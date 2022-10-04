Read full article on original website
Medical News Today
Is there a link between gut health and anxiety?
Numerous studies suggest a bidirectional relationship between a person’s gut and mental health. Probiotics and diet may help a person to improve both. According to the National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI), anxiety disorders are the most common mental health concern in the United States. At the same time, digestive diseases account for.
Healthline
Why Experts Are Telling Parents to Be Cautious About Giving Melatonin to Children to Help Them Sleep
Experts are recommending that parents seek a doctor’s advice before giving melatonin to young children to help them sleep. They note that melatonin-related calls to poison control centers have increased significantly in the past decade. They say parents should focus on providing a healthy diet for children as well...
ajmc.com
Contributor: In the Misdiagnosis of Menopause, What Needs to Change?
Menopause symptoms are not being recognized, leading to misdiagnosis and improper treatment. Approximately 1.3 million women in the United States enter menopause every year. Many of whom do not get correct treatment because their symptoms are not attributed to hormonal changes. On average, women enter menopause at age 51. Officially,...
Psych Centra
Is There a Link Between Schizophrenia and Writing?
Symptoms of schizophrenia can make writing more challenging. But this hasn’t stopped famous authors from telling their stories. Schizophrenia symptoms include involuntary nerve movements that can make writing and handwriting more challenging. Other symptoms including disorganized thinking can also interfere with a person’s ability to write. Notable writers...
Today Explained: Panel Recommends Anxiety Screening for Adults Under 65
For the first time, adults under the age of 65 are recommended to be screened for anxiety. Cheddar News breaks down how anxiety has become such a cross-generational epidemic. Gene Beresin, MD, MA, executive director of the Clay Center for Young Healthy Minds at Massachusetts General Hospital and professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School and Dr. Lori Pbert, a member of the U.S. Preventative Services Task Force joined Cheddar News to discuss.
ABC News
4 out of 5 people with long COVID have trouble performing day-to-day activities: CDC
Most people suffering from long COVID are experiencing some trouble performing day-to-day activities, new federal data shows. As of Sept. 26, 81% of adults with ongoing symptoms of COVID lasting three months or longer -- or four out of five adults -- are experiencing limitations in their daily activities compared to before they had the virus.
Understanding the Link Between ADHD and Suicide
There is a link between ADHD and suicidal ideation. Research notes that girls are more at risk for suicidal thoughts, while boys are more at risk for completing the act of suicide. Several organizations offer resources to help youth living with ADHD and their parents, including insight on getting the...
Channel 3000
Pregnancy Anxiety May Predict Shorter Gestational Length
THURSDAY, Sept. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Pregnancy anxiety in the third trimester may predict shorter gestational length, according to a study published online in Health Psychology. Christine Dunkel Schetter, Ph.D., from the University of California in Los Angeles, and colleagues examined covariance among four anxiety or distress measures...
psychologytoday.com
Self-Diagnosis of Bipolar Disorder
Bipolar Disorder is a debilitating mental health condition that requires an accurate diagnosis by an experienced clinician. A diagnosis of bipolar disorder is very complicated and includes many aspects of a person’s history. Information on the internet about BD may be helpful, but it does not replace assessment and...
NIH Director's Blog
Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder in Children and Teens: What You Need to Know
Have you noticed that your child or teen finds it hard to pay attention? Do they often move around during times when they shouldn’t, act impulsively, or interrupt others? If such issues are ongoing and seem to be impacting your child’s daily life, they may have attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
Decades after seeking pathway to U.S. citizenship, future of DACA recipients continues in limbo
After decades of fighting to protect immigrants brought to the United States as young children from deportation, the battle continues with many of those affected well into adulthood.
MedicalXpress
Daily multivitamin may improve cognition and possibly protect against decline
Could taking a daily multivitamin help maintain cognitive health with aging and possibly prevent cognitive decline? According to new research from Wake Forest University School of Medicine, conducted in collaboration with Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, taking a daily supplement may improve cognition in older adults, but additional studies are needed to confirm these findings before any health recommendations are made. The study also showed that daily use of a cocoa extract supplement does not benefit cognition.
Futurity
Prenatal acetaminophen linked to preschooler sleep and attention problems
Acetaminophen use during pregnancy is associated with sleep and behavior problems consistent with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, according to a study. Acetaminophen is a common drug used to treat a variety of issues, including fever, infection, muscle pain, headache, migraine, colds, and allergies. Traditionally, the medication has been considered by medical professionals to be safe for use during pregnancy.
He found a simple, no-cost solution to his ‘wicked sleep apnea’
I woke up in a strange bedroom with 24 electrodes glued all over my body and a plastic mask attached to a hose covering my face.
News-Medical.net
Clinical trial to examine new tools to improve psychological treatment for young people with depression
Some studies have shown alarming numbers of young people suffering from symptoms of depression. "We're talking about numbers that reach up to 60%-80% of young people, including those diagnosed with mild symptoms. And the numbers have probably increased with the pandemic," explained Adrián Montesano, a researcher and member of the Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC). "The symptoms are mild in most cases, but we know that the sooner these problems receive treatment, the less likely they are to persist in the long term or worsen," said Montesano.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
COVID-19 pandemic tied to burnout in healthcare professionals
(HealthDay News) — The COVID-19 pandemic is associated with higher burnout among healthcare professionals (HCPs), particularly patient-facing HCPs, according to a study published online Sept. 27 in BJPsych Open. Vikas Kapil, MBBS, PhD, from the Queen Mary University of London, and colleagues longitudinally examined mental health in 1,574 HCPs...
Everything You Need To Know About Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder
Obsessive-compulsive disorder affects about 1% of Americans, and can be a debilitating mental health condition. Here's everything you need to know about OCD.
After promising data, experts say many questions remain over an experimental Alzheimer’s drug
CNN — The experimental Alzheimer’s drug lecanemab made big news last week when the companies testing it released trial results that showed the drug met its goals, making it one of the first dementia drugs to return positive results. In a randomized, placebo-controlled study of nearly 1,800 people...
The Number Of Steps Most People Really Get In A Day Revealed – Exclusive Survey
How many steps do you take in a day? Health Digest's exclusive survey is now shedding light on how many of us meet that 10,000-step goal.
psychologytoday.com
Are Mental Disorders Evolved Cognitive Styles?
The disease model of mental illness may have outlived its usefulness. A new theory suggests that some mental disorders are evolved cognitive styles that benefit the group. The neurodiversity movement has long advanced a similar vision. A recent paper in the journal Evolutionary Human Sciences collects evidence that mental disorders...
