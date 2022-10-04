Greenfield woman accused of menacing with knife and axe
WILTON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Greenfield woman was arrested on Tuesday. Michelle Wilson, 33, faces multiple charges including criminal possession of a weapon and menacing.
On Tuesday, around 4:19 a.m., troopers responded to reports of a domestic dispute at a Greenfield home. Police investigation revealed that Wilson allegedly displayed a knife and an axe during an argument. Police say she threatened to harm and use both weapons on belongings inside the house.
Wilson was arrested and transported to Wilton state police for processing. She was arraigned at the Wilton Town Court and was released on her own recognizance.
Charges:
- Third degree criminal mischief
- Second degree menacing (two counts)
- Fourth degree criminal possession of a weapon (two counts)
- Second degree harassment
