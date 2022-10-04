Read full article on original website
Five reasons why Bruins can compete for 2023 Stanley Cup title
The Boston Bruins are running it back for the 2022-23 NHL season with the hope of making another (and perhaps final) run at a Stanley Cup title with this veteran core. The franchise had a busy offseason. It welcomed back David Krejci after a one-year absence. Team captain Patrice Bergeron decided not to retire and signed up for his 19th season. The Bruins also fired head coach Bruce Cassidy and replaced him with Jim Montgomery, who probably will bring a more player-friendly tone to the locker room.
Bruins Roster Cuts: Marc McLaughlin Among Those Sent To AHL
The Bruins are getting down to the nitty-gritty of their final roster and made more cuts Thursday afternoon. Boston announced a slew of moves, including sending Marc McLaughlin to Providence. It was a bit of a surprise given how the young forward has performed through training camp and the preseason, but head coach Jim Montgomery noted he wanted McLaughlin to work on some finer details with the P-Bruins.
3 Chicago Blackhawks to trade before the regular season starts
The regular season is fast approaching for the 2022-23 Chicago Blackhawks. There are a lot of storylines that will be following this team as they try to rebuild their organization back to the powerhouse that it once was. That is going to take a long time. It seems as if...
NBC Sports
Bruins need Lindholm to star in No. 1 defenseman role early in season
If the Boston Bruins blue line is going to survive being without two of its best players for the first month or so of the 2022-23 NHL season, the team needs Hampus Lindholm to be a two-way force on the top pairing. The team's best defenseman, Charlie McAvoy, had shoulder...
Bruins place three players, including Oskar Steen, on waivers
The Boston Bruins' roster for Opening Night of the 2022-23 NHL season is slowly coming into focus. The B's put three players on waivers today. If these players are not claimed by any other team, they are able to report to the AHL's Providence Bruins. Oskar Steen, F. Nick Wolff,...
Canucks’ Boudreau Predicted To Be NHL’s First 2022 Coaching Casualty
Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff listed his 32 bold predictions for the season and among them was a prediction that Vancouver Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau will be the first coaching casualty of the season. Already off to a rocky start this preseason and with some trepidation that he might be the guy long-term in Vancouver, insiders like Seravalli are wondering if Boudeau’s leash isn’t all that long.
Jagr discusses hockey future prior to Global Series in home country
PRAGUE -- Looking like an aging rock star, clad in dark jeans and a leather jacket, Jaromir Jagr strolled into O2 Arena in Prague. The all-time NHL great, who owns a team in Kladno, Czech Republic, was there for the 2022 NHL Global Series, which is bringing the NHL to his native country, a chance for the NHL's past to meet the NHL's present.
2022-23 Boston Bruins Roster Prediction
With two preseason games remaining, the roster battles continue to smolder as fringe players look to cement their spot on the opening night roster for the Boston Bruins. A.J. Greer has seen his stock skyrocket already, while Nick Foligno and Trent Frederic continue to sink following uninspired and ineffective performances. During the lead-up to the season, the injury bug has struck Boston again, this time knocking Taylor Hall out for at least a week, putting the start to his season in jeopardy. Fabian Lysell also took a knock over the weekend, and fans await his return to see if he can break camp with the big club, especially given the hole in the top-six following Hall’s injury.
Dennis Eckersley signs off for final time in Red Sox broadcast booth
BOSTON - Pitcher-turned-broadcaster Dennis Eckersley received a standing ovation from the rain-soaked crowd and both dugouts at Fenway Park Wednesday when he was recognized on the Fenway Park scoreboard in what was the final game of his 50-year career.The Hall of Famer, who announced that he will be retiring after this season, was in tears as he left the broadcast booth and rode the elevator out for the last time. The video mixed highlights from his 24-year playing career and calls from his time on NESN."I'm lucky to have had the career I've had, and I'm lucky to have been...
Top Bruins prospect Fabian Lysell to begin season in Providence
If you're eager to see what Fabian Lysell is capable of at the NHL level, you'll have to wait. The Boston Bruins assigned five players to their AHL affiliate in Providence on Thursday: Lysell, Jack Ahcan, John Beecher, Kyle Keyser, and Marc McLaughlin. Four other players -- Keith Kinkaid, Joona...
Bruins Will Make the 2023 Playoffs If…
Entering the 2022-23 season, the Boston Bruins will be without Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, and Matt Grzelcyk, who are all recovering from off-season surgeries. It will be a tall order for first-year coach Jim Montgomery to keep his team within striking distance of an Eastern Conference playoff spot until they get healthy.
Bruins News & Rumors: Pastrnak, Hall, Steen & More
In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, there has been talk in recent days that the club is willing to give David Pastrnak whatever he wants on a contract extension. In other news, Taylor Hall has gotten back to skating after suffering an upper-body injury last week. Meanwhile, Oskar Steen, who many expected to crack the opening night roster, was placed on waivers this Tuesday. Last but not least, Jack Studnicka has not yet made the team, but has given himself a great opportunity to do so thanks to a great training camp.
The Story Behind Semyon Varlamov and Ilya Sorokin's New Masks
Varlamov's mask inspired by Poseidon, while Sorokin's mask is a nod to Islanders legends. Semyon Varlamov and Ilya Sorokin are sporting some new masks for the 2022-23 season, spicing up their goalie kits. Both goalies had their masks designed and painted by Dave Gunnarsson, also known as Dave Art, a...
