEBRASKA CITY – Much of River Country experienced its first frost of the season Saturday morning. The Nebraska City band practices at Steinhart Park with frost on the ground at 8 a.m. The Nebraska City airport reports a low temperature of 33 degrees at 7:15 a.m. Falls City’s Brenner...
News Channel Nebraska
NU Notes: Huskers to Open Season Against UTEP
The Nebraska Rifle team opens its 2022-23 season against UTEP on Saturday, Oct. 8. The match will be at the Nebraska Rifle Range, located in the basement of the Military and Naval Sciences Building. It will begin at 8 a.m. and attendance is free for fans. The season-opener marks the...
kmaland.com
Kevin Ray Smith, 54, of Omaha, Nebraska
Service: Celebration of life to be held at a later date. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
News Channel Nebraska
Name that Tune
KWBE along with Lauby Plumbing, Heating, Air and Hardware of Blue Springs, and United Fidelity Funding Express serving Beatrice, Fairbury and the surrounding area invite you to play Name That Tune weekday mornings at 7:25!. It’s easy to play. We will play a short bit of a song, and if...
News Channel Nebraska
Marvin Neal Attebery
Marvin Neal Attebery, 88, of Nebraska City (formerly of Union and Clarinda) passed away on October 8th, 2022. Marvin and his wife Helen (McClane) were married for 67 years. Marvin is survived by his wife, Helen, his children Teresa (Kevin) Champ, Michael Attebery, Mark Attebery, Jerry (Martina) Attebery, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Violet Attebery, his sisters Geraldine Attebery and Virginia Muldrew, his grandchild Jake Champ, and his great-grandchild Ezra Attebery.
News Channel Nebraska
Kody M. Berner
Kody Michael Berner, 23, of Ashland, NE, died October 5, 2022 in Lincoln, NE. He was born on May 1, 1999 in Ventura, CA to Jason and Lori (Rozmariek) Berner. Kody was a welding student at Southeast Community College. He mostly enjoyed riding his motorcycle and hanging with friends, target practicing with his Dad, and playing with the family dogs. He was an excellent online gamer and was sought out by many too play with and against. He was deeply patriotic, having spent most of his youth on Marine Corp bases wherever his father was stationed, and he proudly flew an American flag on the back of his pickup.
News Channel Nebraska
PBR ready to ride this weekend in Lincoln
LINCOLN - Pinnacle Bank Arena is going to look a tad different this weekend. Professional Bull Riding is, once again, making its way back to Nebraska’s capital city this Saturday night. Robert Simpson is the General Manager of PBR. “Coming back into Lincoln for a one day event,” Simpson...
News Channel Nebraska
Huskers rally to beat Rutgers on the road
Despite trailing 13-0 at halftime, Nebraska scored its first road win in nearly two years on Friday. The Huskers outscored Rutgers 14-0 in the second half to claim a 14-13 win over the Scarlet Knights. It was Nebraska's first win away from Lincoln since beating Rutgers on Dec. 18, 2020. It was also the last time Nebraska had won a one-possession game. The Huskers had lost their last 10 games decided by eight points or fewer.
News Channel Nebraska
WSC rebounds, knocks off Minnesota State on homecoming
WAYNE, Neb. -- In a game that featured over 1,080 combined yards between the two teams, Wayne State converted two Minnesota State turnovers into 14 points as the Wildcats won an NSIC South Division shootout Saturday afternoon with a 41-33 victory over Minnesota State on Homecoming at Bob Cunningham Field in Wayne. The Wildcats are now 5-1 on the season and 1-1 in the NSIC South while the Mavericks drop to 4-2 and 0-1 in the division.
Ask Omaha: what has Ben Sasse even done for Nebraska?
Really raised the bar for graduation speeches. (u/lurkadurking) He sold Runzas at Memorial one time, literally him handing someone a lunch is the best thing I can think of that he’s ever done. (u/LogisticalNightmare)
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska WR Omar Manning leaves Rutgers game in 1st quarter
The Nebraska offense suffered the loss of one of its key offensive players on Friday. Omar Manning, one of Nebraska’s top returning receivers, went down holding his foot, limping off the field with assistance. He received medical attention in the tent, but came out badly limping per reports. A cart was then called to take Manning off the field.
News Channel Nebraska
Davison officially announces departure from Nebraska broadcast booth
PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- Just two days after announcing his departure from Nebraska athletic administration, former Husker Matt Davison announced that he will be leaving the Husker football radio broadcast. Davison, appearing on air with Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts and play-by-play broadcaster Greg Sharpe, made the announcement prior to the...
News Channel Nebraska
Axtell dominates in win over rival Hanover to stay undefeated
AXTELL, KS — The defending 8-man Division II champion Axtell Eagles stayed undefeated in its quest for a repeat with a 62-14 win over the Hanover Wildcats. Axtell finished with over 250 yards rushing with the team combining for 5 rushing scores. Quarterback Isaac Detweiler led the way, rushing...
Ask Omaha: where should I never go in Omaha, Nebraska?
I get up to Omaha once or twice a week from Lincoln. Most parts of Omaha are nice, but I am more alert and tend to stay away from Northeast Omaha from Ames down to Cummings and east of 36th Street. The crime rates in that part of town are very high. True, it is a predominantly black area, but what concerns me is the drug and gang activity.
lehsoracle.com
Two Nebraska men seen driving couch down Lincoln roadway
Two Nebraska men were spotted riding a motorized couch down a side road early afternoon on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The incident, which was witnessed and recorded by local Lincoln weatherman Rusty Dawkins, was uploaded to social media, garnering thousands of views and several responses from other city residents also claiming to have seen the vehicle.
