Funeral services for Janice “Jan” Ann Abbe, 84, of Carroll, IA will be held at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Carroll on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 10:30AM. Burial will be in the Carroll City Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll from 5 – 7 P.M. on Friday evening. Additional visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 9:30 – 10:15 A.M. prior to the service. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll and online condolences may be left for the family at www.dahnandwoodhouse.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made online to the Alzheimer’s research at https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate.

