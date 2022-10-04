Read full article on original website
Man airlifted after being pinned under truck in northern Minnesota
A 31-year-old man was airlifted to a hospital after he was pinned under a truck in northern Minnesota Wednesday. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded at about 4:17 p.m. to the incident that happened in the 23000 block of Mollie Lake Road in Lake Edward Township. Authorities...
lptv.org
Pillager Man Pinned Under Truck in Lake Edward Township
A 31-year-old Pillager man was found unconscious pinned under a truck in Lake Edward Township last evening. At approximately 4:17 p.m., the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a man being pinned under a truck in Lake Edward Township near Merrifield. According to the Sheriff’s Office,...
valleynewslive.com
Missing Minnesota man found dead after rolling ATV
CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man from Center City, Minnesota has died after rolling an ATV in northern Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they were notified just before 3:00 p.m. on October 1 of a man who was missing in the Foothills State Forest/Spider Lake ATV Recreation Area.
bulletin-news.com
The flying instructor for the South St. Paul firm that was also responsible for the tragic crash in Cottage Grove two years prior was the pilot of the aircraft that crashed late on Saturday night in Hermantown, Minnesota. Alyssa Schmidt, 32, of St. Paul, and Matthew Schmidt, 31, of Burnsville,...
850wftl.com
(HERMANTOWN, Minnesota)– Three people have died after a small plane crashed into a Minnesota home Saturday night. The incident occurred in Hermantown, located just west of Duluth and about 150 miles north of Minneapolis. Federal and local authorities have said all three of the victims of the crash were...
HERMANTOWN, Minn. — Three people died after a Cessna airplane crashed into a two-story home in Hermantown, Minnesota, local police say. According to the Hermantown Police Department, two men from Burnsville and a woman from St. Paul died in the crash overnight Saturday. All three were in their 30s, police say. Officials have identified the victims as 32-year-old Alyssa Schmidt, of St. Paul, her brother Matthew Schmidt, 31, of Burnsville and Tyler Fretland, 32, of Burnsville.
Tragedy struck the Northland over the weekend when a small plane crashed into a Hermantown home, taking the lives of all three people on board. There were two people inside the the home at the time of the crash, neither sustaining injuries. On Monday, multiple sources have identified the victims...
The three people killed when their plane crashed into a house in Hermantown Saturday night have been identified, all of them from the Twin Cities metro area. The pilot, 32-year-old Tyler Fretland, lived in Burnsville. The passengers were brother and sister, 32-year-old Alyssa Schmidt and 31-year-old Matthew Schmidt. Alyssa lived in St. Paul and Matthew was also from Burnsville.
HERMANTOWN, Minn. -- Three people onboard a small airplane were killed when the aircraft crashed into a home in northern Minnesota late Saturday night.Just before 12 a.m. Sunday, a Cessna 172 airplane crashed into a home in Hermantown, near Duluth.The plane hit the second floor of the home and landed in the backyard. All three people onboard -- two men from Burnsville and a woman from St. Paul -- were killed.The two people in the home were not hurt.Police said there are significant power outages associated with the accident. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.
lptv.org
Watercraft Inspectors Prevent Introduction of Starry Stonewort to Lake Superior
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources watercraft inspectors recently prevented the introduction of starry stonewort to Lake Superior, which is currently not known to be infested with the harmful invasive species. According to a release from the department, a DNR watercraft inspector saw what appeared to be grass in the motor...
lptv.org
Level 3 Predatory Offender Moves to Rural Motley Area
A convicted Level 3 predatory offender recently moved to the rural Motley area. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is notifying the public that 35-year-old Joshua Matthew McMillen moved to the vicinity of Dogwood Lane on September 27th. According to a fact sheet from the Sheriff’s Office, McMillen was designated...
valleynewslive.com
Missing man found dead in Crow Wing County
PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Pequot Lakes Police say law enforcement agencies were contacted about a missing person in the city. During the course of their investigation, signs of a vehicle leaving the roadway were observed on State Highway 371 near County Road 29 in Crow Wing County.
HERMANTOWN, Minn. -- The FAA and NTSB are trying to determine what happened over Hermantown that led to a plane crash and the death of three people.According to a flight radar, the Cessna 172 Skyhawk was in the air for less than 8 minutes and climbed to an altitude of 2,200 feet before crashing.Thirty-two-year-old Alyssa Schmidt, her 31-year-old brother Matt Schmidt, and the pilot, 32-year-old Tyler Fretland, died in the crash.The small Cessna crashed into the second floor of a house before coming to rest in the backyard."They loved to travel. Yes, they loved to travel. If you knew her, you...
lptv.org
Forestry Field Day Held in Randall to Inform Private Landowners
In the city of Randall, located in Morrison County, 14 different organizations recently came together to hold one of the largest Forestry Field Days for private landowners the area. All who attended took tours and saw demonstrations on what’s needed to keep forests safe and thriving for humans and wildlife.
boreal.org
Hermantown city leaders are discussing what to do after a historic home was damaged in a plane crash Saturday night. Sadly, three people on board the plane died in the crash. The two homeowners, who were sleeping at the time, were not injured. The home suffered serious damage. The home...
lptv.org
US Steel Dedicates $150 Million Keetac Project in Minnesota
KEEWATIN, Minn. (AP) — Construction has started on one of the largest taconite projects in Minnesota in recent years. U.S. Steel dedicated its $150 million plant addition in Keewatin Wednesday as steelworkers picketed on the road to the facility. The union that represents workers at the Keetac plant is supportive of the project, but remains at odds with U.S. Steel over a new contract. The national contract between the union and U.S. Steel expired Sept. 1.
lptv.org
Northwoods Adventure: Boys-N-Berries in Brainerd Ready for Annual Pumpkin Season
Fall is officially upon us, which means Halloween isn’t too far behind, and you can’t have either fall or Halloween without pumpkins. There’s no better place to get pumpkins than your local family pumpkin patch. Boys-N-Berries, a family farm in the Brainerd area, started with a dad...
lptv.org
Breezy Point Fashion Show Raises Funds for Defibrillator to Help First Responders
Glitz, glamor, and fashion were all on stage at the Breezy Point Resort last week. To help the Pequot Lakes Police Department raise money for a new defibrillator, a fashion show was held with the style and theme going back to the ’50s. The Pequot Lakes Police Department and...
boreal.org
Hermantown Police Investigate Possible $100k Fraud With Member Of Parent Teacher Organization
The Hermantown Police Department is investigating a possible fraud case. The claim comes from the President of a non-profit school fundraising group, and it’s against a group member. The Parent Teacher Organization, or PTO, raises money for Hermantown Elementary teachers and their students. Now, police are investigating allegations that...
