raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Historical Society Highlights History of Spring Lake with Program Tomorrow
The Greene County Historical Society is hosting its monthly program tomorrow. October’s program will highlight Spring Lake Park near Grand Junction, with presenters Greene County Conservation Director Tanner Scheuermann and Park Ranger Joe Allen. They will cover the 98-year history of the park, from its beginnings as a privately-owned area until 1949, to a state park from 1949-69 and from 1969 to present as a county park.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
UPDATE: Medical-Related Call Brings Air Ambulance to Dallas County Hospital
A medical-related call brought an air ambulance to Dallas County Hospital Thursday evening. The Perry Police and Fire Departments, along with Dallas County Sheriff’s Office and Dallas County EMS responded around 5pm to the hospital. Perry Police Chief Eric Vaughn tells Raccoon Valley Radio an air ambulance unit was called for a patient to be taken to another facility and law enforcement provided a perimeter so that the helicopter could land and take off safely.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas County Supervisors to Hold Two Workshops
The Dallas County Board of Supervisors will meet today. The meeting will begin with a Des Moines Area Community College workshop and a county wetland workshop, followed by consideration of the county engineer’s out of state travel request. The Board will also consider for approval federal procurement and financial policies, along with the standard election American Rescue Plan Act fund project, and a training room in-floor power item.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas County Cracks 30,000 COVID-19 Positive Tests In September
Dallas County Cracks 30,000 COVID-19 Positive Tests In September. According to the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services as of Wednesday, Dallas County had 30,179 total positive tests, for an increase of 403 tests in September and added one new death for a total of 152. Guthrie County saw an increase of 61 new positive tests for a total of 2,942 total positive tests, and a total of 47 deaths. Greene County had 2,134 total positive tests, for an increase of 39 tests and the total to 26 deaths. Adair County had 1,731 total positive cases, for an increase of 31 cases in September and a total of 51 deaths.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
History Boy Theatre to Host Chili Fundraiser Saturday
A non-profit organization in Jefferson is hosting a fundraiser event this weekend. History Boy Theatre Company is serving a chili fundraiser on Saturday at 6pm. For $10, you can enjoy a bowl of chili, a cinnamon roll, and either tea or water. For an additional $5 there are a variety of alcoholic beverage choices. The event also includes a reading of Phil Olson’s new play, “Love or Best Offer” that begins around 7pm.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas County Conservation Offers Volunteer Opportunity to Coincide with Indigenous Peoples Day
Dallas County and surrounding residents are invited to a special program and volunteer opportunity with the County Conservation Board. Dallas County Conservation Board Outreach Coordinator Sarah Gilchrist tells Raccoon Valley Radio that they are celebrating national Indigenous Peoples’ Day this Sunday as volunteers will help clean up the burial mounds at Kuehn Conservation Area. She says they will create a gathering site for celebrations and programming by mulching on the trail, assembling log benches and removing trees. Additionally, there will be a program about the history of the mounds. Gilchrist is excited to have this kind of program.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
October’s Community Conversation “Unlock Your Brain” to be Held in Jefferson
This month’s Community Conversation program is happening tomorrow in Jefferson. October’s program will feature “Unlock Your Brain” as Greene County Public Health Director Becky Wolf, Line Life Installer Cheree Derry and Phyllis Woodley with Healthy Rides will discuss how Life Line works, vaccines for adults and the free Healthy Rides program with Greene County Public Health.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Guthrie County Supervisors Brief Meeting Today
The Guthrie County Supervisors will meet today. The Board will consider for approval a payroll change for Andrew Johnson with the County Engineer’s office along with Law Enforcement Center Project change orders. The Board will meet in the Guthrie County Courthouse at 9am with a virtual option listed here.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Gene Rollin Miller, 87, of Perry, IA
A Celebration of Life service for Gene Rollin Miller, 87, of Perry, IA will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry. Memorials will be given to his family and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
PAWS of Greene County to Host Garage Sale Fundraiser
A local animal organization is having its annual fundraiser in Jefferson. The People for Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) of Greene County is hosting a garage sale fundraiser tomorrow and Friday at Clover Hall on the Greene County Fairgrounds. Tomorrow will be a “sneak peek” day from 6-8pm where attendees will pay $3 admission fee to get a chance of seeing everything that is for sale. Then on Friday there will not be an admission charge and everyone is encouraged to shop all day long from 8am-6pm.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Guthrie County Supervisors Approve New Hire For Secondary Roads Department
The Guthrie County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday. The Board approved a payroll change notice for a new hire. Andrew Johnson will be in a labor position making $23 an hour for Guthrie County Secondary Roads Department and will start on October 10th. County Engineer Josh Sebern said this is the first round of hiring to get fully staffed for the winter.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas County Supervisors Approve DMACC Demonstration Day at County Farm
The Dallas County Board of Supervisors met in regular session Tuesday. The Board approved a demonstration day in November at the Des Moines Area Community College Dallas County Farm at a date to be announced later. Soil Max, headquartered in Ames, will demonstrate a system that allows farmers to do their own field tiling. The field day will be open to local producers as well as students. They also approved allowing a county bulldozer to move and flatten piles of earth on the farm. DMACC staff also presented a proposal to build a new 40x72x20 foot pole barn to store hay and equipment on the farm for approximately $52,000. The Supervisors expressed support for the project but requested a second bid.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Emergency and Law Enforcement Respond to Incident at Dallas County Hospital
Emergency crews have responded to an incident at the Dallas County Hospital in Perry Thursday evening. The Perry Police and Fire Departments, along with Dallas County Sheriff’s Office and Dallas County EMS responded around 5pm to an apparent incident at the hospital. No other information is known at this time.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Meteorologist Talks Potential for Frost Advisory/Freeze Warning for Couple of Nights
The overnight lows will once again be around the freezing mark for temperatures the next couple of nights. Weatherology Meteorologist Nick Carlyle says temperatures in Dallas, Greene and Guthrie counties are expected to drop into the mid to lower 30s tonight and below 30 degrees by Friday night. “Although it...
AdWeek
Nora Reichardt Re-Introduces Herself to Viewers of WOI in Des Moines
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WOI anchor Nora J.S. Reichardt has re-introduced herself to viewers of the Des Moines, Iowa ABC affiliate. Reichardt had been working as...
KCCI.com
Iowa-based department store chain moving in to Jordan Creek Town Center
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A department store chain is moving out of Valley West Mall and into Jordan Creek Town Center. Iowa-based Von Maur will officially open early next month, just in time for the holiday shopping season. Von Maur will be in the former Younkers space that...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Lots of Healthiest State Walks Slated for Tomorrow
There are several planned walks tomorrow in the Raccoon Valley Radio area to coincide with Iowa’s Healthiest State Initiative. The 12th Annual Walk is an opportunity for Iowans to join together and walk for 30 minutes tomorrow. This could include workplaces, schools, organizations and cities. According to the Healthiest State Initiative website, there are 10 scheduled walks in Dallas County, including Perry’s Academic, Cultural, and Enrichment Services (PACES) at Perry Elementary at 3pm to walk to Wiese Park, Dallas County Hospital at noon and will walk around the Human Services Campus and in Dallas Center, a walk is planned for 6pm at the Burnett Sports Complex.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Janice “Jan” Ann Abbe, age 84, of Carroll, IA
Funeral services for Janice “Jan” Ann Abbe, 84, of Carroll, IA will be held at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Carroll on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 10:30AM. Burial will be in the Carroll City Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll from 5 – 7 P.M. on Friday evening. Additional visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 9:30 – 10:15 A.M. prior to the service. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll and online condolences may be left for the family at www.dahnandwoodhouse.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made online to the Alzheimer’s research at https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Sheriff Infante Gives Update on Transitioning to Dallas County Sheriff
Following the retirement of Chad Leonard as Dallas County Sheriff, the County Board of Supervisors appointed Adam Infante as sheriff. Sheriff Infante says he’s still getting used to the transition of being sheriff and filling possibly the biggest boots he can fill replacing Leonard. However, he tells Raccoon Valley Radio a sheriff is only as good as his staff, which he believes is the best around.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Chan Burkett, 52, of Grand Junction
Funeral services for Chan Burkett, 52, of Grand Junction, Iowa will be held at 10:30am Friday October 7, 2022 at St. Brigid Catholic Church in Grand Junction. Visitation with the family present to greet friends will be from 5:00pm – 7:00pm Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Slininger-Schroeder Funeral Home in Jefferson. Memorials are suggested to Greene County Conservation. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Slininger-Schroeder Funeral Home, Jefferson. Online condolences may be left at www.sliningerschroeder.com.
