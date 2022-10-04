Read full article on original website
'It felt fantastic'—The day MMO devs identified item-dupers and burned everything they owned to ash
One programmer's quest to make Honesty a real virtue.
Players In Outriders: Worldslayer Can Choose Between Two New Legendary Sets Of Devastator Armor, Each Outfitted For Maximum Destruction
The fresh content added in Outriders: Worldslayer makes gamers want to explore Enoch again. According to Outriders, a dangerous Anomaly, which appeared to have originated deep within the planet, was discovered by humans shortly after they landed. Most people who come into contact with it perish, but others become Altered, human beings who have been granted extraordinary skills.
Details and History of The Necronomicon, The Grand Grimoire, and Codex Gigas: The Devil's Bible
Books are wonderful things that can both entertain and benefit your health. They are almost like tools for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Those who do not read cannot comprehend the joy of reading, but those who read on a regular basis understand the value of diving into a good book. The books you choose to read reflect your personal tastes, which can range from romance to non-fiction. People will frequently read magazine articles or even textbooks if they enjoy doing so. Whatever you choose to read, the numerous benefits of reading will benefit both your mind and body.
Skyrim’s Dragonborn Having The Legal Authority To Serve As Jarl Is A Long-Awaited Request From The Game’s Fanbase
A fan of the role-playing action game The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim recently made a mod that allows the Dragonborn to serve as a true Jarl in the game, expanding the range of exciting possibilities available to players. Jarls rule over major settlements and fortresses throughout Tamriel from their apex...
A Ubisoft title just took Guinness World Record for most-delayed game
If you’re a fan of video games, you’re certainly no stranger to a delay and the past couple of months have been full of them. Analysts are claiming that the upcoming release of God of War Ragnarök has other games running for the hills. Whether this is...
PlayStation Plus Free Games for October 2022 Now Available
The new lineup of free games on PlayStation Plus for the month of October 2022 are now available to download. As we have come to expect on a routine basis, PlayStation has today pushed live the latest group of PS Plus titles on the first Tuesday of the month. And while this group of games from PS5 and PS4 are perhaps not as strong as normal, there's still plenty here that should keep PlayStation fans busy.
Wahoo! Super Mario Bros. movie with Chris Pratt drops first-look poster
Look! It's-a Chris Pratt as Mario. Well, his backside anyway. Nintendo and Illumination have uploaded the first look at the Super Star-studded Super Mario Bros. movie in the form of a poster. The image arrived Tuesday ahead of the first trailer reveal this coming Thursday during New York Comic Con.
Marvel's Midnight Suns Trailer Spotlights Blade
Marvel's Midnight Suns developer Firaxis Games and 2K have continued to release new promotional trailers for the upcoming Marvel-branded video game despite delays. Ahead of the video game's release on December 2nd for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC, a new promotional trailer has been revealed for the video game spotlighting and introducing the playable Marvel hero Blade.
Latest Marvel News: Sony may have just saved its cinematic universe while ‘She-Hulk’ loses all support
On the back of the phenomenal Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer landing on Monday, the biggest Marvel news that’s come our way this Tuesday doesn’t actually relate to the MCU at all, but to Sony’s Spider-Man universe — the studio has just made an intriguing new hire to its latest controversial spinoff movie that, who knows, may prove to be the franchise’s saving grace. Meanwhile, She-Hulk continues to incite slander while a WandaVision fan-favorite confirms their imminent return.
Massive new Skyrim expansion adds new quests, area and more
It’s a good job that fans can’t get enough of Skyrim because even 11 years after release, new content just keeps on coming. You can now grab The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition on Nintendo Switch if you’re looking for yet another way to experience Bethesda’s classic title. The pull? Creation Club mod content. Make of that what you will.
Crystal Dynamics is asking what fans want in a ‘Legacy of Kain’ revival
It seems that Legacy of Kain may be set for a revival, as Crystal Dynamics is seeking feedback from fans about what they’d like to see in a potential new entry to the franchise. Crystal Dynamics has launched a survey asking players what they’d want to see in a...
Mortal Kombat's Ed Boon Shuts Down Fan Theories With New Game Reveal
Longtime Mortal Kombat boss Ed Boon has shared more details about when the next project from NetherRealm Studios will properly be unveiled. Since winding down its work on Mortal Kombat 11, fans have been eager to know about what NetherRealm might opt to do next. While some have hoped to see Injustice 3 come about, others have simply been crossing their fingers to see Mortal Kombat 12. And although we'll have to wait a bit longer to find out what this incoming project will be, Boon has made clear that the announcement isn't going to take place soon.
MJF Praises WWE's Newest Hire
It was revealed this week that WWE has hired writer Rob Fee for the position of Director of Longtime creative, and a surprising name has taken to Twitter in order to congratulate him on the job in the form of AEW star MJF. The three-time Dynamite Diamond ring winner took to Twitter after hearing the news to say, "@robfee is salt of the earth," clearly approving of the latest decision the company has made.
‘Humankind’ is free to play this weekend as its expansion gets November release date
In celebration of Humankind’s first expansion getting a November release date, the game can be played for free this weekend. Humankind, the historical strategy game from developer Amplitude Studios, is available to play for free on Steam now, and will remain so until Monday, October 10. And if you want to keep playing after that, the game is currently available for 50 per cent off as part of the Sega Megamix Sale.
Need for Speed Unbound leaves last-gen consoles behind, emphasizes style and speed
Electronic Arts’ next Need for Speed game, Need for Speed Unbound, takes street racing fans to a new open-world city called Lakeshore and features a heavily stylized look. Need for Speed Unbound will be available for PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X, when it launches Dec. 2, the publisher announced Thursday.
Need For Speed Unbound leaks ahead of official reveal
Another installment in the Need For Speed franchise is getting shown off later this week. However, the actual title seems to have leaked ahead of time. On Tuesday, Electronic Arts (EA) announced that a trailer for an all-new Need For Speed game is coming Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at 8:00 A.M. PDT // 11:00 A.M. EDT // 3:00 P.M. GMT. It’ll be live on the official YouTube channel come go-time here.
CD Projekt Red announces multiple new Witcher and Cyberpunk games
Anyone itching for more Witcher and Cyberpunk adventures will be happy to hear CD Projekt Red is working on multiple game projects in both universes and beyond. On Tuesday, CD Projekt Red announced five all-new games currently in development at the studio. Some of these are full-length AAA installments in existing franchises, while others are spinoffs or altogether new IPs. There are many codenames to sort through, so we’ll break everything down below.
Xbox Game Pass Unveils 9 New Games for October 2022
Microsoft has revealed the first slate of games that will be coming to Xbox Game Pass throughout the month of October 2022. Based on previous announcements from Xbox, we already had a pretty good idea on paper of what titles Game Pass would be getting within the month. Now that we've seen every game in question that will be arriving in the coming days and weeks, it only further reiterates that October should be a strong month for the service.
TSHA – ‘Capricorn Sun’ review: euphoric debut certifies producer’s scene-leading ascension
Since 2020, TSHA has become one of the most talked-about break-out names in electronic music. With two strong EPs (‘Flowers’ and ‘OnlyL’) in the bag, as well as a pumping compilation for Fabric, the London-based artist, producer and DJ’s emotional blend of patiently-euphoric synth build-ups and hook-filled pop stylings have connected far and wide, elevating her far beyond underground favourite status.
Xbox Game Pass Surprise Releasing Beloved Multiplayer Game
Xbox Game Pass has revealed that it's about to stealth-launch an incredibly popular multiplayer title onto the subscription service. For the most part, Xbox tends to announce its new additions to Game Pass days or weeks ahead of their eventual arrivals. Rather than continuing this trend, though, Xbox has today announced that it's about to let loose a new heavy hitter on the service within the coming day.
