Aitkin County, MN

lptv.org

Pillager Man Pinned Under Truck in Lake Edward Township

A 31-year-old Pillager man was found unconscious pinned under a truck in Lake Edward Township last evening. At approximately 4:17 p.m., the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a man being pinned under a truck in Lake Edward Township near Merrifield. According to the Sheriff’s Office,...
PILLAGER, MN
valleynewslive.com

Missing Minnesota man found dead after rolling ATV

CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man from Center City, Minnesota has died after rolling an ATV in northern Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they were notified just before 3:00 p.m. on October 1 of a man who was missing in the Foothills State Forest/Spider Lake ATV Recreation Area.
CENTER CITY, MN
850wftl.com

Three dead after an aircraft crashes into Minnesota home

(HERMANTOWN, Minnesota)– Three people have died after a small plane crashed into a Minnesota home Saturday night. The incident occurred in Hermantown, located just west of Duluth and about 150 miles north of Minneapolis. Federal and local authorities have said all three of the victims of the crash were...
HERMANTOWN, MN
KARE 11

Plane crashes into Minnesota home, leaving 3 dead

HERMANTOWN, Minn. — Three people died after a Cessna airplane crashed into a two-story home in Hermantown, Minnesota, local police say. According to the Hermantown Police Department, two men from Burnsville and a woman from St. Paul died in the crash overnight Saturday. All three were in their 30s, police say. Officials have identified the victims as 32-year-old Alyssa Schmidt, of St. Paul, her brother Matthew Schmidt, 31, of Burnsville and Tyler Fretland, 32, of Burnsville.
Bring Me The News

Pilot, brother and sister killed in Hermantown plane crash are identified

The three people killed when their plane crashed into a house in Hermantown Saturday night have been identified, all of them from the Twin Cities metro area. The pilot, 32-year-old Tyler Fretland, lived in Burnsville. The passengers were brother and sister, 32-year-old Alyssa Schmidt and 31-year-old Matthew Schmidt. Alyssa lived in St. Paul and Matthew was also from Burnsville.
HERMANTOWN, MN
CBS Minnesota

Plane hits house in Hermantown

HERMANTOWN, Minn. -- Three people onboard a small airplane were killed when the aircraft crashed into a home in northern Minnesota late Saturday night.Just before 12 a.m. Sunday, a Cessna 172 airplane crashed into a home in Hermantown, near Duluth.The plane hit the second floor of the home and landed in the backyard. All three people onboard -- two men from Burnsville and a woman from St. Paul -- were killed.The two people in the home were not hurt.Police said there are significant power outages associated with the accident.  The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.
HERMANTOWN, MN
lptv.org

Level 3 Predatory Offender Moves to Rural Motley Area

A convicted Level 3 predatory offender recently moved to the rural Motley area. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is notifying the public that 35-year-old Joshua Matthew McMillen moved to the vicinity of Dogwood Lane on September 27th. According to a fact sheet from the Sheriff’s Office, McMillen was designated...
MOTLEY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Missing man found dead in Crow Wing County

PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Pequot Lakes Police say law enforcement agencies were contacted about a missing person in the city. During the course of their investigation, signs of a vehicle leaving the roadway were observed on State Highway 371 near County Road 29 in Crow Wing County.
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Plane was in air for less than 8 minutes before crash into house, killing 3

HERMANTOWN, Minn. -- The FAA and NTSB are trying to determine what happened over Hermantown that led to a plane crash and the death of three people.According to a flight radar, the Cessna 172 Skyhawk was in the air for less than 8 minutes and climbed to an altitude of 2,200 feet before crashing.Thirty-two-year-old Alyssa Schmidt, her 31-year-old brother Matt Schmidt, and the pilot, 32-year-old Tyler Fretland, died in the crash.The small Cessna crashed into the second floor of a house before coming to rest in the backyard."They loved to travel. Yes, they loved to travel. If you knew her, you...
HERMANTOWN, MN
lptv.org

Forestry Field Day Held in Randall to Inform Private Landowners

In the city of Randall, located in Morrison County, 14 different organizations recently came together to hold one of the largest Forestry Field Days for private landowners the area. All who attended took tours and saw demonstrations on what’s needed to keep forests safe and thriving for humans and wildlife.
RANDALL, MN
lptv.org

US Steel Dedicates $150 Million Keetac Project in Minnesota

KEEWATIN, Minn. (AP) — Construction has started on one of the largest taconite projects in Minnesota in recent years. U.S. Steel dedicated its $150 million plant addition in Keewatin Wednesday as steelworkers picketed on the road to the facility. The union that represents workers at the Keetac plant is supportive of the project, but remains at odds with U.S. Steel over a new contract. The national contract between the union and U.S. Steel expired Sept. 1.
KEEWATIN, MN

