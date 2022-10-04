Read full article on original website
Greene County Historical Society Highlights History of Spring Lake with Program Tomorrow
The Greene County Historical Society is hosting its monthly program tomorrow. October’s program will highlight Spring Lake Park near Grand Junction, with presenters Greene County Conservation Director Tanner Scheuermann and Park Ranger Joe Allen. They will cover the 98-year history of the park, from its beginnings as a privately-owned area until 1949, to a state park from 1949-69 and from 1969 to present as a county park.
Jefferson Library’s Author Talk Features Assistant Greene County Attorney
The Jefferson Public Library invites everyone to their next author talk series tomorrow. Library Director Jane Millard says Assistant Greene County Attorney Laura Snider will be talking about her three published books based on the fictional character and public defender Ashley Mongomery. “She’s got a busy life. She’s written three...
History Boy Theatre to Host Chili Fundraiser Saturday
A non-profit organization in Jefferson is hosting a fundraiser event this weekend. History Boy Theatre Company is serving a chili fundraiser on Saturday at 6pm. For $10, you can enjoy a bowl of chili, a cinnamon roll, and either tea or water. For an additional $5 there are a variety of alcoholic beverage choices. The event also includes a reading of Phil Olson’s new play, “Love or Best Offer” that begins around 7pm.
Dallas County Conservation to Host a Hawk Watch Event
The Dallas County Conservation Board is hosting a program this weekend as more birds are in migration. A Hawk Watch will be at the High Trestle Trail Bridge on Saturday from 10am-4pm. Dallas County Conservation Outreach Coordinator Sarah Gilchrist tells Raccoon Valley Radio this event is open to everyone from the novice hawk watchers to those with years of experience. She says there will be several veteran “hawkers” there to help those that have never done this kind of thing before.
PAWS of Greene County to Host Garage Sale Fundraiser
A local animal organization is having its annual fundraiser in Jefferson. The People for Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) of Greene County is hosting a garage sale fundraiser tomorrow and Friday at Clover Hall on the Greene County Fairgrounds. Tomorrow will be a “sneak peek” day from 6-8pm where attendees will pay $3 admission fee to get a chance of seeing everything that is for sale. Then on Friday there will not be an admission charge and everyone is encouraged to shop all day long from 8am-6pm.
Meteorologist Talks Potential for Frost Advisory/Freeze Warning for Couple of Nights
The overnight lows will once again be around the freezing mark for temperatures the next couple of nights. Weatherology Meteorologist Nick Carlyle says temperatures in Dallas, Greene and Guthrie counties are expected to drop into the mid to lower 30s tonight and below 30 degrees by Friday night. “Although it...
Richard Louis Rose, age 81, of Westside, IA
Funeral services for Richard Louis Rose, age 81, of Westside, IA will be held at 11 A.M. on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Zion Lutheran Church in Arcadia. Burial will be in the Westside Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Zion Lutheran Church in Arcadia from 9:30 A.M. – 10:45 A.M. on Monday prior to the service. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll and online condolences may be left for the family at www.dahnandwoodhouse.com.
October’s Community Conversation “Unlock Your Brain” to be Held in Jefferson
This month’s Community Conversation program is happening tomorrow in Jefferson. October’s program will feature “Unlock Your Brain” as Greene County Public Health Director Becky Wolf, Line Life Installer Cheree Derry and Phyllis Woodley with Healthy Rides will discuss how Life Line works, vaccines for adults and the free Healthy Rides program with Greene County Public Health.
Guthrie County Supervisors Brief Meeting Today
The Guthrie County Supervisors will meet today. The Board will consider for approval a payroll change for Andrew Johnson with the County Engineer’s office along with Law Enforcement Center Project change orders. The Board will meet in the Guthrie County Courthouse at 9am with a virtual option listed here.
Gene Rollin Miller, 87, of Perry, IA
A Celebration of Life service for Gene Rollin Miller, 87, of Perry, IA will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry. Memorials will be given to his family and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.
Dallas County Supervisors to Hold Two Workshops
The Dallas County Board of Supervisors will meet today. The meeting will begin with a Des Moines Area Community College workshop and a county wetland workshop, followed by consideration of the county engineer’s out of state travel request. The Board will also consider for approval federal procurement and financial policies, along with the standard election American Rescue Plan Act fund project, and a training room in-floor power item.
Guthrie County Supervisors Approve New Hire For Secondary Roads Department
The Guthrie County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday. The Board approved a payroll change notice for a new hire. Andrew Johnson will be in a labor position making $23 an hour for Guthrie County Secondary Roads Department and will start on October 10th. County Engineer Josh Sebern said this is the first round of hiring to get fully staffed for the winter.
Two Panora Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting Ceremonies Friday
There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony for two Panora Chamber of Commerce members tomorrow. The two businesses that include Rise Up And Shine Coaching and Lakeside Massage and Bodywork will both be celebrating a new location on Friday from 3:15 to 3:45pm. Both businesses are located at 102 Southeast 13th Street in Panora.
Update On The Jackson Street Improvement Project in Panora
A major road project is being done in Panora and there is still work to be done. The Jackson Street Improvement Project is one of the city’s last storm sewers to be addressed along with updating some water lines. Mayor Pat Parker says that the city has been working on the gas and electrical lines on Jackson Street to get it prepped for the majority of the work.
Dallas County Cracks 30,000 COVID-19 Positive Tests In September
Dallas County Cracks 30,000 COVID-19 Positive Tests In September. According to the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services as of Wednesday, Dallas County had 30,179 total positive tests, for an increase of 403 tests in September and added one new death for a total of 152. Guthrie County saw an increase of 61 new positive tests for a total of 2,942 total positive tests, and a total of 47 deaths. Greene County had 2,134 total positive tests, for an increase of 39 tests and the total to 26 deaths. Adair County had 1,731 total positive cases, for an increase of 31 cases in September and a total of 51 deaths.
UPDATE: Medical-Related Call Brings Air Ambulance to Dallas County Hospital
A medical-related call brought an air ambulance to Dallas County Hospital Thursday evening. The Perry Police and Fire Departments, along with Dallas County Sheriff’s Office and Dallas County EMS responded around 5pm to the hospital. Perry Police Chief Eric Vaughn tells Raccoon Valley Radio an air ambulance unit was called for a patient to be taken to another facility and law enforcement provided a perimeter so that the helicopter could land and take off safely.
Lots of Healthiest State Walks Slated for Tomorrow
There are several planned walks tomorrow in the Raccoon Valley Radio area to coincide with Iowa’s Healthiest State Initiative. The 12th Annual Walk is an opportunity for Iowans to join together and walk for 30 minutes tomorrow. This could include workplaces, schools, organizations and cities. According to the Healthiest State Initiative website, there are 10 scheduled walks in Dallas County, including Perry’s Academic, Cultural, and Enrichment Services (PACES) at Perry Elementary at 3pm to walk to Wiese Park, Dallas County Hospital at noon and will walk around the Human Services Campus and in Dallas Center, a walk is planned for 6pm at the Burnett Sports Complex.
Chan Burkett, 52, of Grand Junction
Funeral services for Chan Burkett, 52, of Grand Junction, Iowa will be held at 10:30am Friday October 7, 2022 at St. Brigid Catholic Church in Grand Junction. Visitation with the family present to greet friends will be from 5:00pm – 7:00pm Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Slininger-Schroeder Funeral Home in Jefferson. Memorials are suggested to Greene County Conservation. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Slininger-Schroeder Funeral Home, Jefferson. Online condolences may be left at www.sliningerschroeder.com.
Janice “Jan” Ann Abbe, age 84, of Carroll, IA
Funeral services for Janice “Jan” Ann Abbe, 84, of Carroll, IA will be held at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Carroll on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 10:30AM. Burial will be in the Carroll City Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll from 5 – 7 P.M. on Friday evening. Additional visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 9:30 – 10:15 A.M. prior to the service. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll and online condolences may be left for the family at www.dahnandwoodhouse.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made online to the Alzheimer’s research at https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate.
Dallas County Supervisors Approve DMACC Demonstration Day at County Farm
The Dallas County Board of Supervisors met in regular session Tuesday. The Board approved a demonstration day in November at the Des Moines Area Community College Dallas County Farm at a date to be announced later. Soil Max, headquartered in Ames, will demonstrate a system that allows farmers to do their own field tiling. The field day will be open to local producers as well as students. They also approved allowing a county bulldozer to move and flatten piles of earth on the farm. DMACC staff also presented a proposal to build a new 40x72x20 foot pole barn to store hay and equipment on the farm for approximately $52,000. The Supervisors expressed support for the project but requested a second bid.
